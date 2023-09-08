The Feed Sack - North Augusta 1069 Edgefield Rd St 103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1069 Edgefield Rd St 103, North Augusta, SC 29860
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in North Augusta
More near North Augusta