The Fellas Chicken and Ribs 28258 Fontana Dr

No reviews yet

28258 Fontana Dr

Southfield, MI 48076

The Fellas Menu

Ribs

$15.00

Rib Dinner

$22.00

Rib Tips

$10.00

Rib Tips Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Chicken Wings Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Dinner

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ Food Truck

28258 Fontana Dr, Southfield, MI 48076

