The Fat Taco
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
This restaurant is a haven for taco lovers, embracing a commitment to consistency in flavors, ensuring each bite is a delight. Their focus on growth means ever-evolving menus, exploring new tastes while staying true to tradition. With integrity at its core, expect locally sourced ingredients and ethical practices. Beyond food, fostering a sense of community is their pride, welcoming all to share in the joy of great food and connection.
Location
224 North Main Street, Suite B, West, TX 76691
Gallery
