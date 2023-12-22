The F.A.R.M. 1179 Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy our delicious homestyle entrees and worldly wieners! We also carry a wide selection of grab-and-go entrees, soups, salads, desserts, and baked goods in store. Lunch and coffee are available Monday-Saturday, 11am-2pm. Breakfast is available Saturday morning, 9am-11am.
Location
1179 Main St, Granville, WV 26534
Gallery
