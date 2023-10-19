OOO Main Menu

Appetizers

seasonal charcuterie
$19.95Out of stock

assortment of seasonal meats, cheeses, crackers, and jams

Hummus
$10.00

served with pita chips and cucumbers

steak and cheese eggrolls
$12.00
Santa Fe Eggrolls
$11.00
AvocadoToast
$11.00

your choice of white, wheat, multi-grain, or gluten free bread topped with smashed avocado, microgreens, and seasoning

Cheese Sticks
$9.00

fried cheese curds served with marinara

Sweet & Savory Crepes

Bacon Cheeseburger Crepe
$14.00

hamburger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

BYO Crepe
$5.00Out of stock

warm crepe with your choice of toppings

CheeseCake Crepe
$11.00

sweet filling, graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle

Cheesesteak Crepe
$10.00

chopped steak, provolone, grilled onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Crepe
$14.00

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, ranch

Chicken Cali Crepe
$14.00

grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, spinach

Nutella Crepe
$12.00

nutella in a warm crepe

Pb&banana Crepe
$7.00

peanut butter and banana

PB&J crepe
$6.00

peanut butter and strawberry/grape jelly

Turkey Avocado Crepe
$14.00

turkey bacon monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli

Ham and Spinach Crepe
$14.00

turkey bacon spinach cheddar cheese dijon mustard

Pecan Turtle Cheesecake Crepe
$12.00

sweet filling, graham crackers, pecans, caramel, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Salad

House Salad
$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucuomber, red onions, chddar cheese, croutons, choice of french, ranch, italian, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad
$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing

cobb salad
$14.00

mixed freens, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, hard boiled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing

chef salad
$15.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing

Soup

soup of the day
$5.99

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00

served with chips or fries

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00

served with chips or fries

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers
$6.00

2 mini cheeseburgers plain served with chips or fries

Kids Crepe Ham and Cheese
$5.00

served with potato chips

Kids PB&J Crepe
$4.00

served with potato chips

Kids Nutella Crepe
$5.00

served with potato chips

Kids French Toast Sticks
$6.00

Sides/Extras

Side Bread
$3.00
Overnight Oatmeal
$6.00
Grits
$4.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Side Turkey Bacon
$4.50
Cup of Sausage Gravy
$4.00
1 Slice Sausage Gravy
$6.00
Small Side Salad
$4.00
Fresh Fruit
$6.00
Side of (2) Pancakes
$4.00
Waffle
$7.00Out of stock
1 Egg Side
$2.00
Side Chips
$2.00
Side Fries
$4.00
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
Side Homefries
$4.00
Overnight Oats
$7.00
1 Slice Chipped Beef
$6.00
English Muffin
$3.00
Biscuit
$1.50
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side Scrapple
$4.00
Side Corned Beef Hash
$4.00Out of stock
Side Turkey Sausage
$4.25
Cup of Chipped Beef
$4.00

OOO Breakfast

Breakfast

Ham and Cheese Omelete
$13.50
Veggie Omelet
$14.50
Country Fried Steak/Chicken with Eggs
$14.00
Western Omelete
$14.50

onions, peppers, ham, mushrooms, cheese with toast/biscuit/or english muffin and home fries

BYO Omelete
$8.00

3 egg omelete

2 Egg Platter
$8.00

served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes

2 Eggs with Meat
$10.00

served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes

Breakfast Bowl
$9.00Out of stock

served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes

Breakfast Gravy Bowl
$9.50Out of stock

fried potatoes topped with sausage gravy or chipped beef and 2 eggs. served with biscuit,toast,english muffin

French Toast
$11.00

2 slices of brioche served with fried potatoes

Chipped Beef
$12.00

2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes

Sausage Gravy
$12.00

2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes

3 Pancakes with Meat
$12.50

2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes

Waffle with Meat
$12.00Out of stock

served with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple and fried potatoes

6 oz Sirloin Steak with 2 Eggs
$18.50Out of stock

5 oz sirloin served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
2 Egg and Cheese sandwich with meat
$7.50

served with choice of bacon,sausage, ham, cornbeef hash or scrapple on toast/biscuit/english muffin

OOO Beverages

Beverages

Soda
$3.00
SM Oj
$2.00
LG Oj
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
SM Apple Juice
$2.00
LG Apple Juce
$4.00
SM Cranberry Juice
$2.00
LG Cranberry Juice
$4.00
SM Milk
$2.00
LG Milk
$4.00

OOO Lunch

Lunch

Ham and Cheese Sandwich
$12.00

3 egg omelete

Hamburger
$13.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Cheeseburger
$14.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Turkey Apple Cheddar
$7.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Grilled Chicken
$12.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Fried Chicken
$12.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

BLT
$12.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Club
$14.00

turkey, ham, bacon, cheese with lettuce tomato and mayo served with chips

Egg Salad Sandwich
$6.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Steak and Cheese sub
$13.00

sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips

Crepes

Sweet & Savory Crepes (Copy)

Bacon Cheeseburger Crepe
$14.00

hamburger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

BYO Crepe
$5.00Out of stock

warm crepe with your choice of toppings

CheeseCake Crepe
$11.00

sweet filling, graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Crepe
$14.00

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, ranch

Chicken Cali Crepe
$14.00

grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, spinach

Nutella Crepe
$12.00

nutella in a warm crepe

Pb&banana Crepe
$7.00

peanut butter and banana

PB&J crepe
$6.00

peanut butter and strawberry/grape jelly

Turkey Avocado Crepe
$14.00

turkey bacon monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli

Ham and Spinach Crepe
$14.00

turkey bacon spinach cheddar cheese dijon mustard

Pecan Turtle Cheesecake Crepe
$12.00

sweet filling, graham crackers, pecans, caramel, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Oreo Cheesecake
$12.00
Honey Drizzle
$13.00
Plain Crepe
$7.00

Appetizers

Appetizers (Copy)

Hummus
$10.00

served with pita chips and cucumbers

Santa Fe Eggrolls
$11.00
AvocadoToast
$11.00

your choice of white, wheat, multi-grain, or gluten free bread topped with smashed avocado, microgreens, and seasoning

Cheese Sticks
$9.00

fried cheese curds served with marinara

Salads

Salad (Copy)

House Salad
$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucuomber, red onions, chddar cheese, croutons, choice of french, ranch, italian, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad
$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing

cobb salad
$14.00

mixed freens, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, hard boiled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing

chef salad
$15.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing

Kids Meals

Kids Meal (Copy)

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00

served with chips or fries

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00

served with chips or fries

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers
$6.00

2 mini cheeseburgers plain served with chips or fries

Kids Crepe Ham and Cheese
$5.00

served with potato chips

Kids PB&J Crepe
$4.00

served with potato chips

Kids Nutella Crepe
$5.00

served with potato chips

Kids French Toast Sticks
$6.00
Kids Mini Pancakes
$7.00

Specials

Cheeseburger
$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$8.00
Steak and Cheese Sub
$12.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.00