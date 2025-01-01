The Farmer's Daughter - Main Street North Easton
122 Main St
Easton, MA 02356
Featured Items
Farmer's Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$20.95
Lg Iced Coffee$4.75
The Stonehill
toasted bagel sandwich. maple sriracha bacon. 2 scrambled farm eggs. cheddar. arugula. spicy aioli. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$16.75
FOOD
For the Table.
Blueberry Bread
blueberry bread. macerated summer berries. whipped lemon cream. rye seasoning$14.95
Summer Hash Brown Waffle
shredded yukon gold potato. zucchini. summer squash. tarragon yogurt. crushed bacon. jalapeno jam$17.25
Avocado + Ricotta Toast
smashed avocado. local renaissance ricotta. arugula. strawberry. mint. togarashi. lemon syrup drizzle + toasted seven grain bread$13.95
Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast
cinnamon + honey butter. seasonal jam. sourdough$5.50
Make Your Own Hash Brown Waffle
shredded yukon gold potato. zucchini. summer squash. carrot. scallion. cooked crispy in a waffle iron. choice of toppings$10.50
From the Mill.
Gluten Free French Toast
gluten free bread. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple$17.95
Buttermilk Pancake Stack
stack of 3 pancakes. buttermilk batter. citrus zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple$17.75
Buttermilk Pancake
buttermilk batter. citrus zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple$8.75
Traditional French Toast$22.95
Farm Breakfast.
Double Protein Farmer's Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. chose two: slab bacon. apple & onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash It is the guest’s obligation to alert the server to any food allergies. We are happy to accommodate any dietary or allergy requests. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$22.95
Vegan Farmer's Choice
tofu scramble. sourdough toast. potatoes. choice of: veggie sausage or seasonal veggie hash$20.95
From the Henhouse.
TFD Benedict
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise. includes one topping of your choice. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$19.00
Huevos Con Chorizo
turkey chorizo (contains pork). queso fresco. griddled corn tortilla. spiced tomato + peppers. braised black beans. avocado. salsa verde + two sunny farm eggs *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$22.95OUT OF STOCK
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
chive cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$28.95
Frittata
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$19.75
Make Your Own Omelet
make your own omelet. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$9.75
Hold The Yolks Omelet
egg whites. selection of seasonal + local vegetables. vermont goat cheese. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$19.75
Omelet du Jour
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$19.75
Make Your Own Stonehill
toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm eggs. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$11.50
Lobster Benedict$45.00
Chicken + Waffle Plate$19.95
Lunch.
Smashed Farm Burger
feather brook farms smashed patties. cabot cheddar. brioche bun *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$23.25
Goldie's Chicken Sandwich 2.0
crispy panko chicken breast. cabot cheddar. spicy cabbage slaw. good + evil pickles. brioche bun$23.25
Veggie Burger
veggie burger patty. smashed avocado. baby greens. tarragon yogurt. brioche bun$17.25
Chicken Salad Bagel
roasted feather brook farms chicken. greek yogurt. lemon mayo. dijon mustard. good + evil pickles. candied sunflower seeds. baby spinach. toasted bagel$20.95
Chorizo + Brie Grilled Cheese
turkey chorizo (contains pork). brie. charred tomato + pepper. pecorino romano. grilled sourdough$23.25
TFD Cobb
local greens. bacon. asparagus. cucumber. radish. snap peas. avocado. great hill blue cheese. pickled red onion. hard boiled farm egg. candied sunflower seeds + honey shallot vinaigrette$23.75
Caesar + The Goddess
mighty little greens. english peas. pecorino romano. toasted sourdough. candied sunflower seeds. crispy capers + fine herb green goddess dressing$16.95
Chicken and Waffle Sammie
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle$24.25
Sides.
plain Avocado Toast
sourdough. smashed avocado. sea salt. urfa biber. micro greeens$10.75
Side Avocado$4.95
Side Bacon$9.75
Side Bacon Jam$3.50
Side Bagel$3.75
Side Smashed Beef Burger
It is the guest’s obligation to alert the server to any food allergies. We are happy to accommodate any dietary or allergy requests. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$12.00
Side Black Beans$4.75
Side Blue Cheese$3.00
Side Chicken Salad$12.00
Side Chicken, Crispy$7.75
Side Chicken, Grilled$7.75
Side Cinnamon Honey Butter
Side Cream Cheese
Side Crispy Prosciutto$7.75
Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes$5.25
Side Fresh Fruit$6.75
Side Fruit (only berries)$10.95
Side Greens$8.95
Side Hollandaise
It is the guest’s obligation to alert the server to any food allergies. We are happy to accommodate any dietary or allergy requests. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$2.50
Side Honey + Shallot Vinaigrette$1.00
Side Hot Honey$1.50
Side Jam
Side Maple Ham$8.95
Side Mayo
Side Pickled Onion$2.00
Side Single Egg
It is the guest’s obligation to alert the server to any food allergies. We are happy to accommodate any dietary or allergy requests. *These items may be cooked to order or served raw/under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.$2.75
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicy Aioli$1.50
Side Spicy Coleslaw$4.75
Side Sweet Potato Turkey Hash$8.95
Side Syrup$1.50
Side Croissant$4.75
Side Toast$3.75
Side Tofu Scramble$7.95
Side Tomato Jam$1.50
Side Turkey Sausage$8.95
Side Veggie Burger$7.75
Side Veggie Hash$8.25
Side Veggie Sausage$8.25
Side Whipped Cream$2.00
Plating Fee$2.75
Side Maple Sriracha Bacon$10.75
Side Lobster$25.00
Kid's Brunch
French Toast Dippers$10.95
Lil' Sprout Cakes
fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup$10.95
Pizza Bagel
toasted plain bagel topped with tomato sauce + melted cheddar$10.95
Chick-n-Piggy$10.95
Bucket O' Chicken
panko crusted chicken strips. crispy smashed potatoes$10.95
Plain Kids French Toast$10.95
Kid's Fruit$2.50
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Espresso$3.75
Fresh Grapefruit$7.50
Fresh OJ$7.50
Hot Tea$3.75
Juice$4.25
Seltzer/Local Soda$3.75
Sm Hot Coffee$2.75
Sm Iced Coffee$3.75
Sm Latte$5.25
Sm Macchiato$5.25
Sm Cappuccino$5.25
Sm Nitro$6.00
Sm Hot Chocolate$3.95
Sm Matcha Latte
pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot$7.75
Sm Iced Tea$3.50
Sm Berry Iced Tea$3.50
Sm shake it off$8.25
Sm Americano$5.25
Lg Hot Coffee$3.75
Lg Iced Coffee$4.75
Lg Hot Chocolate$4.95
Lg Cold Brew$6.75
Lg Macchiato$6.75
Lg Latte$6.75
Lg Cappuccino$6.75
Lg Matcha Latte
pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot$8.75
Lg Iced Tea$4.50
Lg Berry Iced Tea$4.50
Lg shake it off$9.75
Lg Americano$5.50
Xl Iced Coffee$6.75
Xl Lg Iced Tea$6.50
Xl Cold Brew$8.75
Xl Berry Iced Tea$6.50
SPECIALS
RETAIL
FOOD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.
122 Main St, Easton, MA 02356