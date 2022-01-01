The Farm Store

Hog N' Nog Ticket for 2

$250.00 Out of stock

Kick off the holiday season with our 1st Annual Hog'n'Nog! We are rolling out our first batch of Traders Point Creamery Egg Nog to be paired with our hand selected cask strength, double oaked, single barrel bourbon pick from West Fork Whiskey. Our Executive Chef, Jon Warner, will be preparing a traditional hog on West Fork Whiskey bourbon barrel staves. Includes a meal for each, one cocktail ticket for each, two glencairn custom glasses, and one bottle of our limited edition Hugh Hamer Bourbon from West Fork Whiskey. Please note, due to the nature of this event, we are not able to accommodate dietary restrictions. We appreciate your understanding and support of this policy.