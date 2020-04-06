Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farmhouse Table

1300 Mississippi 8 West

Cleveland, MS 38732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast A La Carte

1 Pancake

$1.50

2 Sausage Patties

$3.00

2 Bacon Slices

$3.00

1 Ham

$3.00

2 Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.00

2 Toast

$2.00

2 Biscuits

$2.50

1 Side Order Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Side Order Grits

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Small French Toast

$2.50

Large French Toast

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

1 Blueberry Pancake

$1.50

Breakfast Menu

The Big Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs your way, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and toast

Homemade Pancakes

$9.00

3 stack of blueberry or plain served with your choice of meat

Chicken Gravy Biscuit

$10.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, between a big buttermilk biscuit, and smothered in sausage gravy served with breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

1 egg your way, Cheddar cheese, choice of meat, served with breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Skillet

$12.00

Breakfast potatoes, meat of choice, 2 eggs your way in a cast iron skillet

Brisket Omelet

$12.00

4 oz of freshly smoked brisket, chopped tomato, sauteed onion and mushrooms, shredded cheddar cheese with breakfast potatoes

Biscuit Beignets

$5.00

2 mini biscuits deep fried to golden perfection, topped with powdered sugar, and served with orange marmalade

French Toast and Fried Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken served with 2 pieces of cinnamon French toast topped with blueberries

Veggie Omelet

$7.00

Coffee & Tea

Freshly Brewed Coffee Tall

$2.25

Regular or decaf

Freshly Brewed Coffee Grande

$2.50

Regular or decaf

Freshly Brewed Coffee Venti

$2.75

Regular or decaf

Teavana Chai Latte Tall

$3.75

Teavana Chai Latte Grande

$4.50

Teavana Chai Latte Venti

$5.15

Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Tall

$1.95

Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Grande

$2.15

Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Venti

$2.45

Matcha Green Tea Latte Tall

$3.95

Matcha Green Tea Latte Grande

$4.45

Matcha Green Tea Latte Venti

$4.75

Espresso Drinks

Farmhouse Kids

Grilled Cheese & Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Pancakes & Bacon All Day

$5.00

French Toast Sticks & Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Iced Drinks

Lunch Menu

Brisket Fries

$10.00

Fries, brisket, Cheddar cheese, comeback sauce, and BBQ sauce

Brisket Po-Boy

$12.00

Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, mayo served with 1 side

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.00

Golden fried catfish with lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce served with 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked pulled pork on a bun with pickles and BBQ sauce, served with 2 sides

BLT

$8.00

Texas toast, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato with 1 side

Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$8.00

Texas toast, mayo, bacon, avocado, grilled cheese served with 1 side

Lyric Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Cheddar cheese served with 1 side

Club Wrap

$8.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Cheddar cheese served with 1 side

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Fried chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, mustard, Cheddar cheese served with 1 side

Wings

$9.00

With 1 side

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, over a bed of mixed greens with choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried chicken pieces, bacon, onion, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, over a bed of mixed greens with a choice of dressing

Sides

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes with No Gravy

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Rice & Gravy

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Black Eyed Peas

$3.00

Dinner

Dinner - Appetizers

Brisket Fries

$10.00

Fries, brisket, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce, BBQ sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand battered and made fresh to order

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing

Dinner - Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, over a bed of romaine with your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried or grilled chicken pieces, bacon, onion, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes over a bed of romaine with your choice of dressing

Dinner - Entrees

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce served on toasted Texas toast with 1 side

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Golden fried catfish served on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and comeback sauce with 1 side

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand battered chicken breast with your choice of plain or spicy, house pickles, American cheese with 1 side

Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$8.00

Texas toast or wheat toast, mayo, bacon, avocado grilled cheese served with 1 side

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Texas toast or wheat toast, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese served with 1 side

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Fried chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch, and cheddar cheese served with 1 side

Chicken Sliders

$8.00

3 chicken sliders with your choice of plain, hot, BBQ, honey gold, or lemon pepper with 1 side

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

3 smoked pulled pork sliders with pickles, BBQ sauce and 1 side

Dinner - Chef's Specials

12 Oz Ribeye

$33.00

Served with one side, and a side salad

6 Oz Petite Filet

$35.00

Served with one side, and a side salad

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Hearty dinner grits, blackened shrimp, and creamy creole cream sauce

Smothered Porkchops

$14.00

Two seared porkchops with house tomato gravy with green chilies. Served with one side and a side salad

Country Fried Steak

$10.00

Two country fried steaks served with your choice of brown or white peppered gravy. Served with one side and a side salad

Dinner - Build Your Own Burger

8 Oz Hamburger

$8.00

Served with one side

Dinner - Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.00

1 Dozen Wings

$15.00

Dinner - Farmhouse Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fried Catfish

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Dinner - Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Rice & Gravy

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Regular Fried Catfish

$11.00

Large Fried Catfish

$15.00

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

$9.00

Beef Tips Over Rice

$10.00

Country Fried Steak

$10.00

Fried Pork Chops with Gravy

$10.00

Chicken Fried Chicken with Gravy

$9.00

Regular Fried Catfish*

$11.00

Large Fried Catfish*

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$25.00

Boiled Shrimp

1 lb Boiled Shrimp

$10.00

FHT Skillet

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

Mashed Potato Skillet

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99+

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$7.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Farmhouse Table is a locally inspired casual restaurant serving the best in breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sit and stay a while, indoors or on our outdoor patio.

