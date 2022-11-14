Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Feedlot on Franklin

No reviews yet

206 East Franklin Street

Haskell, OK 74436

Order Again

Popular Items

Jalapeno
Cheese Cubes
Chicken Fried Chicken

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.49

Cheese Cubes

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Bottle Caps

$7.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bite

$5.99

Salads

Wedge

$9.99

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, red rip tomatoes, crumbled bacon and sliced onions. Served with our premium blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.

Green Salad

$6.99

Sweet spring mix of young tender greens with tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Sweet spring mix of tender greens with diced tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and tender grilled chicken

Chicken Bite Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions shredded cheese with our Haskell famous homemade Buttermilk Chicken Bites

Chicken Salad on Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Club Salad

$9.99

Dinners

Fried Catfish

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

The Oklahoma must have! Our freshly cubed steak is soaked in buttermilk & hand breaded. Served with mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green beans & Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Eat more chicken! Tender chicken breast that has been tenderized then soaked in buttermilk & hand breaded. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & Texas toast

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

You will sit through an Oklahoma thunderstorm and tornado sirens for this! Our hamburger steak is served with mash potatoes, roasted brown gravy, grilled onions, creamed cheese corn & Texas toast.

Calf Fry Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Bite Dinner

$11.99

Pork Chops

$13.99

Grilled Catfish

$11.99

BBQ Dinner

$10.99

Jalapeno Chicken Bite Dinner

$12.99

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$11.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

A true classic! Michelle's very own chicken salad recipe! Served on Texas toasts with our fresh hand cut potato spirals

CFS Sandwich

$11.49

A true Oklahoma delight for your appetite! Our fresh cut cubed steak is soaked in buttermilk, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with fresh, had cut french fries.

CFC Sandwich

$11.49

Tender, juicy chicken breast that has been tenderized, breaded and dredged in buttermilk then deep fried. Served with fresh, hand cut french fries

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken fried chicken breast on a fluffy brioche bun with our house made garlic mayo, sliced ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fresh hand cut french fries

B.L.T.

$10.49

Grilled Ckn Sand

$10.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

BELT

$9.99

Half Dinners

Half Catfish

$7.99

Half Ckn Bites

$7.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty served on a brioche bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty served on a brioche bun with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Haymaker

$10.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty dipped in our sweet hickory bourbon sauce. Topped with lettuce and crispy fried onion strings

Shroom

$9.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty with Swiss cheese, mayo and house made deep fried portabella mushrooms

Jalapeno

$10.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty with house made poblano mayo, pepper jack cheese and hand battered jalapeño bottle caps

Charger

$10.99

Farm

$10.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty topped with a fried egg, cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Hamburger

$9.99

HB Guy (mustard, no tomato) and fries

$5.99

Mack

$10.99

Pickle Burger

$8.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.99

Kids Jr HB

$4.29

Kids Catfish

$5.99

Kids Jr CB

$5.99

Special

Cod

$8.99

Soup

$4.99

Catfish

$15.99

Sweets

Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Pie

$3.99

Brownies

$2.79

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Feedlot Cookies

$2.49

Cookies

$1.49+

Loaf of Bread

$9.99

Tacos

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Mash Pot & Gravy

$3.99

Side Wedge

$5.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Chips

$1.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

The Extras

Cup of Ranch

$0.69

Cup of Bourbon

$1.69

Side of White Gravy

$0.99

Cheese

$0.49

Bacon

$0.99

Egg

$0.79

Jalapeños

$0.49

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.99

Bowl of Bourbon Sauce

$2.99

Cup of BBQ

$0.69

Cup of Salsa

$0.69

Hushpuppy

$0.99

Breakfast Meals

Farmer's Special

$7.99

The XL

$13.99

Cowboy Eggs

$8.99

The Flex

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

The Cow Patty

$12.99

Pork Chop & Eggs

$13.99

The Ranch Hand

$9.99

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

French Toast

$6.99

Griddle Cakes

$6.99

Biscuit & Gravy-Single

$2.99

Biscuit & Gravy-Double

$4.99

Breakfast Omelets

Plain (Cheese only)

$6.99

Kountry

$8.99

Western

$9.99

Spanish

$9.99

KC

$10.99

Rancher

$11.99

Breakfast Side

Egg-1

$0.79

Bacon-3

$3.29

Sausage-2

$3.29

Ham-small

$3.29

Ham-large

$4.99

Fruit

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Toast

$0.79

Yogurt Bowl

$3.99

Biscuit-1

$1.79

Hashbrowns

$2.29

Gravy

$1.29

Pancake-1

$3.99

Take & Bake

Small take & bake

$20.00

Large take & bake

$35.00

Small take & bake w/ salad

$32.00

Large take & bake w/ salad

$55.00

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Half/Half Tea

$2.49

Half Tea / Half Lemonade

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Mt Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mugs Root Beer

$2.49

Water

Water w/ Lemon

Coffee

$1.49

K- Water

K- Sprite

K- DP

K- Pepsi

K- RB

K- Lemonade

K- Mtn Dew

K- Sweet Tea

Bottle Water

$1.99

Juice-small

$1.99

Juice-large

$2.49

Milk-small

$1.99

Milk-large

$2.49

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.79

Merchandise

Cow T-Shirts

$20.00

Hooch Coffee

$16.00

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Y'all Come Eat T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
"eat like someone left the gate open"

Location

206 East Franklin Street, Haskell, OK 74436

Directions

