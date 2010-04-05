Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fare Porter

109 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Order Again

Popular Items

The Fare Porter
Porter Fries
The Schoolyard

Burgers

All burgers come with two patties, with the exception of The Schoolyard, which has one patty and is available for children 12 and under. The burgers are served as smash patties and are cooked to achieve the Maillard reaction to get the outside as crispy as possible. Beyond Burger and Gluten-Free Buns are available as alternative options. However, we are not a certified gluten-free facility and cannot prevent the possibility of cross-contamination. Consumer advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
The "Tallow, Is It Me You're Looking For?" Burger

The "Tallow, Is It Me You're Looking For?" Burger

$14.00

Wagyu Tallow / Cherry Grove's Toma / Fried Brussels Leaves / Sweet Onion Pickles / Calabrian Chili Aioli This special burger is being made for a friendly competition with Burgertime called Burgers for Ballfields. A portion of the proceeds will go to our local Parks & Recs departments. The business that sells more burgers get 75% of the pot and the other business gets 25%.

The Fare Porter

The Fare Porter

$13.00

Bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, garlic aioli

The Get Down

The Get Down

$15.00

Pulled pork, South Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, coleslaw, American cheese

The Nordique

The Nordique

$15.00

Short rib, fries, cheese curd, gravy, garlic aioli

The Triple B

The Triple B

$15.00

Crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeño relish

Marco Pollo

Marco Pollo

$12.00

Fried chicken breast coated in potato starch, charred scallion and chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle (Not a burger!)

The Schoolyard

The Schoolyard

$6.00

Single patty, potato bun, American cheese. For kids 12 and under.

Fries

Truffle

Truffle

$8.00

White truffle, Parmigiano, Maldon sea salt

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

Gravy, cheese curd. Optional Short rib.

Danish Blue

Danish Blue

$7.00

Blue cheese, garlic, parsley

Porter Fries

Porter Fries

$6.00

Side of Garlic Aioli dipping sauce

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$8.00

Kimchi / Gochujang Aioli / Cheese Sauce

Chicken

Wings

Wings

$9.00+
Marco Pollo

Marco Pollo

$12.00

Fried chicken breast coated in potato starch, charred scallion and chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle (Not a burger!)

Shakes

Peppermint Oreo

Peppermint Oreo

$7.00

Mint chocolate chip, Oreo, crushed peppermint, whipped cream

Nutella S'mores

Nutella S'mores

$8.00

Toasted marshmallow, Nutella, graham cracker, whipped cream, beech smoke

PB&V

PB&V

$6.00

Peanut butter, vanilla wafer, honey roasted peanut

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.00

Strawberry, caramelized banana, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, smoked sea salt, whipped cream

Classic

Classic

$5.00
Black Forest Shake

Black Forest Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Black Cherry, Whipped Cream, Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Chips

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$7.00

Oreos, Whipped cream, and more Oreos!

Root Beer Float

$7.00
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream / Pumpkin Purée / Graham Crackers / Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Beverages

Homemade Sweet Tea

$5.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00
Homemade Unsweet Iced Tea

Homemade Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00
Boylan Cream Soda

Boylan Cream Soda

$3.00

12 oz can

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.00

12 oz bottle

Water

Water

$2.00

High quality H20

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.00

Wine

blanc NU

blanc NU

$18.00

BlancNU is a refreshing, bright white wine with enticing aromas of the outdoors on a Spring day. Fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks.

Sole

Sole

$18.00

A refreshing semi-dry white wine with a touch of effervescence – what we might call a “Frizzante.” Made from the Vidal Blanc grape. Stainless steel fermented and aged. Similar to semi-dry Rieslings.

The White Bottle

The White Bottle

$23.00

Aromatic and vibrant French style Chardonnay. Fermented in stainless steel tanks then sur lie aged in French oak barrels for 6 months creating a creamy mid-palate with emphasis on mouthwatering fruit and acidity.

Eidolon

Eidolon

$23.00

Deep, dark, dry blend of Merlot, Chambourcin, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot aged 30 months in oak barrels and another 6-12 months in the bottle. Taking its name from a Walt Whitman poem, 25 cents from every bottle sold goes to support the Walt Whitman Association in Camden, New Jersey. Also our “Coeur d’Est” blend – a collaborative creation by wineries in the Outer Coastal Plain.

Gaia

Gaia

$23.00Out of stock

Elegant Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot. Leather, floral and fruit aromas with a velvety, crisp, medium-to-full body and finish. Aged 18 months in French oak barrels.

Good Karma

Good Karma

$18.00Out of stock

A light, dry blend of red wine. Bright, easy drinking red with subtle raspberry and cherry flavors. If you enjoy Pinot noir, you will find a kindred spirit in Good Karma.

Dry Rosé

Dry Rosé

$21.00

Dry Provencal style rosé. Light, pink and ripe with the soft fragrance of tangerine, citrus and strawberries.

Vintage Ruby Port

Vintage Ruby Port

$25.00

Delicious Ruby Port style wine made from our Chambourcin grapes and brandy distilled from our own Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Aged in American oak barrels until perfection is reached.

Give Peach A Chance

Give Peach A Chance

$15.00
Hill Creek Apple

Hill Creek Apple

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty burgers, hand-cut fries, craft shakes, and Haddonfield's first zero-proof cocktail bar.

Website

Location

109 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Directions

