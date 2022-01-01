Sandwiches
Salad
Seafood
The Fat Mermaid
1,474 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We're Valdez's hub for everything from seafood, to vegan dishes, to sandwiches, to pizza -- all made in house and served with a smile. 20 craft beers and a full bar!
Location
143 N Harbor Dr, Valdez, AK 99686
Gallery