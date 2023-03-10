the Fairview
No reviews yet
1721 South US Highway 281
Blanco, TX 78606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
Baked fresh in-house
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Baked fresh in-house
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Baked fresh in-house
Raspberry Danish
Flakey and delicious. Baked fresh in house
Cream Cheese Danish
Sweet cream cheese filled flakey Danish. Baked fresh in-house
Pretzel Kolache (Sausage & Cheese)
Delicious savory sausage and cheese pretzel roll. Recommended with Beaver's Deli mustard
Red Velvet Cupcake
Delectable macarons by local 2 1/2 Hearts Bakery. Rotating flavor selection, choose in store!
Packaged Food
Bowls
Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl
A healthy, filling and delicious breakfast. Chiobani Greek Yogurt served with granola, plenty of fresh berries, a drizzle of honey, sliced almonds and chia & pumpkin seed and coconut chips.
Maple Pecan Oatmeal Bowl
Hearty bowl of perfectly spiced oatmeal with pecans, dried fruit, bananas and chia seed superfood topping with sliced bananas and maple syrup. Perfect to fuel up your day
Waffles
Biscuits
Drinks
Coffee
Espresso
Cortado
4 oz drink- half espresso, half steamed milk
Cappuccino
8oz drink- espresso with creamy steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with silky steamed milk. Try it with your favorite scratch-made flavor Hot or Iced
Drip Coffee
Smooth, medium roast (Velvet) from our roasting line Bluebonnet Coffee Co.
Americano
Espresso with water - hot or iced
Cold Brew
Addictively refreshing & fulled leaded.
Horchata Latte
Signature house-made horchata with espresso. Served over ice and topped with cinnamon. Creamy & sweet, this is the drink that put our original shop on the map!
Mexican Choco-latte
Mexican Chocolate from Hernán melted into an espresso shot, cinnamon agave sauce, milk of choice. Served hot
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Cold brew with buttery, scratch-made caramel, a pinch of pink salt and topped with sweet cream cold foam. *Comes standard with cold foam *Doesn't require a milk choice
Pour Over
Rotating Selection of Specialty coffee handcrafted on the pour over bar
Hot Chocolate
Scratch made chocolate sauce and steamed milk of choice
Babyccino
Lightly steamed (kid's temp) milk with your favorite scartch-made sauce
Cold Milk
Plain milk or add your favorite flavor.
Tea
Chai Latte
Texas-made Evergreen ginger chai with choice of milk, served hot or iced
Matcha Latte
Japanese matcha with milk and vanilla (or sweetener of choice), served hot or iced
Yellow Mellow
Golden milk with aromatic spices, cinnamon agave syrup, and coconut milk. Served hot.
Hot Tea
Variety of high quality teas from Maya Tea Co.
Retail Drinks
Merch
Fresh Roasted Bluebonnet Coffee Bags
Hario Brew Essentials
Branded Apparel
Hernán
Olla de Barro Ceramic Pot
Redware clay pots have long been a part of Mexican cooking traditions. A HERNÁN olla de barro pot is perfect for making traditional Mexican hot chocolate but can also be used to heat teas and soups or for café de olla. Side handles and spout make for easy serving. Carefully hand-crafted by artisans in Mexico who apply ancient hand molding techniques with modern design elements that are both functional and aesthetically appealing. Hand Painted. Lead-Free. Holds 1 liter/ 4 cups. Safe to use over direct flame or electric range. Apprx. 6" wide x 5.75" high. Details • Made in Mexico • Weight: 2.3 lb
Molinillo Frother Rustico
Hand carved from solid wood and burned slightly for darker shades. Slender handle makes it easy to twist between palm of hands. Smooth pestle bottom softens and grinds chocolate as it dissolves in hot milk. Loose rings aid in whipping air into hot chocolate and eventually results in frothy top. The ritual of drinking chocolate originates in southern Mexico where they revered both the drink and its froth with divine qualities. Aprx 13" long, each piece slightly unique due to hand-made nature of item. Hand-wash recommended. Hangtag included with use & care instructions. Darkens with use.
Cinnamon Mexican Hot Chocolate
Rich in anti-oxidants, HERNÁN Mexican hot chocolate is made of ORGANIC cacao harvested in a bio-diversified plantation in Chiapas. In Mexico, chocolate "tablillas" squares are melted in water or milk to make frothy chocolate drinks. Also, use HERNÁN chocolate to make mole or in baking recipes. HERNÁN chocolate has an intense cocoa flavor and gritty texture, the result of the artisan chocolate making process. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Cinnamon, & Soy Lecithin
Mexican Hot Chocolate "con cafe"
HERNÁN Mexican hot chocolate con cafe is made of ORGANIC cacao and coffee harvested in a bio-diversified plantation in Chiapas. In Mexico, chocolate tablillas squares are melted in water or milk to make frothy chocolate drinks. HERNÁN chocolate con cafe combines stone-ground cacao & coffee. Rich in anti-oxidants. Can also be enjoyed as candy or for baking recipes. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Coffee, & Soy Lecithin 240g package includes 6 tablillas chocolate squares. Prep instructions included. Made in Mexico.
Cinnamon Mexican Chocolate SKULLS in Basket
Multicolor case = 2 fuschia, 2 teal, 2 marigold. HERNÁN Mexican chocolate "calaveras" are a joyful celebration of life & food. Presented in artisan hand-woven, brightly colored palm leaf baskets, our chocolate skulls reflect the ancient Mexicans' belief in an active afterlife. Enjoy as candy or use to make frothy Mexican hot chocolate. Our chocolate de metate is made of stone-ground ORGANIC cocoa beans from a bio-diversified plantation in the Mayan region. We harvest and produce in the state of Chiapas where we continue the Mayan tradition of cultivating cocoa in harmony with the environment. Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Cacao, Cinnamon, & Soy Lecithin 240g package includes 16 "calaveritas" skulls. Prep instructions included. Ideal for Halloween, Day of the Dead, Holiday Gift-Giving and continue to sell all year long due to the popularity of skull shape.
Piggy Salsa Bowl
Plants
Succulents
6" Foliage
Hanging Baskets
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Specialty coffee & breakfast bites
1721 South US Highway 281, Blanco, TX 78606