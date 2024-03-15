The Farmhouse 115 West Lancaster Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 West Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave
No Reviews
149 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Downingtown
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant