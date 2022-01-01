The Farmhouse Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where you feel at home!
Location
201 West Market Street, Baltimore, OH 43105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
No Reviews
80 West Church Street STE 101 Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant