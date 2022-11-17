  • Home
A map showing the location of The Farm House - Sarasota 4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233View gallery

The Farm House - Sarasota 4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233

No reviews yet

4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233

sarasota, FL 34208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Mini Donuts

2 Donuts

$3.00

4 Donuts

$6.00

9 Donuts

$13.50

16 Donuts

$24.00

20 Donuts

$30.00

40 Donuts

$50.00

Yeast Donuts

Glazed

$2.00

Build Your Own

$3.50

Specialties

$4.50

Apple fritter

$3.50

Long johnny

$4.00

Pockets

$3.50

Chocolate cake

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water cup

$1.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice/Other

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Almond Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Frappes

$4.75

Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Latte

$4.75

Hot Latte

$4.75

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Lunch Special

Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

3 Farm Fresh Tenders

$12.99

5 Farm House Wings

$12.99

Piggy Bowl

$12.99

Farm House Cheeseburger

$12.99

Backyard Burger

$12.99

Sunnyside Up Burger

$12.99

Strawberry Patch Salad

$12.99

Tenders

4 Tenders

$7.99

6 Tenders

$9.99

12 Tenders

$19.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$19.99

20 Wings

$29.99

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, Ham, Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Sausage gravy over donuts

$7.50

Sausage Gravy Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Country Club

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233, sarasota, FL 34208

Directions

Photos coming soon!

