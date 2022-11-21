The Farmhouse Tap & Grill imageView gallery
Burgers
American

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

4,401 Reviews

$$

160 Bank Street

Burlington, VT 05401

DINNER STARTERS & SIDES

Blue Cheese Garlic Toast

Blue Cheese Garlic Toast

$11.00

grilled Red Hen bread, roasted garlic, wildflower honey

Cheddar Ale Soup

Cheddar Ale Soup

$8.00

garlic croutons

Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$8.00

horseradish aioli ** Cannot be made Gluten Free or Dairy Free** ***Does not travel well To-Go!***

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

house made condiments

Kale & Arugula Salad

Kale & Arugula Salad

$11.00

spiced pecans, apple, buttermilk-herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, crispy quinoa

Maple Chili Chicken Wings

Maple Chili Chicken Wings

$15.00

blue cheese dressing

Maple-Rosemary Nuts

Maple-Rosemary Nuts

$8.00

maple-rosemary bar nuts

Market Salad

Market Salad

$11.00

greens shaved root veggies, roasted squash, pepitas, lemon herb vinaigrette, goat cheese crostini

Ploughman's Plate

Ploughman's Plate

$21.00

Country Pate, Champlain Valley Triple Cream, Blue Ledge Farm Goat Cheese, apple butter, whole grain mustard, pickled onions grilled bread

Cheddar Scallion Biscuits

$7.00

horseradish-herb butter

Roasted Fall Squash

Roasted Fall Squash

$13.00

Does' Leap Chèvre, cider gastrique, endive, pepitas, cranberries, shaved radish, mint

BURGERS

LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger

LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion

Misty Knoll Turkey Burger

Misty Knoll Turkey Burger

$18.00

Springbrook Farm raclette, apple mustard, mushroom conserve, black pepper-basil mayo, arugula **Cannot be made gluten free***

Mediterranean Chickpea Burger

Mediterranean Chickpea Burger

$18.00

spicy pickled carrots, red onion, arugula, tahini lemon mayo * Gluten Free*

Farmhouse Veggie Burger

Farmhouse Veggie Burger

$17.00

kimchi, roasted mushrooms, CVC smoked queso, charred scallion-miso mayo **Cannot be made gluten free***

KIDS

Kids Veggie Burger

$8.00

house made veggie patty, challah roll ***CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Kids Turkey Burger

$9.00

Misty Knoll turkey, challah roll

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

cavatappi pasta, butter

Kids Beef Burger with Cheese

$10.00

Laplatte River Angus Farm beef, Cabot cheddar, challah roll

Kids Veggie Burger with Cheese

$9.00

house made veggie patty, Cabot cheddar, challah roll ***CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Kids Turkey Burger with Cheese

$10.00

Misty Knoll turkey, Cabot cheddar, challah roll

Kids Bacon Mac & Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, bacon

Grilled Cheese Sammie

$9.00

Cabot cheddar

DESSERTS

Chocolate Stout Cake

$8.95

Champlain Orchards Apple Pie

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is a farm to table gastropub serving local burgers, charcuterie, cheeses and innovative specials. The tap room offers highly prized beers from Vermont's backyard and beyond. Our full menu is available in our downstairs Parlor bar and our outdoor beer garden for your enjoyment.

Website

Location

160 Bank Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions




