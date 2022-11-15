Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Feed Sack

review star

No reviews yet

1593 Whiskey Road

Aiken, SC 29803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad
Shrimp and Grits
Garden Salad

Sack Snacks

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Feed Sac Mac

$9.00

Pork Belly Candied Bites

$14.00

Smokey Bacon and Onion Dip

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Small Charcuterie board

$35.00

Chef assortment of cured meat and cheeses, jams, olives, and pickles

Beer Batter Shrimp

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Wing Special

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Cup of Tomato

$5.00

Bowl of Tomato

$7.00

Cup of SOD

$5.00

Bowl of SOD

$7.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Sack Signature Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fall into Autumn Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mains

Bone In Pork Chop

$29.00

Boneless Short Rib

$32.00

Chicken Risotto

$26.00

Feed Sack Burger

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Hand-Cut Ribeye

$35.00Out of stock

Hot Roast Beef

$16.00

Pepper Sirloin

$28.00

Salmon Oscar

$28.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$35.00

Tuna Special

$24.00

Ala Carte Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Steamed Broc

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Black Eye Pea Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Cheesy Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

mozzerlla and red sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheeder cheese served on texas toast

House Chicken Tenders

$7.00

crispy chicken tenders with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

our signature beef patty with cheese on a toasted brioche served with fries

PB & Jammin

$7.00

peanut butter, fig jam on white bread with a side

Red Bull

Red bull

$4.00

Sugar free red bull

$4.00

Dressing

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Greek

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian

Honey Mustard

Caesar

Thousand Island

Olive Tapenade

No Dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite you to enjoy our classic Southern cuisine, sprinkled with European favorites, large outdoor patio with a wide array of live music and our exclusive wine section and hand crafted prepared foods.

Website

Location

1593 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baby CJ's Rib Shack
orange starNo Reviews
27320 Highway 80 W Portal, GA 30450
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aiken

Betsy’s Round The Corner
orange star4.4 • 1,140
224 Park Ave SW Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Fuse - The Alley
orange star5.0 • 15
222 The Alley SW 222 Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aiken
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston