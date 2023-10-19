The Farmhouse
5695 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
OOO Main Menu
Appetizers
assortment of seasonal meats, cheeses, crackers, and jams
served with pita chips and cucumbers
your choice of white, wheat, multi-grain, or gluten free bread topped with smashed avocado, microgreens, and seasoning
fried cheese curds served with marinara
Sweet & Savory Crepes
hamburger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
warm crepe with your choice of toppings
sweet filling, graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle
chopped steak, provolone, grilled onions
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, ranch
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, spinach
nutella in a warm crepe
peanut butter and banana
peanut butter and strawberry/grape jelly
turkey bacon monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli
turkey bacon spinach cheddar cheese dijon mustard
sweet filling, graham crackers, pecans, caramel, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucuomber, red onions, chddar cheese, croutons, choice of french, ranch, italian, bleu cheese dressing
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing
mixed freens, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, hard boiled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing
Kids Meal
served with chips or fries
served with chips or fries
2 mini cheeseburgers plain served with chips or fries
served with potato chips
served with potato chips
served with potato chips
Sides/Extras
OOO Breakfast
Breakfast
onions, peppers, ham, mushrooms, cheese with toast/biscuit/or english muffin and home fries
3 egg omelete
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
fried potatoes topped with sausage gravy or chipped beef and 2 eggs. served with biscuit,toast,english muffin
2 slices of brioche served with fried potatoes
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
served with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple and fried potatoes
5 oz sirloin served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches
OOO Lunch
Lunch
3 egg omelete
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
turkey, ham, bacon, cheese with lettuce tomato and mayo served with chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
Crepes
Salads
Kids Meals
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for visiting and supporting small our small business!
5695 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646
