The Fieldhouse Pizza North

review star

No reviews yet

4423 W Wellesley Ave

Spokane, WA 99205

Order Again

Popular Items

MD Create Your Own Pizza
LG Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Bread

STARTERS

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Bite-sized, made to order soft pretzels served with house made cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Served with celery and ranch. { Original - Garlic Parmesan - Honey BBQ - Sweet Chili }

Caprese Bread

$11.00

Toasted garlic bread, cream cheese, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.

Bases Loaded Fries

$12.00

Crispy shoestring fries piled high with house made cheese sauce, bacon, green onions and sour cream.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Hand cut, breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar and bacon. Served with popper jelly.

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Breaded mozzarella with our special seasonings and served with house-made red sauce.

Nachos

$16.00

House made cheese sauce, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream. Choice of seasoned beef, chicken or pulled pork.

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Toasted pizza dough topped with garlic butter, Italian seasonings, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with house-made red sauce.

Basket Fries

$6.00

Pretzel Knot

$2.50

Extra Garlic Toast

$1.50

SOUP & SALAD

Fajita Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Topped with mixed fajita peppers, onions and chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$13.00

Mixed baby spinach and chopped romaine topped with crispy chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soup

$3.00+

To Go Salad Bar

$7.00+

Add Salad Bar

$6.00

Chicken Craisin Bleu

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Craisin Bleu

$8.00

Side Chicken Craisin Bleu

$6.00

SANDWICHES

Game Changer

$14.00

Tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pineapple, jalapeños, caramelized onions and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie.

Hail Mary

Hail Mary

$13.00

Our original house-made red sauce, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, black olives, onions and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Hawaiian

$12.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, Swiss, and house-made red sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Fieldhouse Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted hoagie with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise and au jus.

The Birdie

$13.00

Crispy chicken smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie.

CALZONES

Fieldhouse Favorite

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella and red sauce.

Undisputed Champion

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, Canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and red sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Build your own calzone!

SM PIZZAS

SM Create Your Own Pizza

$10.00

SM Half & Half Specialty

$10.00

SM The Fieldhouse

$13.00

Canadian bacon, salami, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and black olives.

SM Offside Pass

SM Offside Pass

$13.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and tomatoes.

SM Slam Dunk

$13.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and more bacon.

SM Taylormade

SM Taylormade

$13.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.

SM Veggie

$13.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and fresh tomatoes.

SM G.O.A.T.

$13.00

Our signature white sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and a spicy honey drizzle.

SM Taco Pizza

$13.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

SM Margherita

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Finished with balsamic reduction and fresh basil.

SM Super Supreme

$13.00

A blend of alfredo and red sauce topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions.

SM White Flag

$13.00

SM HERO

$13.00

SM HERO (MVP DISCOUNT)

$11.00

MD PIZZAS

MD Create Your Own Pizza

$13.00

MD Half & Half Specialty

$13.00

MD The Fieldhouse

$19.00

Canadian bacon, salami, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and black olives.

MD Offside Pass

MD Offside Pass

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and tomatoes.

MD Slam Dunk

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and more bacon.

MD Taylormade

MD Taylormade

$19.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.

MD Veggie

$19.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and fresh tomatoes.

MD G.O.A.T.

$19.00

Our signature white sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, goat cheese and a spicy honey drizzle.

MD Taco Pizza

$19.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

MD Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Finished with balsamic reduction and fresh basil.

MD Super Supreme

$19.00

A blend of alfredo and red sauce topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions.

MD White Flag

$19.00

Chicken, bacon, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and our signature white sauce.

MD HERO

$19.00

MD HERO (MVP DISCOUNT)

$16.00

LG PIZZAS

LG Create Your Own Pizza

$16.00

LG Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

LG The Fieldhouse

$25.00

Canadian bacon, salami, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and black olives.

LG Offside Pass

LG Offside Pass

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes.

LG Slam Dunk

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and more bacon.

LG Taylormade

LG Taylormade

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.

LG Veggie

$25.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and fresh tomatoes.

LG G.O.A.T.

$25.00

LG Taco Pizza

$25.00

Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

LG Margherita

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Finished with balsamic reduction and fresh basil.

LG Super Supreme

$25.00

A blend of alfredo and red sauce topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions.

LG White Flag

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and our signature white sauce.

LG Hero

$25.00

LG Hero (MVP DISCOUNT)

$20.00

PASTA

Lexi's Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Rotini tossed in house-made cheddar-bacon cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Our signature alfredo sauce with grilled chicken over a bed of fettuccine.

Nickatoni

$12.00

Fresh, house-made red sauce and alfredo sauces tossed with rigatoni noodles and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and baked.

DESSERTS

Applesauce

$1.50

Cookies N Cream

$8.00

Jim Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sundae

$5.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.75

PB&J Pizza

$7.75

Kid's Corn Dogs

$7.75

Clean Noodles

$7.75

Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50

Treetop Applesauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Your neighborhood. Your Fieldhouse.

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205

