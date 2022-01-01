Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fay Club 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA

50 Reviews

$$

658 Main Street

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Starters

Cup Chow

French Onion

Side Caesar

Side Arugala

Entrees

Faroe Island Salmon

$30.00

Iron Skillet Chicken

$30.00

Crispy Fish Taco

$30.00

Filet

$30.00

8 Oz. rib Eye

$30.00

16 oz rib Eye

$30.00

Swordfish

$30.00

Desserts

Catalana Creme Brulee

Blackberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Mousse

Death by Chocolate

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markBuffet
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Timeless Luxury & Historic Elegance all in the Heart of New England.

658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420

