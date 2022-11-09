The Farm 205 West 2nd Street
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
The purpose of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships. The vision: Where art meets function. Where study meets sport. Where diversity meets harmony. Where science meets spirit. Where history meets vision. The mission: The Farm blends people and nature so that service gives purpose. Symbiotically, the producer and the consumer experience the relationship. The Description: The Farm is a fast-casual cafe, nut roastery, and brewery in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas offering daily healthy meals, exceptional coffee, tantalizing sweet treats, and handcrafted beer. Our purpose is to offer high quality non-processed, handmade, and unique victuals while offering community connection in a healthy active setting. Our goal for you is to pause and enjoy the simple joys of conversations and confections.
205 West 2nd Street, Minneapolis, KS 67467