the Fairview

Molinillo Frother Rustico

$16.00

Hand carved from solid wood and burned slightly for darker shades. Slender handle makes it easy to twist between palm of hands. Smooth pestle bottom softens and grinds chocolate as it dissolves in hot milk. Loose rings aid in whipping air into hot chocolate and eventually results in frothy top. The ritual of drinking chocolate originates in southern Mexico where they revered both the drink and its froth with divine qualities. Aprx 13" long, each piece slightly unique due to hand-made nature of item. Hand-wash recommended. Hangtag included with use & care instructions. Darkens with use.