Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar 2451 N 54th st

929 Reviews

$$

2451 N 54th st

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Directions

Gallery
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
HIROKI 宏樹
orange starNo Reviews
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Nunu
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
orange star4.7 • 867
228 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
WOOJUNGSUSHI
orange star4.6 • 601
1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA 19462
View restaurantnext
Sushi Hatsu
orange star5.0 • 975
51 E. Butler PIke Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston