The Farm 205 West 2nd Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Sausage Breakfast Burritos
Caramel Delight

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

espresso shot + hot water

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

espresso double shot + steamed 1/2 & 1/2 = foam/milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

as the name translates, this "coffee with milk" is 1/2 drip coffee (not espresso) and 1/2 steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

even distribution of espresso + steamed milk + foamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Your perfect chilled coffee. Never being heated, our cold brew is the perfect solution for a higher coffee to water ratio in order to satisfy your caffeine craving.

Drip

Drip

$1.98+

a premium Columbian roast with toffee, stone fruit and orange notes

Espresso

$2.50

a rich blend with a balanced caramel sweetness, a medium-heavy body and a clean citrus finish

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

espresso + steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+

espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Seasonal Drinks

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+
White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Blended Pumpkin Spice

$6.00
Cinnamon Spice Mocha

Cinnamon Spice Mocha

$4.75+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Eggnog Latte

$4.75+
Blended Mint Mocha Chip

Blended Mint Mocha Chip

$6.00

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$3.75+

Pomegranate Immunity Tea

$2.50+

Blended Coffee

Blended Mocha

Blended Mocha

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Caramel Delight

Caramel Delight

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Cow's Milk

Cow's Milk

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with white chocolate sauce and vanilla bean syrup topped with vanilla whipped cream and drizzle

Mud & Dirt

Mud & Dirt

$6.00

a peanut butter based blended espresso and milk frozen drink with chocolate sauce topped with a whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Java Chip

$6.00

Similar to our blended mocha, the Java Chip includes extra chocolate with delicious milk chocolate chips!

Hot Chocolate

a creamy cocoa, chocolate sauce and steamed milk
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Delicious Masala Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Gao Wen - Black

$2.50+

High-heat roasted black tea: milk chocolate, tobacco, and bold flavors

Hot Hugo Gray

$2.50+

Yunnan black tea with southern Italian bergamot oil: grapefruit pith, peat, and vibrant flavors

Hot Jasmine Bai Hao - Green

$2.50+

Scented green tea- scented with summer jasmine blossoms: white flowers, riesling grapes, and soft flavors

Hot Ma Wei Moonlight - White

$2.50+

White tea with complex florality: gardenia, pancake syrup, and viscous flavors

Hot Rainer - Tisane

$2.50+

Tisane tea- peppermint leaf with lemongrass: menthol, wintergreen, and brisk flavors

Hot Vanilla Chai

$2.50+

Ice Tea Refill

$0.50
Iced Black Mango

Iced Black Mango

$1.50+

Iced Classic Black Tea

$1.50+

Iced Hibiscus

$1.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

The perfect combination of earl grey tea and steamed milk.

Southern Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Smoothies

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.00

The classic peanut butter and banana.

Strawberries and Cream

Strawberries and Cream

$6.00

Sweet milk blend of strawberry and mango

Strawberry Banana

$6.00
Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$6.00

A fresh blend of pineapple and coconut.

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$6.00

A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

Italian Soda

1/2 and 1/2 + club soda + desired syrup + homemade whipped cream

12 oz Italian Soda

$2.50

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.25

Fresh Squeezes

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75+Out of stock

customize your freshly-sqeezed lemonade by adding your favorite syrup or making it sparkling or frozen!

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$1.75+Out of stock

club soda + fresh cherry and lime juice + cherries on top (make frozen for a cold treat!)

Milk

$1.50+

Seasonal Kombucha

$4.50+

Juices & Sports Drinks

Strawberry Kiwi Juice

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75

Bodyarmor Lyte

$1.95Out of stock

Water

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

Toasted Eats

Beef & Swiss Bagel

Beef & Swiss Bagel

$8.00

Thinly sliced local roast beef paired with a sweet red pepper pineapple spread on top of Swiss & Marble cheese finished off with a sweet chili sauce on a toasted bagel.

Breakfast Bowl

$4.50

Crispy Chicken Pretzel Bun

$8.00
Ham & Havarti Croissant

Ham & Havarti Croissant

$8.00

Fresh cut black forest ham and crispy bacon with an apricot spread melted on havarti cheese on a buttery croissant.

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50
Sausage Breakfast Burritos

Sausage Breakfast Burritos

$4.00

Not your average burrito. Country sausage, fresh farm eggs, and our house dairy free queso sauce all stuffed into a flour tortilla.

Tomato Soup w/ Naan

$8.00

Cold Eats

Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Charcuterie To Go

$8.50

Chips

$1.50

Protein Balls

$3.00

Fresh Apple

$0.75

Kids Box

$5.00

Bars

Apple Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Cookie Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Frosted Sugar Cookie Bar

$3.50

Pb Oatmeal Bars *GF

$3.00

Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Rice Krispie Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

$4.00Out of stock

S'Mores Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Breads

Banana Bread Loaf

$2.25Out of stock

Apple Cider Loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

Cookie Bite Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Frosted Brownie

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Marshmallow Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Cake

Pb Coffee Cake

$2.85Out of stock

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot cake

$4.00Out of stock

Donut Holes

$3.50Out of stock

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$4.00

Cake Pops

Indulge into a tantalizing cake pop with 4 flavors to chose from.
White Cake Pop

White Cake Pop

$1.85
Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$1.85

Butter Pecan Cake Pop

$2.00

Pumpkin Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cake Pop

$1.85Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

Make your day special with our goodness iced cinnamon rolls.
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls No Frosting

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel Pecan Rolls

$4.65

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cookies

Fresh baked cookies ready to eat.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Ginger Cookies

$3.00

Salted Caramel Toffee Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

$2.50

Pumpkin Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

M &M Cookie

$2.50

Croissants

Almond Croissants

$4.25

Pies

Brown Sugar Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Blueberry Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Scones

Variety of delicately crunchy on the outside, and soft, and most on the inside scone options. Bake fresh weekly & daily.
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.45Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Scone

$2.45Out of stock

Raspberry Cream Cheese Scone

$2.45Out of stock

Pumpkin Scones

$2.45

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.45Out of stock

Trifles

Chocolate Brownie Trifle

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Cookie Trifle

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Banana

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie Trifle

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Caramel Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

12 oz Bag of Beans

01 Decaf

01 Decaf

$18.00
77 Columbia

77 Columbia

$18.00
00 Espressso

00 Espressso

$18.00

16 Rwanda

$24.00

76 Columbia

$22.00Out of stock

28 Ethiopia

$22.00

5 Pound Espresso

$110.00

5 Pound Bag Columbia #77

$110.00

Coffee Tasting/Person

Coffee Tasting

$10.00

Tea Tasting/Person

Tea Tasting

$10.00

Toddler Time/Person

Treats

$3.00

Shuffleboard League/Person

Shuffleboard League

$15.00

Cornhole League/Person

Cornhole

$15.00

Gift Cards

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

One Hour Pickleball

$30.00

Beer Tasting For 2

$12.00

Coffee Tasting for 2

$20.00

Fresh Snacks

Popcorn Cups

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The purpose of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships. The vision: Where art meets function. Where study meets sport. Where diversity meets harmony. Where science meets spirit. Where history meets vision. The mission: The Farm blends people and nature so that service gives purpose. Symbiotically, the producer and the consumer experience the relationship. The Description: The Farm is a fast-casual cafe, nut roastery, and brewery in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas offering daily healthy meals, exceptional coffee, tantalizing sweet treats, and handcrafted beer. Our purpose is to offer high quality non-processed, handmade, and unique victuals while offering community connection in a healthy active setting. Our goal for you is to pause and enjoy the simple joys of conversations and confections.

Location

205 West 2nd Street, Minneapolis, KS 67467

Directions

Gallery

