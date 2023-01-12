Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

The Farmhouse at People's Light

review star

No reviews yet

39 Conestoga Road

Malvern, PA 19355

Order Again

Soft Drinks

12 oz can

Coke 12oz

$3.50

Sprite 12oz

$3.50

Diet Coke 12oz

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50

Water 16oz Bottle

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Pellagrino plain

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

$3.50

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Liquors

ABSOLUT CITRON

$10.00

ABSOLUT*

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

TITOS

$11.00

BEEFEATER*

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

Blue Coat

$12.00

BACARDI*

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

MALIBU

$10.00

MYERS DARK

$10.00

GOSLINGS BLACK SEAL

$10.00

APPLETON ESTATE

$10.00

CUERVO GOLD*

$9.00

HORNITOS SILVER

$11.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

CARRALEJO ANEJO

$11.50

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JAMESON

$12.00

CANADIAN CLUB*

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

VO

$9.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$10.00

DEWARS*

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$10.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$13.00

E & J BRANDY

$9.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$10.00

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM

$9.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CHAMBORD

$10.00

d'AMORE AMARETTO*

$8.00

DRAMBUIE

$11.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

DRY VERMOUTH

$7.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$7.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$9.00

ST GERMAIN

$10.00

ST. ELDER

$8.00

TUACA

$9.00

TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER

$5.00

BLUE CURACO

$5.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$6.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$8.00

Bulleit Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Straight Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Straight Rye

$14.00

Booker's Straight Bourban

$17.50

Makers Mark Straight Bourbon

$14.00

jim Beam Bourban

$11.00

Bushmills Irish

$14.00

Basil Hayden Bourban

$14.00

Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey

$14.00

Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Santa Brunch

Adult

$35.00

12 and under

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch cooking and theatrical sensibilities meet in the laid back atmosphere of The Fern & Fable, located just steps away from People’s Light, one of the largest professional theatres in Pennsylvania.

Website

Location

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355

Directions

Gallery
The Farmhouse image
Banner pic
Main pic

