The FarmHouse - Watsonville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
11 Green Valley Road, Freedom, CA 95019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rustic Table Bistro - Grace Harbor
No Reviews
55 Brennan Street Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurant
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos - 4 Seascape Village
No Reviews
4 Seascape Village Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurant