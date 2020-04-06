The Farmhouse Table
No reviews yet
1300 Mississippi 8 West
Cleveland, MS 38732
Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast A La Carte
1 Pancake
2 Sausage Patties
2 Bacon Slices
1 Ham
2 Turkey Sausage Patties
2 Toast
2 Biscuits
1 Side Order Breakfast Potatoes
2 Eggs
1 Side Order Grits
Biscuits & Gravy
Small French Toast
Large French Toast
Sausage Biscuit
1 Blueberry Pancake
Breakfast Menu
The Big Breakfast
2 eggs your way, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and toast
Homemade Pancakes
3 stack of blueberry or plain served with your choice of meat
Chicken Gravy Biscuit
Fried breaded chicken breast, between a big buttermilk biscuit, and smothered in sausage gravy served with breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg your way, Cheddar cheese, choice of meat, served with breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Skillet
Breakfast potatoes, meat of choice, 2 eggs your way in a cast iron skillet
Brisket Omelet
4 oz of freshly smoked brisket, chopped tomato, sauteed onion and mushrooms, shredded cheddar cheese with breakfast potatoes
Biscuit Beignets
2 mini biscuits deep fried to golden perfection, topped with powdered sugar, and served with orange marmalade
French Toast and Fried Chicken
Fried chicken served with 2 pieces of cinnamon French toast topped with blueberries
Veggie Omelet
Coffee & Tea
Freshly Brewed Coffee Tall
Regular or decaf
Freshly Brewed Coffee Grande
Regular or decaf
Freshly Brewed Coffee Venti
Regular or decaf
Teavana Chai Latte Tall
Teavana Chai Latte Grande
Teavana Chai Latte Venti
Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Tall
Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Grande
Teavana Hot Brewed Tea Venti
Matcha Green Tea Latte Tall
Matcha Green Tea Latte Grande
Matcha Green Tea Latte Venti
Espresso Drinks
Caffè Latte Tall
Caffè Latte Grande
Caffè Latte Venti
Cappuccino Tall
Cappuccino Grande
Cappuccino Venti
Vanilla Latte Tall
Vanilla Latte Grande
Vanilla Latte Venti
Caffè Mocha Tall
Caffè Mocha Grande
Caffè Mocha Venti
Caramel Macchiato Tall
Caramel Macchiato Grande
Caramel Macchiato Venti
White Chocolate Mocha Tall
White Chocolate Mocha Grande
White Chocolate Mocha Venti
Caffè Americano Tall
Caffè Americano Grande
Caffè Americano Venti
Espresso Shot
Frappuccinos
Coffee Frapp Tall
Coffee Frapp Grande
Coffee Frapp Venti
Caramel Frapp Tall
Caramel Frapp Grande
Caramel Frapp Venti
Mocha Frapp Tall
Mocha Frapp Grande
Mocha Frapp Venti
Java Chip Frapp Tall
Java Chip Frapp Grande
Java Chip Frapp Venti
Strawberries & Crème Frapp Tall
Strawberries & Crème Frapp Grande
Strawberries & Crème Frapp Venti
Double Chocolaty Chip Frapp Tall
Double Chocolaty Chip Frapp Grande
Double Chocolaty Chip Frapp Venti
Matcha Green Tea Frapp Tall
Matcha Green Tea Frapp Grande
Matcha Green Tea Frapp Venti
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee Tall
Iced Coffee Grande
Iced Coffee Venti
Cold Brew Coffee Tall
Cold Brew Coffee Grande
Cold Brew Coffee Venti
Teavana Iced Chai Latte Tall
Teavana Iced Chai Latte Grande
Teavana Iced Chai Latte Venti
Matcha Green Tea Latte Tall
Matcha Green Tea Latte Grande
Matcha Green Tea Latte Venti
Freshly Brewed Coffee Tall
Regular or decaf
Freshly Brewed Coffee Grande
Regular or decaf
Freshly Brewed Coffee Venti
Regular or decaf
Strawberry Acai Tall Plain
Strawberry Acai Grande Plain
Strawberry Acai Venti Plain
Strawberry Acai Tall Lemonade
Strawberry Acai Grande Lemonade
Strawberry Acai Venti Lemonade
Mango Dragon Fruit Tall Plain
Mango Dragon Fruit Grande Plain
Mango Dragon Fruit Venti Plain
Mango Dragon Fruit Tall Lemonade
Mango Dragon Fruit Grande Lemonade
Mango Dragon Fruit Venti Lemonade
Tall
Grande
Venti
Lunch Menu
Brisket Fries
Fries, brisket, Cheddar cheese, comeback sauce, and BBQ sauce
Brisket Po-Boy
Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, mayo served with 1 side
Catfish Po-Boy
Golden fried catfish with lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce served with 1 side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork on a bun with pickles and BBQ sauce, served with 2 sides
BLT
Texas toast, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato with 1 side
Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Texas toast, mayo, bacon, avocado, grilled cheese served with 1 side
Lyric Burger
1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Cheddar cheese served with 1 side
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Cheddar cheese served with 1 side
Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, mustard, Cheddar cheese served with 1 side
Wings
With 1 side
Other Drinks
Salads
Dinner
Dinner - Appetizers
Dinner - Salads
Dinner - Entrees
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce served on toasted Texas toast with 1 side
Catfish Sandwich
Golden fried catfish served on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and comeback sauce with 1 side
Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered chicken breast with your choice of plain or spicy, house pickles, American cheese with 1 side
Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Texas toast or wheat toast, mayo, bacon, avocado grilled cheese served with 1 side
Club Sandwich
Texas toast or wheat toast, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese served with 1 side
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch, and cheddar cheese served with 1 side
Chicken Sliders
3 chicken sliders with your choice of plain, hot, BBQ, honey gold, or lemon pepper with 1 side
Pulled Pork Sliders
3 smoked pulled pork sliders with pickles, BBQ sauce and 1 side
Dinner - Drinks
Dinner - Chef's Specials
12 Oz Ribeye
Served with one side, and a side salad
6 Oz Petite Filet
Served with one side, and a side salad
Shrimp & Grits
Hearty dinner grits, blackened shrimp, and creamy creole cream sauce
Smothered Porkchops
Two seared porkchops with house tomato gravy with green chilies. Served with one side and a side salad
Country Fried Steak
Two country fried steaks served with your choice of brown or white peppered gravy. Served with one side and a side salad
Dinner - Build Your Own Burger
Dinner - Wings
Dinner - Farmhouse Kids
Dinner - Sides
Monday
Dinner Specials
Seafood Platter
Boiled Shrimp
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Lunch Specials
Chicken spaghetti
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Farmhouse Table is a locally inspired casual restaurant serving the best in breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sit and stay a while, indoors or on our outdoor patio.
1300 Mississippi 8 West, Cleveland, MS 38732