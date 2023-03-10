Restaurant header imageView gallery

the Fairview

review star

No reviews yet

1721 South US Highway 281

Blanco, TX 78606

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Cappuccino

Food

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh in-house

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh in-house

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh in-house

Raspberry Danish

$4.00

Flakey and delicious. Baked fresh in house

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.00

Sweet cream cheese filled flakey Danish. Baked fresh in-house

Pretzel Kolache (Sausage & Cheese)

$6.00Out of stock

Delicious savory sausage and cheese pretzel roll. Recommended with Beaver's Deli mustard

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.00+Out of stock

Delectable macarons by local 2 1/2 Hearts Bakery. Rotating flavor selection, choose in store!

Packaged Food

Stroopwaffle

$2.50

Kate's Bars

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Bowls

Creamy greek yogurt with fresh blueberries & banana, crunchy granola and drizzled with honey

Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl

$8.00

A healthy, filling and delicious breakfast. Chiobani Greek Yogurt served with granola, plenty of fresh berries, a drizzle of honey, sliced almonds and chia & pumpkin seed and coconut chips.

Maple Pecan Oatmeal Bowl

$5.50

Hearty bowl of perfectly spiced oatmeal with pecans, dried fruit, bananas and chia seed superfood topping with sliced bananas and maple syrup. Perfect to fuel up your day

Waffles

Blueberry Waffle w/ bananas

$8.50Out of stock

Blueberry waffle with sliced bananas, whipped butter & maple syrup

Biscuits

Biscuit w/ Whipped Butter & Jam Or Honey

$6.00

Scratch Square biscuit baked in house with a side of whipped honey butter & your choice of local TX honey or 4 fruits jam

Brisket Biscuit

$10.00

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso

$3.75+

Cortado

$4.00

4 oz drink- half espresso, half steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz drink- espresso with creamy steamed milk

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with silky steamed milk. Try it with your favorite scratch-made flavor Hot or Iced

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Smooth, medium roast (Velvet) from our roasting line Bluebonnet Coffee Co.

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso with water - hot or iced

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Addictively refreshing & fulled leaded.

Horchata Latte

$6.50+

Signature house-made horchata with espresso. Served over ice and topped with cinnamon. Creamy & sweet, this is the drink that put our original shop on the map!

Mexican Choco-latte

$6.50+

Mexican Chocolate from Hernán melted into an espresso shot, cinnamon agave sauce, milk of choice. Served hot

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold brew with buttery, scratch-made caramel, a pinch of pink salt and topped with sweet cream cold foam. *Comes standard with cold foam *Doesn't require a milk choice

Pour Over

$6.00

Rotating Selection of Specialty coffee handcrafted on the pour over bar

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Scratch made chocolate sauce and steamed milk of choice

Babyccino

$3.00

Lightly steamed (kid's temp) milk with your favorite scartch-made sauce

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Plain milk or add your favorite flavor.

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.75+

Texas-made Evergreen ginger chai with choice of milk, served hot or iced

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Japanese matcha with milk and vanilla (or sweetener of choice), served hot or iced

Yellow Mellow

$5.75+

Golden milk with aromatic spices, cinnamon agave syrup, and coconut milk. Served hot.

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Variety of high quality teas from Maya Tea Co.

Retail Drinks

Richard's Rain Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Merch

Fresh Roasted Bluebonnet Coffee Bags

Big Woods Bold

$16.00

Velvet

$16.00

Fairview Blend (espresso)

$19.00

Turquesa

$16.00

Don Roberto

$18.00

Leticia Lopez (Honey process)

$18.00

Hey, Take it Easy (half caff)

$18.00

Nightcrawler (decaf)

$18.00

Leticia Lopez (Natural Process)

$18.00

Roasters Stash

$28.00

Ethiopia Limmu

$22.00

Ethiopia Shantawene

$15.00

Hario Brew Essentials

Hario V60 (canyon)

$30.00

Hario Insulated Server

$46.00

Hario Drip Scale with Timer

$56.00

Hario V60 Filters 01

$7.50

Filter pack for Hario V60 pour over (serves 1-2 cups)

Hario V60 Filters 02

$8.50

Filter pack for Hario V60 pour over (serves 3-4 cups)

Branded Apparel

Prickly Pear Fairview Pocket Tee

$32.00+

Tattoo Bird Fairview Pocket Tee

$32.00+
Bluebonnet Coffee Bandana

Bluebonnet Coffee Bandana

$15.00+

Custom art bandana

Mugs

Origami Aroma Mug

$26.00

Hernán

Olla de Barro Ceramic Pot

$52.00

Redware clay pots have long been a part of Mexican cooking traditions. A HERNÁN olla de barro pot is perfect for making traditional Mexican hot chocolate but can also be used to heat teas and soups or for café de olla. Side handles and spout make for easy serving. Carefully hand-crafted by artisans in Mexico who apply ancient hand molding techniques with modern design elements that are both functional and aesthetically appealing. Hand Painted. Lead-Free. Holds 1 liter/ 4 cups. Safe to use over direct flame or electric range. Apprx. 6" wide x 5.75" high. Details • Made in Mexico • Weight: 2.3 lb

Molinillo Frother Rustico

$16.00

Hand carved from solid wood and burned slightly for darker shades. Slender handle makes it easy to twist between palm of hands. Smooth pestle bottom softens and grinds chocolate as it dissolves in hot milk. Loose rings aid in whipping air into hot chocolate and eventually results in frothy top. The ritual of drinking chocolate originates in southern Mexico where they revered both the drink and its froth with divine qualities. Aprx 13" long, each piece slightly unique due to hand-made nature of item. Hand-wash recommended. Hangtag included with use & care instructions. Darkens with use.

Cinnamon Mexican Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Rich in anti-oxidants, HERNÁN Mexican hot chocolate is made of ORGANIC cacao harvested in a bio-diversified plantation in Chiapas. In Mexico, chocolate "tablillas" squares are melted in water or milk to make frothy chocolate drinks. Also, use HERNÁN chocolate to make mole or in baking recipes. HERNÁN chocolate has an intense cocoa flavor and gritty texture, the result of the artisan chocolate making process. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Cinnamon, & Soy Lecithin

Mexican Hot Chocolate "con cafe"

$12.00

HERNÁN Mexican hot chocolate con cafe is made of ORGANIC cacao and coffee harvested in a bio-diversified plantation in Chiapas. In Mexico, chocolate tablillas squares are melted in water or milk to make frothy chocolate drinks. HERNÁN chocolate con cafe combines stone-ground cacao & coffee. Rich in anti-oxidants. Can also be enjoyed as candy or for baking recipes. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Coffee, & Soy Lecithin 240g package includes 6 tablillas chocolate squares. Prep instructions included. Made in Mexico.

Cinnamon Mexican Chocolate SKULLS in Basket

$18.00

Multicolor case = 2 fuschia, 2 teal, 2 marigold. HERNÁN Mexican chocolate "calaveras" are a joyful celebration of life & food. Presented in artisan hand-woven, brightly colored palm leaf baskets, our chocolate skulls reflect the ancient Mexicans' belief in an active afterlife. Enjoy as candy or use to make frothy Mexican hot chocolate. Our chocolate de metate is made of stone-ground ORGANIC cocoa beans from a bio-diversified plantation in the Mayan region. We harvest and produce in the state of Chiapas where we continue the Mayan tradition of cultivating cocoa in harmony with the environment. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Cinnamon, & Soy Lecithin 240g package includes 16 "calaveritas" skulls. Prep instructions included. Ideal for Halloween, Day of the Dead, Holiday Gift-Giving and continue to sell all year long due to the popularity of skull shape.

Piggy Salsa Bowl

$14.00

Maya Tea

Moroccan Mint

$10.00

Earl Grey

$10.00

Cinnamon Orange

$12.00

Stickers

Basic Fairview logo

$2.00

Prickly Pear Fairview

$2.00

Bluebonnet Holographic

$3.00

Plants

Succulents

3" Individuals

3" Individuals

$5.00

Various individual succulents in 3" nursery pots

Succulent Garden

Succulent Garden

$32.00

Beautiful succulent garden in 10" draining plastic pot. Several varieties to choose from!

6" Foliage

Burgundy Rubber Tree

Burgundy Rubber Tree

$28.00

Pothos w/ Moss Pole

$26.00
Button Fern

Button Fern

$28.00Out of stock
Bird's Nest Fern

Bird's Nest Fern

$30.00
Dracena Lemon Lime

Dracena Lemon Lime

$24.00
Alocasia (potted)

Alocasia (potted)

$36.00

Hanging Baskets

10" Pothos

10" Pothos

$38.00

10" Creeping Inchplant

$34.00

8" Foliage

Neanthe Bella Palm

Neanthe Bella Palm

$38.00
Black & Gold Snake Plant (potted)

Black & Gold Snake Plant (potted)

$46.00
White Butterfly Arrowhead Plant (potted)

White Butterfly Arrowhead Plant (potted)

$50.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty coffee & breakfast bites

Location

1721 South US Highway 281, Blanco, TX 78606

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
