The Farmhouse Table

A classic café with farmhouse flair. Located in historic downtown Russellville, we offer a warm and welcoming place to grab a great cup of coffee, a smoothie on the go, or a fruit tea on a warm Alabama day. You will love the smell of coffee and fresh baked sweet treats. You will also love our grilled paninis and crispy salads. Be sure to grab a cup of soup and a scone for dessert. We our small town and if we don't already know you, we can't wait to meet you!