Bars & Lounges
American

The Farmer's Table

115 Reviews

$$

320 South Court Street, Suite 100

Medina, OH 44256

Popular Items

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
APPLE BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DINNER

FALL SPECIALS

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$12.00Out of stock

Korean Pork Belly

$13.00Out of stock
Acorn Squash Salad

$15.00

half oven-roasted acorn squash with zucchini bread stuffing, maple butter, fresh greens, blackberry balsamic dressing.

Farmhouse Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Braised Pork Shank

$28.00Out of stock

STARTERS

GARLIC FRIES

$10.00

Farmhouse fries with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan cheese

CHARCUTERIE

$18.00

keller meats smokies, local cheese, chef's choice add-ons

PICKLE PLATTER

$12.00

pickled egg + mixed vegetables, whole grain mustard, crusty bread

POTATO CHIPS Platter

$8.00

A platter of small batch potato chips with our seasonal homemade chip dip!

PORK RINDS

$4.00+

fresh chicharrones with your choice of dipping sauce

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with candied fresno peppers, pepper bacon bits, and orange balsamic reduction

Cup of Soup

$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Zucchini Bread

$5.00

Homemade zucchini pumpkin bread served warm with maple butter.

SMALL PLATES

SMOKED WINGS

$20.00+

Jumbo whole wings - house rub - slow smoked - finished on the charboiler - white Alabama BBQ Sauce - 3 or 6

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.00
PIEROGIES + ONIONS

$12.00

"Pierogies of Cleveland"- three potato & cheddar pierogies wtih grilled onions, butter, sour cream

KIELBASA + CLE KRAUT

$14.00

local garlic kielbasa, local kraut, smoked paprika

Pork Belly Bites

$8.00Out of stock

STEAKS & CHOPS

OHIO STRIP STEAK

$36.00Out of stock

honey butter carrots, smashed fingerlings, charred spring onion, black garlic compound butter

RIBEYE

$39.00

16 oz. locally raised - excellent marbling - loaded with flavor - lean cut- butter tender - smashed yukon potatoes - featured vegetable

SIRLOIN

$21.00

8oz locally raised - lean cut but butter tender - smashed yukon potatoes - featured vegetable

LAMB PORTERHOUSE

$41.00Out of stock

Twin lamb poterhouse - spring vegetable risotto -roasted carrots

Filet Bacon Wrap Bleu Cheese

$42.00Out of stock

Au Poivre Filet

$41.00Out of stock

Parm Butter Topped Filet

$38.00Out of stock

18oz Kansas City Strip

$42.00Out of stock

Bone In Ribeye

$48.00Out of stock

Bone In Filet

$42.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar

$42.00Out of stock

Horseradsh Filet

$42.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf Filet

$43.00

ENTREES

BRISKET PLATTER

$26.00

a slab of smoked + chargrilled beef brisket with old-fashioned potato salad, baked beans, house made bbq, and a jalapeno corn muffin

BBQ PULLED PORK PLATTER

$21.00

applewood smoked pulled pork shoulder | served with apple butter bbq, smokey baked beans, old-fashioned potato salad, and jalapeno cheddar corn muffin

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DINNER

$18.00

Two buttermilk chicken breast and our farmhouse fries with a side of apple butter BBQ sauce.

Shrimp And Grits

$21.00

POLISH SUPPER

$22.00

local garlic kielbasa, potato + cheddar pierogies, local kraut, sour cream, chives

Sausage And Spinach

$18.00

Ohio City saffron infused pasta , bacon spinach, tomato parmesan cheese, olive oil

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00Out of stock

Meatball Marinara

$16.00Out of stock

Caprese Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

A La Vodka

$18.00Out of stock

Black And Blue

$19.00Out of stock

Osso Bucco

$28.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravoli

$18.00Out of stock

SALADS

Acorn Squash

$15.00
PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

$16.00

Grilled chicken, Living Lettuce, fresh sliced pears, blue cheese, dried cranberries, candied nuts, blackberry balsamic dressing

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Side Salad

$3.00

SANDWICHES

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

crispy buttermilk fried chicken tossed in 7 pepper dry rub with fresh greens, garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, and house hot sauce

APPLE BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

candied fresno peppers, bacon jam, fresh greens

TURKEY CLUB SUB

$15.00

house-smoked turkey, pepper bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, fresh greens, house aioli

KIELBASA ROLL

$14.00

garlic kielbasa, house aioli, spicy kraut stuffed in a warm crusty roll served with farmhouse fries

SOUTH TOWN BURGER

$17.00

amish cheddar, grilled sweet onions, garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, house aioli

BLT

$14.00

double-decker with pepper bacon, tomato, mayonnaise, fresh greens

EGG & CHEESE BODEGA

$12.00

fried egg, pepper bacon, fresh tomato, cheddar + swiss cheese

BEER STEAMED HOT DOG

$9.00

Circle L all beef jumbo hot dogs, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. Beer steamed in The Farmer's Table Lager, with grilled sweet onions on a toasted Cleveland made Orlando Hoagie bun!!

BIG WAHOO -HOT DOG

$14.00

Circle L all beef jumbo hot dog, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. - wrapped in bacon, topped with pulled pork, fresh cole slaw, fresh sliced jalapenos, alabama BBQ sauce on a Cleveland made Orlando Hoagie bun!!!

HOT IN CLEVELAND - HOT DOG

$14.00

Circle L all beef jumbo hot dogs, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. Topped with Spicy Cleveland Kraut, potato and cheese pierogies, whole grain beer mustard and chives on a Clevland made Orlando Hoagie Bun!!!

KIDS

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Steak

$13.00

Kids-Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KID PB & JELLY

$6.00

DESSERT

CHOC PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$8.00

Made locally by Bespoke Food

Chocolate Raz Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Patch Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Pecan

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Peach Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Crumb Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bourbon Cheesecake

$7.00

Salted Caramel Apple Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

SIDE Dishes

Side Fries

$4.00

Platter of Fries

$8.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$5.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Mac n cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Garlic Dill Pickles

$0.50

Vegetable Du Jour

$5.00

Extra Charcuterie Bread

$1.00

1 piece of Buttermilk Chicken

$7.00

Side Fuit

$3.00

Side Of Kraut

$2.00

SIDE Sauces

Side Apple Butter BBQ

$0.50

Side Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Side House Aioli

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Blackberry Balsamic

$0.50

Side Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Devil Buffalo

$0.50

Side Sesame Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Alabama Bbq

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cold Beverage

Water

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cola

$2.95

Black Cherry

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Cream Soda

$2.95

Citrus splash

$2.95

Lemon Lime

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Club Soda

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Hot Beverage

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Buckeye Coffee N/A

$4.00

Choc Peppermint Coffee N/A

$4.00

Caramel Coffee N/A

$4.00

Irish Coffee N/A

$4.00

TOGO COFFEE

$2.00

Pumpkin Coffee N\A

$4.00

N\A Coffee Flight

$8.00

Decaf

$2.25

Draft

Blue Heron Hazier Wife, Hazier LIfe

$8.00

Columbus- Bodhi

$6.50

Fatheads Snob

$6.50

FLIGHT

$9.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$7.00

Great Lakes Rubys Revenge

$7.00

Jackie Os Chomolungma

$6.50

Masthead Reignite the Rivalry

$8.00

Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer

$6.00

Millersburg Popes Pumpkin

$7.00

Platform Yammy Yammy

$7.00

R.Shea Three Legends

$6.50

Redhead Ciderhouse Apple Pie

$6.50

Rhinegeist Crumb Cake Nitro

$7.00

Rockmill Brewing Pilsner

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$6.00

Guinness Cans

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Muni 16 oz Can

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth can

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

16 oz can Coors Light

$4.00

16 oz can Bud LIght

$4.00

16 oz can Miller Light

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

2 Jello Shots

$3.00

Brew Kettle- Major Lager

$4.00

R. Shea Oktober Fest 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Seltzer

7th Son KItty Paw Blackberry Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

7th Son Kitty Paw Raspberry

$4.00

7th Son Kitty Paw Pineapple Tangerine

$4.00

7th Son Kitty Paw Lime Guava

$4.00

7th Son Kitty Paw Cherry Passionfruit

$4.00Out of stock

N/A Bev

Brew Dog -Punk

$3.00

N/A Bloody Mary w/Pickled Veg

$6.00

N/A Mojito

$4.00

N\A Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

N/A Brew Dog Stout

$3.00Out of stock

N/A Brew Dog Hazy IPA

$3.00Out of stock

N/A Blood Orange Mule

$5.00

Growlers

Deposit

$6.00

Premium Refill

$20.00

Refill

$15.00

Fall 2022 Cocktails

Life Potion

$7.00

Spiked Pear Cocktail

$11.00

Pumpkin PIe Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$10.00

The Bramble

$10.00

Menu Cocktails

Blood Orange Mule

$9.00

The Bramble

$10.00

Spritz Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Jon's Old Fashioned

$12.00

Maple Bourbon Thyme

$12.00

Honey Ginger Margarita

$13.00

Ginger Pear Bourbon

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Basil Cucumber Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Blackberry Sage Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Bourbon Berry Smash

$12.00

Chocolate Caramel Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Irish Margarita

$12.00

Orange Habanero Margarita

$9.00

Orchard Sangria

$9.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$9.00