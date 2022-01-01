Restaurant header imageView gallery

The FarmHouse - Watsonville

No reviews yet

11 Green Valley Road

Freedom, CA 95019

Order Again

Ranch Hand Favorites

Ranch Hand Favorites

Skillet Breakfast

Skillet Breakfast

Ultimate skillet

$14.00

Skirt steak skillet

$18.00

Farmhouse Breakfast

Farmhouse Breakfast

$15.00

Signature Selections

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$22.00

New York Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Lite Breakfast

$8.50

All american

$13.00

Breakfast burger

$14.00

Prime rib breakfast

$25.00

Ribeye breakfast

$21.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Chorizo Benedict

$16.00

California Benedict

$15.00

Pesto Benedict

$14.00

Scrambles

Farm House Scrmble

$16.00

Pesto

$13.00

Farmer Joe's

$15.00

Green Valley

$13.00

Chorizo

$14.00

Omelets

Denver omlt

$14.00

Ultimate Omlt

$14.00

Smoked Ham & Cheese Omlt

$14.00

Harvest Omlt

$13.00

California Omlt

$15.00

Popeye Omlt

$15.00

Farmhouse Omlt

$15.00

Veggie Omlt

$15.00

Chili Cheese Omlt

$14.00

Sugar Factory

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Short Stack

$7.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.00

French Toast

$9.00

Belgium Waffle

$9.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$13.00

1/2 French Toast

$4.75

One Pancake

$2.50

1/2 Cinnamon French Toast

$4.75

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Waffle combo

$14.00

Churro Waffle

$13.00

Pancake combo

$14.00

Loaded Waffle

$16.00

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$6.00

Bowl of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Parfait

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Link Sausage

$6.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side of Black Pepper Sausage Gravy

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Hash Brown

$5.00

Side Farmhouse Potatoes

$5.00

Side Of Sausage Patty

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Linguica

$6.00

Side Of Chorizo

$5.00

Vegan Sausage patty

$5.00

Two bacon

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Add Tofu

$2.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Grilled Onions

$1.25

Add Grilled Mushrooms

$1.25

Add Tomatoes

$1.25

Add Pesto

$2.00

Side Of Beans

$2.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.25

Side Sourcream

$1.00

Steak

$13.00

Side of QuesoFresco

$1.00

Side Of Crn Beef

$6.00

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Appetizers

Chili Fries

$9.00

xtra dressing side

$0.50

Crispy Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Crispy Boneless Wings

$8.00+

App Tenders

$9.00

Onion RIngs

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

House Platter

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

House made Potato Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fish Cod

$9.00

Chili Fries

$10.00

Salad & Soup

Skirt Steak & Mango Salsa

$17.00

Cobb

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Caesar

$12.00

Minestrone

$5.00

Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Soup of The Day

$5.00

TACO SALAD

$15.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Dino's Stuffed Burger

$17.00

Nor-Cal

$16.00

Farm Burger

$15.00

Texas Burger

$16.00

John Wayne Burger

$16.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$17.00+

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Triple Stacked Turkey Club

$15.00

HOT PASTRAMI

$15.00

BLT

$14.00

Melts

Three Cheese Melt

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Turkey Avocado

$15.00

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Crispy Boneless Wings

$8.00+

App Tenders

$9.00

Onion RIngs

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

House Platter

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

Seafood Platter

$14.00

House made Potato Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Salad & Soup

Skirt Steak & Mango Salsa

$17.00

Cobb

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Caesar

$12.00

Minestrone

$5.00

Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

Clam Chowder

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Dinners

Farmhouse Steaks

$19.00+

Steak & Shrimp

$20.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00+

Honey Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Fish of the Day

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.00

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Dino's Stuffed Burger

$17.00

Nor-Cal

$16.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$17.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Three Cheese Melt

$11.00

Dinner Sides

House Salad

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side of Garlic Mash

$3.75

Side Of Twice Baked

$3.75

Side Patty

$5.00

Sweets

Gizdich Ranch

$6.50

House made Choco-Flan

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

dinner special

Special TakeOut Dinner

$21.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

RootBeer

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

$3.00

Lrg OJ

$5.00

Lrg AppleJuice

$5.00

Lrg Cranberry

$5.00

Lrg Milk

$5.00

Sm. RedBull

$4.50

Lrg RedBull

$6.00

Kids Menu brkfast/lunch

One Egg, One Piece of Bacon with Toast

$7.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Tender

$7.00

Sweets (Copy)

Gizdich Ranch

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Add Ice Cream

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

11 Green Valley Road, Freedom, CA 95019

