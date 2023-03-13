Main picView gallery

The Farmhouse Table

review star

No reviews yet

116 N Jackson Avenue

Russellville, AL 35653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A classic café with farmhouse flair. Located in historic downtown Russellville, we offer a warm and welcoming place to grab a great cup of coffee, a smoothie on the go, or a fruit tea on a warm Alabama day. You will love the smell of coffee and fresh baked sweet treats. You will also love our grilled paninis and crispy salads. Be sure to grab a cup of soup and a scone for dessert. We our small town and if we don't already know you, we can't wait to meet you!

Location

116 N Jackson Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Superchefs - Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
104 S Main St Tuscumbia, AL 35674
View restaurantnext
The Pour House at Coldwater
orange starNo Reviews
120 S. Main St Tuscumbia, AL 35674
View restaurantnext
George's Steak Pit2 - 1206 S. Jackson Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
1206 S. Jackson Hwy Sheffield, AL 35660
View restaurantnext
Mitchell's Smoked Meats
orange starNo Reviews
2800 S Wilson Dam Road Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
orange star4.5 • 438
619 Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext
The Red Clay Table - 307 N Montgomery Ave
orange starNo Reviews
307 N Montgomery Ave Sheffield, AL 35660
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Russellville
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston