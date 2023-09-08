Feed Sack Menu

Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Preztel Sticks

$9.00

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Pork Rinds

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Potstickers

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Cup of Tomato

$5.00

Bowl of Tomato

$7.00

Cup of SOD

$5.00

Bowl of SOD

$7.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Black n Bleu Salad

$18.00

Burgers and Handhelds

Feed Sack Fingers

$16.00

our signature buttermilk seasoned chicken tenders southern fried crispy with french fries and creamy coleslaw served with housemade Feed Sack dipping sauce(ask for it Hot Honey style

Fish Sandy

$15.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

our crispy fried chicken tenders drizzled with hot sauce and honey, finished with dill pickles and feed sack sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun

Hot roast beef

$17.00

horseradish ailoi, gruyere cheese, beef, caramalized onion, sweet pepper, au jus-hoagie

Reuben

$17.00

Signature Salad Croissant

$14.00

your choice of one of our housemade salads on buttery toasted croisant with crisp green leaf lettuce, and vine ripe tomato : Creamy Chicken Salad, Classic Tuna Salad, Southern Egg Salad or Pimento Cheese

The Feed Sack Burger

$16.00

double smashed burger, griddled onions, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, dill pickles, and special house made sauce, on a buttered brioche bun

Cali Turkey

$17.00

Mains

Vegetable Pesto Pasta

$25.00

Jambalya

$28.00

Half Fish

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Battered and fried served fries and coleslaw

Mushroom Chicken

$26.00

Citrus-Soy Glaze Salmon

$28.00

Boneless Short Rib

$32.00

Crab Cakes

$32.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$15.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Seasonal Pie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$7.00

mozzerlla and red sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheeder cheese served on texas toast

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

crispy chicken tenders with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

our signature beef patty with cheese on a toasted brioche served with fries

Kid Butter Noodles

$7.00

peanut butter, fig jam on white bread with a side

Sides

French fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Garlic Butter Broccoli

$5.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

No side

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$5.00Out of stock

Creamed Corn

$5.00

Steaks, Chops, Specialties

Pecan Crusted Pork

$28.00

Prime Rib

$45.00

Peppercorn Filet

$38.00

Market Catch

$28.00Out of stock

Nightly Feature

$48.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Red bull

$4.00

Sugar free red bull

$4.00

Dressing

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Greek

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian

Honey Mustard

Caesar

Thousand Island

Olive Tapenade

No Dressing

Week Day Bar Special

Martini Monday

Sig Tini

$11.00

House Tini

$10.00

Tequila Tuesday

House infused margarita

$10.00

Tuesday Tequila

$10.00

Whiskey Wednesday

Elijah Craig WW

$11.00

Makers WW

$11.00

Knob Creek WW

$11.00

Thirsty Thursday

Miller Bottle-TT

$4.00

Bud-TT

$4.00

Bud light-TT

$4.00

Ultra Bottle-TT

$4.00

Coors-TT

$4.00

Yuengling-TT

$4.00

Miller Draft-TT

$4.00

Ultra Draft-TT

$4.00