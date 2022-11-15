- Home
The Farmer's Table
115 Reviews
$$
320 South Court Street, Suite 100
Medina, OH 44256
FALL SPECIALS
STARTERS
GARLIC FRIES
Farmhouse fries with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan cheese
CHARCUTERIE
keller meats smokies, local cheese, chef's choice add-ons
PICKLE PLATTER
pickled egg + mixed vegetables, whole grain mustard, crusty bread
POTATO CHIPS Platter
A platter of small batch potato chips with our seasonal homemade chip dip!
PORK RINDS
fresh chicharrones with your choice of dipping sauce
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with candied fresno peppers, pepper bacon bits, and orange balsamic reduction
Cup of Soup
Pumpkin Zucchini Bread
Homemade zucchini pumpkin bread served warm with maple butter.
SMALL PLATES
SMOKED WINGS
Jumbo whole wings - house rub - slow smoked - finished on the charboiler - white Alabama BBQ Sauce - 3 or 6
CAULIFLOWER WINGS
PIEROGIES + ONIONS
"Pierogies of Cleveland"- three potato & cheddar pierogies wtih grilled onions, butter, sour cream
KIELBASA + CLE KRAUT
local garlic kielbasa, local kraut, smoked paprika
Pork Belly Bites
STEAKS & CHOPS
OHIO STRIP STEAK
honey butter carrots, smashed fingerlings, charred spring onion, black garlic compound butter
RIBEYE
16 oz. locally raised - excellent marbling - loaded with flavor - lean cut- butter tender - smashed yukon potatoes - featured vegetable
SIRLOIN
8oz locally raised - lean cut but butter tender - smashed yukon potatoes - featured vegetable
LAMB PORTERHOUSE
Twin lamb poterhouse - spring vegetable risotto -roasted carrots
Filet Bacon Wrap Bleu Cheese
Au Poivre Filet
Parm Butter Topped Filet
18oz Kansas City Strip
Bone In Ribeye
Bone In Filet
Filet Oscar
Horseradsh Filet
Surf & Turf Filet
ENTREES
BRISKET PLATTER
a slab of smoked + chargrilled beef brisket with old-fashioned potato salad, baked beans, house made bbq, and a jalapeno corn muffin
BBQ PULLED PORK PLATTER
applewood smoked pulled pork shoulder | served with apple butter bbq, smokey baked beans, old-fashioned potato salad, and jalapeno cheddar corn muffin
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DINNER
Two buttermilk chicken breast and our farmhouse fries with a side of apple butter BBQ sauce.
Shrimp And Grits
POLISH SUPPER
local garlic kielbasa, potato + cheddar pierogies, local kraut, sour cream, chives
Sausage And Spinach
Ohio City saffron infused pasta , bacon spinach, tomato parmesan cheese, olive oil
Shrimp Scampi
Meatball Marinara
Caprese Chicken
A La Vodka
Black And Blue
Osso Bucco
Butternut Squash Ravoli
SALADS
SANDWICHES
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tossed in 7 pepper dry rub with fresh greens, garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, and house hot sauce
APPLE BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
candied fresno peppers, bacon jam, fresh greens
TURKEY CLUB SUB
house-smoked turkey, pepper bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, fresh greens, house aioli
KIELBASA ROLL
garlic kielbasa, house aioli, spicy kraut stuffed in a warm crusty roll served with farmhouse fries
SOUTH TOWN BURGER
amish cheddar, grilled sweet onions, garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, house aioli
BLT
double-decker with pepper bacon, tomato, mayonnaise, fresh greens
EGG & CHEESE BODEGA
fried egg, pepper bacon, fresh tomato, cheddar + swiss cheese
BEER STEAMED HOT DOG
Circle L all beef jumbo hot dogs, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. Beer steamed in The Farmer's Table Lager, with grilled sweet onions on a toasted Cleveland made Orlando Hoagie bun!!
BIG WAHOO -HOT DOG
Circle L all beef jumbo hot dog, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. - wrapped in bacon, topped with pulled pork, fresh cole slaw, fresh sliced jalapenos, alabama BBQ sauce on a Cleveland made Orlando Hoagie bun!!!
HOT IN CLEVELAND - HOT DOG
Circle L all beef jumbo hot dogs, raised locally in Burbank, Ohio. All natural, antibiotic and hormone free. No fillers or nitrates. Topped with Spicy Cleveland Kraut, potato and cheese pierogies, whole grain beer mustard and chives on a Clevland made Orlando Hoagie Bun!!!
KIDS
DESSERT
CHOC PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
Made locally by Bespoke Food