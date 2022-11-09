Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Farm Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4580 West Highway 12

Lodi, CA 95242

Popular Items

Classic BLT - Takeout
Caesar Salad Wrap - Takeout
Chicken Club - Takeout

Salads - Takeout

Garden Salad - Takeout

$8.00+

Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, choice of dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.

Greek Salad - Takeout

$12.00+

Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.

Caesar Salad - Takeout

$10.00+

Half or full size salad with Romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Spinach Salad - Takeout

$10.00+

Half or full size salad with bacon, mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg with a Dijon vinaigrette. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Greek Salad Wrap - Takeout

$13.00

Leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and Greek dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Caesar Salad Wrap - Takeout

$11.00

Romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Chipotle Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad - Item not available for discount

$19.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing, tomatoes, and topped with grilled salmon. Served with a side of garlic studded bread.

Spinach Salad Wrap - Takeout

$13.00

Spinach with bacon, mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg with a Dijon vinaigrette and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a garnish of fruit and choice of potato salad or chips.

Black and Blue Salad - Takeout

$18.00

Grilled Coulotte steak, grilled bell peppers, blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes sat atop mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and comes with a side of garlic bread.

Fruit & Yogurt - Takeout

$12.00+

Fresh fruit topped with walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with strawberry yogurt.

Soup - Takeout

Chicken Tortilla - Takeout

$9.99+

Burgers - Takeout

Hamburger - Takeout

$11.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Cheeseburger - Takeout

$12.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Double Cheeseburger - Takeout

$15.00

Two, 1/3 lb. patties on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Mike's Favorite - Takeout

$15.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with cheddar cheese, (2) slices of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Dave's Favorite - Takeout

$14.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Mushroom Burger - Takeout

$14.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with jack cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Lamb Burger - Takeout

$17.00

FFA lamb patty seasoned to perfection and topped with spinach, onions, feta and house-made Greek aioli on a brioche bun. Includes your choice of a side.

Lodi Burger - Takeout

$14.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with swiss cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Blue Burger - Takeout

$14.00

1/3 lb. patty on a bun with blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad. All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.

Garden Burger - Takeout

$11.00

Veggie burger patty on a bun with, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.

Turkey Burger - Takeout

$12.00

Turkey burger patty on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.

Sandwiches - Takeout

Tri Tip Sandwich - Takeout

$18.00

Roasted tri tip, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, jack cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Chicken Club - Takeout

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions, tomato, jack cheese, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Turkey Bacon Melt - Takeout

$16.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, grilled onions and jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Classic BLT - Takeout

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Vegetarian - Takeout

$11.00

Avocado, cucumber, bell pepper, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Deli Sandwich - Takeout

$11.00

Turkey or ham with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheese and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Lunch Sides & Extras - Takeout

$2.00
$4.00
$6.00

Side Garlic Fries

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Quart - "World-Famous" Potato Salad

$10.95

Red potatoes, onion, celery, eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, dill salt, black pepper.

Side Bacon (3)

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Tri-tip

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Cookies (3)

$4.00

Bakery Bread Loaf

$8.00

Freakshow Brownie

$5.00

Slice of Pie

$5.00

Lunch Drinks -Takeout

Enjoy 25% off of your wine/beer selection during these difficult times. Cheers!

20oz Soda Takeout

$3.50

Weekly Lunch Specials - Takeout

French Dip Sandwich - Takeout

$18.00

Slow roasted tri-tip sliced thin and topped with onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese with a creamy horseradish spread. Served with au jus.

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich - Takeout

$17.00

Meatloaf made with ground beef, onions, bell peppers and carrots, wrapped in bacon. Topped with mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on a French roll and includes your choice of chips or potato salad.

$17.00

Grilled Chicken breast with a spicy mustard aioli, cheddar cheese, bacon, and sliced apples, on a ciabatta roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.

Chicken & Pear Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breasts, arugula, sliced pears, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and red onions, with a honey Dijon mustard vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi, CA 95242

