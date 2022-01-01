Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Farm Store

No reviews yet

9101 Moore Rd.

Zionsville, IN 46077

Popular Items

Wednesday December 7th at 7PM
Tuesday December 6th at 7PM
Holiday Champagne Dinner for 2

2022 Hog & Nog - Friday November 18th - 6 PM to 930 PM

Hog N' Nog Ticket for 1

$150.00Out of stock

Kick off the holiday season with our 1st Annual Hog'n'Nog! We are rolling out our first batch of Traders Point Creamery Egg Nog to be paired with our hand selected cask strength, double oaked, single barrel bourbon pick from West Fork Whiskey. Our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, will be preparing a traditional hog on West Fork Whiskey bourbon barrel staves. Includes one meal, one cocktail ticket, one Glencairn custom glass, and one bottle of our limited edition Hugh Hamer Bourbon from West Fork Whiskey. Please note, due to the nature of this event, we are not able to accommodate dietary restrictions. We appreciate your understanding and support of this policy.

Hog N' Nog Ticket for 2

$250.00Out of stock

Kick off the holiday season with our 1st Annual Hog'n'Nog! We are rolling out our first batch of Traders Point Creamery Egg Nog to be paired with our hand selected cask strength, double oaked, single barrel bourbon pick from West Fork Whiskey. Our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, will be preparing a traditional hog on West Fork Whiskey bourbon barrel staves. Includes a meal for each, one cocktail ticket for each, two glencairn custom glasses, and one bottle of our limited edition Hugh Hamer Bourbon from West Fork Whiskey. Please note, due to the nature of this event, we are not able to accommodate dietary restrictions. We appreciate your understanding and support of this policy.

2022 Holiday Champagne DINNER - Thursday December 1st - 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Enjoy the beauty that the holidays have to offer! Join us as we feature our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, for an intimate, one-of-a-kind coursed Champagne dinner to kick off the season. Your culinary experience will be inspired by the season's most flavorful offerings, and thoughtfully prepared. Savor festive cocktails and unique Champagne pairings. Our festive "Old World" decor combined with the special warmth of the farm, offers a truly unforgettable celebration!

Holiday Champagne Dinner for 1

$150.00

Enjoy the beauty that the holidays have to offer! Join us as we feature our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, for an intimate, one-of-a-kind coursed Champagne dinner to kick off the season. Your culinary experience will be inspired by the season's most flavorful offerings, and thoughtfully prepared. Savor festive cocktails and unique Champagne pairings. Our festive "Old World" decor combined with the special warmth of the farm, offers a truly unforgettable celebration!

Holiday Champagne Dinner for 2

$275.00

Enjoy the beauty that the holidays have to offer! Join us as we feature our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, for an intimate, one-of-a-kind coursed Champagne dinner to kick off the season. Your culinary experience will be inspired by the season's most flavorful offerings, and thoughtfully prepared. Savor festive cocktails and unique Champagne pairings. Our festive "Old World" decor combined with the special warmth of the farm, offers a truly unforgettable celebration!

2022 Champagne TASTING with Elizabeth Morse & Michael Pascal

Tuesday December 6th at 7PM

$75.00

Enjoy one of Indy's oldest holiday traditional that will take place at Traders Point Creamery in their festive mid-1800's barn. At this event you will have the opportunity to taste wines from around the world! The wines of your choice can be purchased at a greatly discounted price, and available for pick-up the following week in the quantity desired. This event will be hosted by Michael Pascal & Elizabeth Morse and includes champagne and nosh.

Wednesday December 7th at 7PM

$75.00

Enjoy one of Indy's oldest holiday traditional that will take place at Traders Point Creamery in their festive mid-1800's barn. At this event you will have the opportunity to taste wines from around the world! The wines of your choice can be purchased at a greatly discounted price, and available for pick-up the following week in the quantity desired. This event will be hosted by Michael Pascal & Elizabeth Morse and includes champagne and nosh.

Thanksgiving To-Go

Thanksgiving To-Go Meal

$350.00

Meal serves 8 and includes a Whole Smoked Turkey from Little by Little Farms with Thyme Gravy, Dinner Rolls, Braised Green Beans, Stuffing, Garlic Herb Whipped Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and a Pumpkin Pie.

Additional Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

Additional Yeast Dinner Rolls

$24.00

Pint of Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

TPC Cheese Board

$48.00

Bottle of Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$32.00

Smoked Turkey

$140.00

Organic Turkey from local Little by Little Farm and smoked in-house. Average weight 14 lb.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Shop our onsite store full of delicious local, organic, and artisan products

Website

Location

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, IN 46077

Directions

