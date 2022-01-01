Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Seafood

The Fat Mermaid

1,474 Reviews

$$

143 N Harbor Dr

Valdez, AK 99686

BREAKFAST

Add a side of 4oz Gravy

$4.99

HOMEMADE SAUSAGE GRAVY

Add a side of Bacon

$5.99

THICK CUT

Add a side of Biscuit

$2.99

Add a side of Egg

$1.49

1 organic egg, cooked any way!

Add a side of Ham

$5.99

Add a side of Homemade Mom's Toast

$2.99

HOMEMADE WHITE TOAST

Add a side of potatoes

$4.99

HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES

Add a side of Reindeer Sausage

$6.99

LINKS

Add a side of Rye Bread

$2.99

Add a side of Sausage Patty

$5.99

Add a side of Vegan Patty

$6.99

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$8.99+

BUTTERY BISCUITS & OUR HOUSE GRAVY

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.99

SAUSAGE, FRIED ORGANIC EGG & AMERICAN SERVED IN OUR HOMEMADE BUNS

BROKEN YOLK SANDWICH

$18.99

TWO EXTRA LARGE ORGANUC EGGS, BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON TOAST SERVED WITH HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES

Build Your Own Omelette

$17.99

CHOOSE ONE CHEESE, ONE MEAT AND ANY VEGETABLES. HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES & TOAST

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$22.99

GRAVY, HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES AND TWO LARGE ORGANIC EGGS & TOAST

EGGS BENEDICT

REGULAR (CANADIAN BACON), RED SALMON (SALMON & CAPERS), CRAB (CRAB CAKES & CAPERS), CALIFORNIA (AVOCADO, HAM STEAK & TOMATOES)

FIELD DAY

$16.99

SERVED ON MOM'S TOAST WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ONE SUNNY SIDE UP EGG ORGANIC EGG & HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES

FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

HOMEMADE BREAD SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP

HARBOR BREAKFAST

$16.99

HAND CUT FRIED POTATOES, TOAST, THREE LARGE ORGANIC EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY OR REINDEER SAUSAGE

KALE AND EGGS

$15.99

FRESH CHOPPED KALE & THREE LARGE ORGANIC EGGS WITH COCONUT AMINO

KID'S BREAKFAST SLAM

$9.99

1 EGG. 1 BACON, 1 PANCAKE

KID'S HARBOR BREAKFAST

$9.99

1 EGG, ONE BACON, POTATOES AND TOAST

PANCAKES

WHIPPED BUTTER & ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP

STEEL CUT OATS

$10.99

Served with brown sugar and milk.

check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We're Valdez's hub for everything from seafood, to vegan dishes, to sandwiches, to pizza -- all made in house and served with a smile. 20 craft beers and a full bar!

143 N Harbor Dr, Valdez, AK 99686

