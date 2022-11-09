American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Farm Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cheers!
Location
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi, CA 95242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove - 9080 Laguna Main Suite 2
No Reviews
9080 Laguna Main Suite 2 Elk Grove, CA 95757
View restaurant