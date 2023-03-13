The Farmhouse Table
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A classic café with farmhouse flair. Located in historic downtown Russellville, we offer a warm and welcoming place to grab a great cup of coffee, a smoothie on the go, or a fruit tea on a warm Alabama day. You will love the smell of coffee and fresh baked sweet treats. You will also love our grilled paninis and crispy salads. Be sure to grab a cup of soup and a scone for dessert. We our small town and if we don't already know you, we can't wait to meet you!
Location
116 N Jackson Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653
Gallery
