Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

THE FAT DOG

review star

No reviews yet

11050 Magnolia Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Burger
The Chop
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

STRAY EATS

Avocado Toast

$14.00

GRILLED MULTI-GRAIN BREAD, 6-MINUTE EGG, SPICY CHILI THREADS, WATERMELON RADISH

Cream of Tomato Soup

$12.00

Both fresh Roma and canned plum tomatoes, onion, celery, garlic and a touch of cream. It is then pureed until smooth. The soup is warmed up per order and served with a garnish of 2 slices ciabatta, gruyere cheeese, 1 slice prosciutto and a couple of baby arugula sprigs.

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Crème fraiche, Horseradish, and bacon. Dash of parsley. Yolk is pureed with crème fraiche (a fresh soured cream), horseradish, Dijon mustard, sherry vinegar

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Blanched and shocked cauliflower florets are deep fried, tossed with caper-tarragon aioli(vegan) Garnished with green onion and lemon wedge

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

$7.00

Grilled Street Corn

$7.00
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$12.00

Consists of 3 whole wings Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing

Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus

$9.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Baby white potato, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Real Crab, Hollandaise Sauce, Scallion

SALADS

Baby Greens

$6.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Micro-Basil, Basil-Olive Oil Balsamic Glaze

Roasted Beet & Pear Salad

$13.00

Beet, Pear, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Micro Basil, Pistachio Dust, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Chop

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, carrot, hard boiled egg, tomato, Swiss cheese, avocado, garbanzo beans, asparagus are chopped together with sherry vinaigrette.

BIG EATS

Bavette Steak

$30.00
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

INGREDIENTS: Fried chicken, sausage gravy, egg & A buttermilk biscuit. Chicken breast, dredged in seasoned flour, then fried

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

CARROT, CELERY ROOT, ASPARAGUS, PARSNIP, GREEN PEAS, PUFF PASTRY CRUST

Fish & Chips

$16.00

5.5 oz of pacific farm raised cod is dredged in flour, then tempura batter & deep fried. It is served with potato wedges that have been double fried, a lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce( mayo, caper, pickle).

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mary's Free-Range Roasted Half Chicken (ADD 30 MINS Wait Time)

$22.00

Pasta

$17.00

Changes Daily Call (818) 985-3644 during business hours for description.

P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

8-10oz of PEI( Prince Edward Island) are sauteed with tomato, onion and garlic and chili flakes. Then deglazed with a while Belgian style ale, butter and lemon juice, left to steam until fully cooked. Mussels are garnished with think slice of grilled ciabatta bread, scallions and parsley

Calamari Special

$16.00

Skillet, EIGHT OUNCES, MARINARA, LEMON

Swedish Meatballs

$14.00

8.5 oz PAN-SEARED W FENNEL PUREE, HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO, BASIL

BBQ RIBS

$14.00Out of stock

4-5 BONES PER ORDER SAUCY. SAUCE CANNOT BE ON SIDE “PORK BABY-BACK” style

SANDWICH

Alternative Burger

$14.00

Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste (IS SESAME DERIVED!) and sunflower seeds. Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan) Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli

Braised Short-Rib French Dip

Braised Short-Rib French Dip

$17.00

Braised short rib(beef), caramelized onions, gruyere cheese(hard yellow cheese from Switzerland with a pungent taste), sliced ciabatta and au jus

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, sliced tomato, sambal aioli and wholegrain bread Placed in Panini press

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

GRILLED PORTABELLO, GLUTEN-FREE BREAD, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPER, HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, RED ONION, BASIL PESTO AIOLI (HAS WALNUT)

Pulled Pork Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

ON BRIOCHE, W BBQ AND CABBAGE/GREEN APPLE/JALAPEÑO SLAW!!!

The Burger

$14.00

Burger is 80/20 ground chuck, 9oz Brioche bun is grilled with sambal aioli Arugula, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese (a white Spanish sheep’s milk cheese.)

The Fat Dog

$13.00

Vienna 100% all beef, skinless hotdog Sliced tomato, Chicago style sport peppers, chopped onion, homemade pickle, poppy seed bun

SIDES

ADD Bacon Side (2)

$2.00

ADD Fried Egg

$2.00

Alt. Patty

$8.00

Avocado Side

$2.00
BISCUITS (2) House-made

BISCUITS (2) House-made

$9.00

1 (One) Biscuit House-made

$4.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$9.00

Carrot and Celery

$2.00

Chicken Soup (No Sandwich)

$8.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

EXTRA TORTILLA SHELL

$1.00

French Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (for Soup)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Grilled Jalapeños (2)

$3.00

House Hot Sauce bottle

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Potato Wedges Bowl

$8.00

Rainbow Fries

$6.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Honeycomb

$2.00

Side Pickle

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tomato Soup (No Sandwich)

$7.00

Impossible Patty

$9.00

CHEESE BOARDS

Cheese Board 1

$6.00

HUMBOLDT FOG – (goat) cheese, creamy white center, subtle tanginess, bloomy, soft texture. POINT REYES BLUE – (cow) creamy, tangy, medium punch of blue flavor with a perfect balance of slat. RED HAWK – (cow) a triple cream with a red orange rind, pungent aromas, rich smooth flavor. DEVIL'S GULCH – (cow) Rich bloomy rind spritzed with Muscat wine and dusted with Shitake mushrooms and black pepper. Earthy flavors balanced by apricots and orange blossoms. Soft texture. MANCHEGO - (sheep) fruity, grass, hay with a tangy note. Curado - Manchego cheese aged for 6 months acquires a caramel and nutty flavor. Firm Texture MT. TAM - (cow) Triple-cream, Creme Fraiche, fresh pasture, salted butter, white mushroom Local Honeycomb, dried fruits, Nuts, and grilled Ciabatta bread

Cheese Board 2

$11.00

HUMBOLDT FOG – (goat) cheese, creamy white center, subtle tanginess, bloomy, soft texture. POINT REYES BLUE – (cow) creamy, tangy, medium punch of blue flavor with a perfect balance of slat. RED HAWK – (cow) a triple cream with a red orange rind, pungent aromas, rich smooth flavor. DEVIL'S GULCH – (cow) Rich bloomy rind spritzed with Muscat wine and dusted with Shitake mushrooms and black pepper. Earthy flavors balanced by apricots and orange blossoms. Soft texture. MANCHEGO - (sheep) fruity, grass, hay with a tangy note. Curado - Manchego cheese aged for 6 months acquires a caramel and nutty flavor. Firm Texture MT. TAM - (cow) Triple-cream, Creme Fraiche, fresh pasture, salted butter, white mushroom Local Honeycomb, dried fruits, Nuts, and grilled Ciabatta bread

Cheese Board 3

$15.00

HUMBOLDT FOG – (goat) cheese, creamy white center, subtle tanginess, bloomy, soft texture. POINT REYES BLUE – (cow) creamy, tangy, medium punch of blue flavor with a perfect balance of slat. RED HAWK – (cow) a triple cream with a red orange rind, pungent aromas, rich smooth flavor. DEVIL'S GULCH – (cow) Rich bloomy rind spritzed with Muscat wine and dusted with Shitake mushrooms and black pepper. Earthy flavors balanced by apricots and orange blossoms. Soft texture. MANCHEGO - (sheep) fruity, grass, hay with a tangy note. Curado - Manchego cheese aged for 6 months acquires a caramel and nutty flavor. Firm Texture MT. TAM - (cow) Triple-cream, Creme Fraiche, fresh pasture, salted butter, white mushroom Local Honeycomb, dried fruits, Nuts, and grilled Ciabatta bread

Cheese Board 4

$19.00

HUMBOLDT FOG – (goat) cheese, creamy white center, subtle tanginess, bloomy, soft texture. POINT REYES BLUE – (cow) creamy, tangy, medium punch of blue flavor with a perfect balance of slat. RED HAWK – (cow) a triple cream with a red orange rind, pungent aromas, rich smooth flavor. DEVIL'S GULCH – (cow) Rich bloomy rind spritzed with Muscat wine and dusted with Shitake mushrooms and black pepper. Earthy flavors balanced by apricots and orange blossoms. Soft texture. MANCHEGO - (sheep) fruity, grass, hay with a tangy note. Curado - Manchego cheese aged for 6 months acquires a caramel and nutty flavor. Firm Texture MT. TAM - (cow) Triple-cream, Creme Fraiche, fresh pasture, salted butter, white mushroom Local Honeycomb, dried fruits, Nuts, and grilled Ciabatta bread

Side Honeycomb

$2.00

TREATS

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cake Cutting Per Person

$2.00

Cakeage Fee

$16.00

Fried Oreo French Vanilla Sundae

$9.00

Nutella Mousse

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Strawberry Cheesecake in a Jam Jar

$9.00

COCKTAILS

DOUBLE DOG BITE (CONTAINER SERVES 2)

$20.00

Jalapeño-Infused Silver Tequila, strawberry, cucumber, cilantro, agave, fresh lime juice

DOUBLE OFF THE LEASH (CONTAINER SERVES 2)

$20.00

Premium Bourbon, Aperol, agave, fresh lemon juice

DOUBLE TAILWAGGER (CONTAINER SERVES 2)

$20.00

Premium Vodka, fresh lime juice, agave, blackberry, ginger root, topped with Cider.

BEER

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

WINE

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$42.00

Ground Effect Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Llama Malbec

$34.00

Foppiano Petite Syrah

$42.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Laguna Chardonnay

$50.00

Sileni Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$32.00

BEVERAGES

Bottle — Mexi-Coca Cola

$5.00

Bottle — Cream Soda

$4.00

Bottle — Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Bottle — Orange Crush

$4.00

Bottle — Root Beer

$4.00

Bottle — Pellegrino

$4.00

Can — Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cup — Pint fountain Diet Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats! We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri. Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun. For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾

Website

Location

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

Gallery
THE FAT DOG image
THE FAT DOG image
THE FAT DOG image
THE FAT DOG image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Roguelike Tavern
orange star5.0 • 20
259 North Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
THE VILLAGE IDIOT
orange star4.1 • 2,060
7383 MELROSE AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Grove
orange star4.1 • 1,164
189 The Grove Drive Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Hollywood

Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Brews Brothers
orange star4.6 • 612
5140 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Tiki No
orange star4.0 • 607
4657 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Hungry Habanero
orange star4.5 • 200
11040 Magnolia Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Hollywood
Toluca Lake
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston