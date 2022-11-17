The Farm House - Sarasota 4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233, sarasota, FL 34208
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
