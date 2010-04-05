The Fare Porter
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Specialty burgers, hand-cut fries, craft shakes, and Haddonfield's first zero-proof cocktail bar.
Location
109 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Animo Juice and Burrito Bar - Haddonfield
No Reviews
210 Kings Hwy E Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View restaurant