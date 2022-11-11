Brewpubs & Breweries
The Fermentorium Barrel House - Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Second location of The Fermentorium. Serving craft beer and delicious food!
Location
6933 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
