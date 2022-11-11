Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Fermentorium Barrel House - Wauwatosa

review star

No reviews yet

6933 W North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ CHX PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Crispy Brussels

32oz Crowlers

Tank 8: Crispy and the Bois

Tank 8: Crispy and the Bois

$10.00

Light, crisp lager

Tank 8: Feeding the Void

$17.00

Double IPA with white grape juice

Tank 8: Adult Themes: Tropical Edition

Tank 8: Adult Themes: Tropical Edition

$17.00

Tropical Fruited Ale

Anaranjada

Anaranjada

$10.00

Australian Sparkling Ale with Peaches. Collaboration with Tumbled Rock Brewery in Baraboo, WI

Juice Packets

Juice Packets

$10.00

Citra hopped IPA

Breakfast in America

$13.00

Breakfast IPA with Hazelnut

Rainbows and Lollipops

Rainbows and Lollipops

$11.00

Double IPA

Juicier Packets

$15.00

Double IPA

Sombrilla

Sombrilla

$10.00

Dunkelweizen

Sombrilla De Lima

Sombrilla De Lima

$10.00
Sombrilla Rosa

Sombrilla Rosa

$10.00

Mexican-Style Lager with Grapefruit and Agave

Blue Flowers

Blue Flowers

$12.00

Fruited Sour

Golden Spiral

Golden Spiral

$10.00

Cranberry Lemonade Radler Style Ale

Fruhlingsbock

Fruhlingsbock

$12.00

Maibock

Latibulator

Latibulator

$15.00

Doppelbock

Never a Frown

Never a Frown

$10.00

American Brown Ale

Black Lodge

Black Lodge

$10.00

Black Lager

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$15.00

Imperial Milk Stout

64oz Growlers

Tank 8: Crispy and the Bois

Tank 8: Crispy and the Bois

$15.00+

Crispy Lager

Juice Petites

$15.00
Juice Packets

Juice Packets

$15.00+

Citra hopped IPA

Apricot Juice Packets

$18.00
Tank 8: Ninjas Leave No Trace

Tank 8: Ninjas Leave No Trace

$18.00+

Oat Cream NEIPA

Tank 8: Vape Life

$20.00

Breakfast in America

$18.00+

Breakfast IPA with Hazelnut

Rainbows and Lollipops

Rainbows and Lollipops

$18.00+

Imperial IPA

Sombrilla

Sombrilla

$15.00+

Dunkelweizen

Sombrilla De Lima

Sombrilla De Lima

$15.00+

Peanut Butter Brown Ale

Anaranjada

Anaranjada

$15.00+

Australian Sparkling Ale with Peaches. Collaboration with Tumbled Rock Brewery in Baraboo, WI

Long Shadows

$15.00

Oktoberfest

$15.00
Golden Spiral

Golden Spiral

$15.00+

Cranberry Lemonade Radler Style Ale

Gold Of Sunshine

$15.00
Latibulator

Latibulator

$20.00+

Doppelbock

Black Lodge

Black Lodge

$15.00+

Black Lager

Safe Passage

$15.00
Divine Sanctuary

Divine Sanctuary

$20.00+

American Brown Ale

Chipotle Stout

$15.00

Pumpkin Waffle Cone

$15.00
Underwater Panther

Underwater Panther

$25.00+

Triple IPA w. Honey

4-Pack Cans

Tank 8: Crispy & the Bois 4x16

Tank 8: Crispy & the Bois 4x16

$10.00

Light, crisp lager

Tank 8: Feeding the Void 4x16

Tank 8: Feeding the Void 4x16

$18.00

Double IPA with white grape juice

Tank 8: TP for My Brown Ale 4x16

Tank 8: TP for My Brown Ale 4x16

$14.00

Peanut Butter Brown Ale

Juice Petites 4x16

$12.00

Music Maker Zappa 4x16

$14.00
Breakfast in America 4x16

Breakfast in America 4x16

$15.00

Breakfast IPA with Hazelnut

Juice Packets 4x16

Juice Packets 4x16

$12.00

Juicy IPA

Apricot Juice Packets 4x16

$16.00

Halcyon Days 4x16

$16.00
Tank 8: Vape Life 4x16

Tank 8: Vape Life 4x16

$18.00

Cotton Candy IPA

Rainbows & Lollipops 4x16

Rainbows & Lollipops 4x16

$14.00

Double IPA

Underwater Panther 4x16

Underwater Panther 4x16

$18.00

Triple IPA w. Honey

Juicier Packets 4x16

Juicier Packets 4x16

$18.00

Double IPA

Sombrilla 4x16

$14.00
Sombrilla De Lima 4x16

Sombrilla De Lima 4x16

$14.00

Mexican Lager with Lime & Sea Salt

Sombrilla Rosa 4x16

Sombrilla Rosa 4x16

$14.00

Mexican-Style Lager with Grapefruit and Agave

Sombrilla Anaranjada 4x16

Sombrilla Anaranjada 4x16

$14.00

Mexican-Style Lager with Tangerine and Peppers

Golden Spiral 4x16

$12.00
Stone Hearth 4x16

Stone Hearth 4x16

$12.00

Dunkelweizen

Latibulator 4x16

Latibulator 4x16

$15.00

Doppelbock

Never a Frown 4x16

Never a Frown 4x16

$14.00

American Brown Ale

Black Lodge 4x16

Black Lodge 4x16

$14.00

Black Lager

Sweater Weather 4x16

Sweater Weather 4x16

$18.00

Imperial Milk Stout

Strawberry Shandy 4x16

$10.00

Barbarian Beer 4x16

$10.00
The Keymaster of El Dorado 4x16

The Keymaster of El Dorado 4x16

$14.00

Dry-Hopped Gose

Oktoberfest 4x16

Oktoberfest 4x16

$14.00

German Style Lager

Safe Passage 4x16

$12.00
Divine Sanctuary 4x16

Divine Sanctuary 4x16

$18.00

Belgian Style Tripel

Tank 8: Ninjas Leave No Trace 4x16

Tank 8: Ninjas Leave No Trace 4x16

$18.00

Oat Cream IPA

Musique Non Stop 4x16

Musique Non Stop 4x16

$20.00

New England IPA with Sabro, Citra, and BRU-1 Hops

Limited Release

Scorpio Rising

Scorpio Rising

$8.00

Bourbon BA Imperial Stout w. vanilla, toasted coconut, almond, and apricot

Brandy Barrel Aged Gefährliches Ding

Brandy Barrel Aged Gefährliches Ding

$8.00

Brandy Barrel Aged Weizenbock

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Pommeau

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Pommeau

$8.00

Imperial Brown Ale aged in pommeau barrels

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Maple Syrup

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Maple Syrup

$8.00

Imperial Brown Ale Barrel Aged in Maple Syrup Barrels

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Bourbon

2021 Bootlegger's Mark: Bourbon

$8.00

Imperial Brown Ale Barrel Aged in Bourbon Barrels

Leaves of Iron

Leaves of Iron

$9.00

Bourbon BA Maple Pecan Doppelbock

Blue Flowers (Revisited)

Blue Flowers (Revisited)

$8.00

Wine BA Blue Flowers

Single Cans To Go

Latibulator

$4.00

Tank 8: Adult Themes

$4.25

Tank 8: TP for My Brown Ale

$4.00

Never a Frown

$6.00

Breakfast

$4.00

Rosa

$4.00

Crispy

$3.00

Appetizers

Tater Tots

$4.00

Classic crunchy tots

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.00

Ooey-gooey 4 cheese mac n cheese bites

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

10oz Bavarian pretzel served with hot nacho cheese and our house-made beer mustard

Totchos

$9.00

Tots + Nachos = Totchos! Crunchy tots topped with melty cheese, fresh pico, black olives, and jalapenos with a drizzle of sour cream

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Spicy Pickle Fries

$8.00

Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated in a cornmeal and spicy mustard batter. Perfect for adventurous, heat-seeking guests. Served with house ranch.

Appetizer Flight

$22.00

An order of boneless wings, tots, mac n cheese bites, and street corn bites all in one basket!

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

Pizza

Flourchild Pizza

$18.00+

BBQ CHX PIZZA

$16.00

BUFF CHX PIZZA

$16.00

BASIL PESTO PIZZA

$16.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

BYO 1-2 TOP

$14.00

BYO 3+ Top

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke

$16.00

Korean Bbq

$16.00

Portobello Truffle

$18.00

Snacks

Bartender's Mix

$3.00+

Firecracker Mix

$3.00+

Pete's Pops!

Root Beer Float

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Second location of The Fermentorium. Serving craft beer and delicious food!

Website

Location

6933 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Directions

Gallery
The Fermentorium Barrel House image
The Fermentorium Barrel House image
The Fermentorium Barrel House image
The Fermentorium Barrel House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Landing at Hoyt Park
orange starNo Reviews
1800 N Swan Blvd Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View restaurantnext
Bottle House 42
orange starNo Reviews
1130 N. 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53223
View restaurantnext
MobCraft Beer
orange star4.5 • 184
505 S 5th St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Indeed Brewing Company - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
530 South Second Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
The Explorium Brewpub - Third Ward
orange starNo Reviews
143 W Saint Paul Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
orange starNo Reviews
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A Greendale, WI 53129
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wauwatosa

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wauwatosa
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston