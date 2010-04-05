The Fare Porter

Burgers

All burgers come with two patties, with the exception of The Schoolyard, which has one patty and is available for children 12 and under. The burgers are served as smash patties and are cooked to achieve the Maillard reaction to get the outside as crispy as possible. Beyond Burger and Gluten-Free Buns are available as alternative options. However, we are not a certified gluten-free facility and cannot prevent the possibility of cross-contamination. Consumer advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.