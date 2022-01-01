Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farmhouse Cafe

201 West Market Street

Baltimore, OH 43105

Popular Items

Farmhouse Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Cheeseburger

Salads

The Farmhouse Salad

The Farmhouse Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, romaine, topped with candied pecans, dried cranberry, sliced green apple, red onion and feta. Dressed with Raspberry poppy seed vinaigrette.

Chef's Salad

$9.00

Romaine, tomatoes, egg, red onion, cucumber, cheese and croutons choice of ham or grilled chicken

Cobb Salad

$7.00

Romaine, egg, avocado, bacon

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons. Can add grilled chicken

Sandwiches and Wraps

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$7.00

Ham, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion and mayo

Farmhouse Wrap

Farmhouse Wrap

$7.00

Turkey, bacon, colby cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion and house made chipotle mayo

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$7.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken, celery, grapes, red onion, mayo, honey, curry and ginger

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped with ranch served hot

Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/2 # of local beef, choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato, onion. Can add bacon

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Choice of Bread, Made with cheddar and mozzarella

For the Field

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Ham and American Cheese on a Sunny Bun

Sausage & Cheese

Sausage & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage and American Cheese on a Sunny Bun

Bologna & Cheese

$5.00

Bologna and American Cheese on a Sunny Bun

Salami & Cheese

$5.00

Salami and American Cheese on a Sunny Bun

Ala' Cart

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Toast

$1.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Cubed Potatoes

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Apples, Grapes and Strawberries

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Chips

$2.29
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Available after 11:00AM

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.00

Available after 11:00 AM

Bagel

$1.50

Choice of Eggs

$3.00

Choice of eggs, 2 eggs

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Side of Ham

$2.00

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Choice of Bread, Made with cheddar and mozzarella

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Choice of bread, bun or wrap

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Choice of bread, bun or wrap

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

3 Chicken tenders with dipping sauce

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Noodles and cheese

Little Farmer Salad

$4.00

Romain, cheese, croutons. Can add ham or grilled chicken

Fountain

Regular Fountain Drink

$3.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle

Flavor

$2.25

Other

Large Cold Brew

$6.50

Regular Cold Brew

$5.00

Large To-Go Coffee

$2.00

Regular To-Go Coffee

$1.50

Regular OJ

$1.00

Regular Milk

$1.00

Refill Hot Tea

$1.50

Retail

Coffee Mug

$7.00

T-Shirt

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Where you feel at home!

201 West Market Street, Baltimore, OH 43105

