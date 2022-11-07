The Feast - Mad Cafe 481 South Federal Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Local, seasonal, and delicious!
Location
481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Dania Beach
No Reviews
149 S Compass Way Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurant
GG's Waterfront - 606 N. Ocean Drive
No Reviews
606 north ocean drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurant