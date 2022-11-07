  • Home
  • /
  • Dania
  • /
  • The Feast - Mad Cafe - 481 South Federal Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Feast - Mad Cafe 481 South Federal Highway

review star

No reviews yet

481 South Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Salad in a Glass
Ham & Corn Chowder with Hashbrowns
Strawberry Shortcake

Soup

Ham & Corn Chowder with Hashbrowns

Ham & Corn Chowder with Hashbrowns

$4.50+

This summertime delight is a chunky mix of organic corn, creamy greek yogurt, chicken broth, hash browns, and ham for a filling meal with all the comforts of home. Served with your choice of buttered toast or rice.

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Peanuts

$3.50+

This creamy and satisfying soup consists of roasted butternut squash, garlic, onions, peanut butter, coconut milk, and is lightly seasoned with curry powder. Served with your choice of rice or buttered toast.

Snacks

Granola

$4.00

Our housemade granola is made with spouted oats, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, walnuts, sliced almonds, coconut oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a touch of cardamom, served with your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk, or yogurt.

Chips

$1.00

A bag of potato chips for a quick snack

Apple and Peanut Butter

$3.00

Smoothies

The 'Aptakin'

$5.00

Banana, strawberry, peanut butter and milk of your choice blended into creamy goodness.

Salad in a Glass

Salad in a Glass

$6.00

This savory smoothie has spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, turmeric, a blend of oils, salt, lemon, lime, and herbs. Chock full of your daily nutrition and fantastic for your overall alkalinity.

Fruit smoothie

$5.00
Priscilla's Revenge

Priscilla's Revenge

$7.00

Not for the faint of heart, this protein packed smoothie comes with banana, blueberry, a scoop of protein powder, peanut butter, and 3 eggs.

Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Apples, spinach, cinnamon, milk of your choice, hemp seeds, and peanut butter make this a tasty and highly nutritious treat.

The Olivier

$4.50

Milk of your choice, chocolate protein powder, bananas, and peanut butter - an elixir worthy of an athlete!

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Strawberries, banana, hemp seeds, oats, vanilla, dates, and milk of your choice.

Sweet Treats

Fudgy Brownie Bites

Fudgy Brownie Bites

$2.00

These delicious little treats are gluten free, and flavor full. Made with black beans these treats will delight your body and your taste buds. 3 small cupcakes per order

Large Chocolate Chip cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies (2 per order)

$3.00Out of stock

Made with sinfully rich and delicious Guichard chocolate, these treats take the afternoon coffee break to a whole new level. (2 per order)

Beverages

Carafe Herbal Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Carafe of Electron Potential

$2.50

1 liter of water that has been alkalized and combined with 47 different green herbs and grasses to give you an all day energy boost and deeply hydrate and cleanse your cells.

Coke (12oz can)

$1.00
Izze - Sparkling Mango

Izze - Sparkling Mango

$1.50

IZZE is 70% real fruit juice* with a splash of sparkling water and a whole lot of bold flavor.

Izze - Sparkling Clementine

Izze - Sparkling Clementine

$1.50

IZZE is 70% real fruit juice* with a splash of sparkling water and a whole lot of bold flavor.

Izze - Sparkling Blackberry

Izze - Sparkling Blackberry

$1.50

IZZE is 70% real fruit juice* with a splash of sparkling water and a whole lot of bold flavor.

Izze - Sparkling Apple

Izze - Sparkling Apple

$1.50

IZZE is 70% real fruit juice* with a splash of sparkling water and a whole lot of bold flavor.

Frozen Fish

Yellowfin Tuna (frozen)

$22.00

Scottish Salmon (frozen)

$14.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$25.00

Grass-fed Beef

Ground Beef (1lb)

$7.50
Burger Patties (2lbs, 4 patties)

Burger Patties (2lbs, 4 patties)

$15.00

Prepared Items

Granola

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Local, seasonal, and delicious!

Location

481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Directions

Gallery
The Feast - Mad Cafe image
The Feast - Mad Cafe image
The Feast - Mad Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Guacamole Station & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
118 North Federal Highway Dania, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
orange star4.3 • 3,178
128 S Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Dania Beach
orange starNo Reviews
149 S Compass Way Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
The Taco Spot
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Broadwalk A Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext
GG's Waterfront - 606 N. Ocean Drive
orange starNo Reviews
606 north ocean drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext
Tiki Tiki - 6200 North Ocean Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6200 North Ocean Drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dania Beach

Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
orange star4.3 • 3,178
128 S Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dania Beach
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston