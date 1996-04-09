  • Home
The Fieldhouse + The Annex 2601 Minnesota Avenue

No reviews yet

2601 Minnesota Avenue

Billings, MT 59101

Popular Items

Brussels

Brussels
Fieldhouse Salad
Meatloaf

Dinner

Brussels

Brussels

$11.00

TAPENADE AIOLI. NUTRITIONAL YEAST.

Day Bread

Day Bread

$9.00

WILD YEAST FERMENTATION. WHITE BEAN + LEEK RAGU FOR DIPPING.

Cheese + Charcuterie

$18.00

CURATED ACCOUTREMENTS. HOUSE-MADE SOURDOUGH BREAD.

Crispy Polenta

Crispy Polenta

$11.00

SMOKED GOUDA. ARRABBITA. GRANA PADANO

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.00 Out of stock

BEET PICKLED. MUSTARD SEED. CHERVIL.

Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$12.00

YOGURT. PEPITA SALSA MACHA.

Chicken Liver Pate

$11.00

PICKLED ONION. GRILLED SOURDOUGH.

Soup of the Day (Cup)

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$10.00

Fieldhouse Salad

$12.00

GORGONZOLA . RED ONION . RADISH. STRAWBERRY. SHERRY VINAIGRETTE.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

CROUTONS. GRANA PADANO. CLASSIC DRESSING

Beet & Carrot Slaw Salad

Beet & Carrot Slaw Salad

$12.00

GOAT CHEESE DRESSING. HERB SALAD.

Porkloin Roulade

$30.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$24.00

BACON. CHICKEN. FUNGI. PARMESAN. TRUFFLE.

Beef Short Rib

$23.00

From Miller Farms. Scalloped Corn. Braising jus.

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

GREEN CURRY BROTH. CORIANDER. FRIES

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$21.00

LO MEIN NOODLES. BULGOGI BEEF. *STAFF FAVORITE! SUB LO MEIN FOR GF NOODLES.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$23.00

POTATO AU GRATIN. BROCCOLINI. FLATHEAD CHERRY KETCHUP.

Ora King Salmon

$38.00

Fall Risotto

$25.00

Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

ROASTED CARROTS. POTATO AU GRATIN. HOUSE DEMI GLACE.

Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$22.00

POTATO AU GRATIN. BROCCOLINI. FLATHEAD CHERRY KETCHUP.

Fieldhouse Burger

Fieldhouse Burger

$20.00

MILLER RANCH BEEF. CHEDDA R. BUTTER LETTUCE. PICKLE. 10 0 0 ISLAND. SESAME BUN. FRIES.

Fries Side

$9.00

Rigatoni Special

$24.00 Out of stock

Side Sauce(s)

Side Bread

$2.00
Country Loaf

Country Loaf

$9.00

Desserts

Pot de Creme

Pot de Creme

$8.00

CHOCOLATE. MARSHMALLOW. GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBLE.

Apple Crisp

$12.00

OAT STREUSEL . VANILLA ICE CREAM.

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Dessert Spec

$9.00

Kids

Kid Noodles

$7.00

CHEESE, BUTTER, OR OLIVE OIL.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

ANNEX BREAD. CHEDDAR. FRIES.

Kids Burger

$9.00

4OZ BURGER. CHEESE. SESAME SEED BUN. FRIES.

Kids Sundae

$5.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM. SPRINKLES. W HIP.

Wine By the Bottle

ADAMI 375 mL Prosecco NV / Italy

$24.00

MATA CUPADA 21 BRUT NATURE RESERVA Cava 2016 / Spain

$48.00

POMMERY POP 187 ML Champagne NV / Reims, France

$24.00

M. BONNAMY CREMANT DE LOIRE BRUT Sparkling Rose NV / Loire, France

$45.00

ALBERT BICHOT CREMANT DE BOURGOGNE Brut Rosé NV / Burgundy, France

$65.00

DOMAINE VETRICCE Rose 2020 / Corsica, France

$38.00

ILLAHE Termpranillo Rosé 2020 / Willamette Valley, Oregon

$45.00

MT. FISHTAIL Sauv Blanc 2020 / Marlborough, New Zealand

$38.00

LUBANZI Chenin Blanc 2020 / Swartland, South Africa

$38.00

DOWNES FAMILY Sauvignon Blanc / South Africa

$38.00

JAMES RAHN PINOT GRIS Skin Contact Pinot Gris 2020 / Willamette Valley, Oregon

$55.00

LA SPINETTA Vermentino 2020 / Tuscany, Italy

$48.00

HILL FAMILY 'CARLY'S CUVEE' Chardonnay 2018 / Napa, California

$50.00

DAOU Chardonnay 2020 / Paso Robles, California (Copy)

$50.00

OVUM 'Memorista' Riesling 2020 / Oregon

$59.00

NICHON (CORAVIN) Semillon & Sauv. Blanc Blend 2018 / Barossa Valley, Australia

$105.00

J. BOUCHON Pais Viejo / Maule, Chile

$38.00

CRUSE 'MONKEY JACKET' Red 2019 / California

$49.00

K VINTNERS THE BOY Grenache 2018 / Walla Walla, Washington

$89.00

ILLAHE Pinot Noir 2020 / WV, Oregon

$58.00

ERNEST Pinot Noir 2018 / Sonoma Coast, California

$69.00

LA POSTA FAZZIO Malbec 2019 / Uco Valley, Argentina

$40.00

ANDEZON Cotes Du Rhone Bordeaux 2020 / France

$32.00

MARC BREDIF Cabernet Franc 2019 / Chinon, France

$49.00 Out of stock

JAMES RAHN Syrah 2019 / Chehalem Mountains, Oregon

$65.00

MARQUES DE MUEIETTA RESERVA Tempranillo 20186/ Rioja, Spain

$65.00

COCITO BALUCHIN RISERVA Barbaresco 2012 / Piedmont, Italy

$120.00

VIETTI 'PERBACCO' (Coravin) Nebbiolo 2018 / Piedmont, Italy

$72.00

LES BRULIERES DE BEYCHEVELLE Bordeaux Red 2015 / Medoc, France

$60.00

CLOS LACHANCE ESTATE Cabernet 2019 / Santa Clara Valley, California

$48.00

GROSGRAIN (CORAVIN) Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 / Walla Walla, Washington

$105.00

DARIOUSH 'CARAVAN' Cabernet Blend 2018 / Napa Valley, California

$100.00

JONATA 'FENIX' Bourdeaux Blend 2016 / Santa Ynez, California

$150.00

PENLEY ESTATE CAB FRANC

$50.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday Closed
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We focus on New American cuisine and strive to raise the bar for the restaurant industry. The Fieldhouse and Annex are upheld by fundamental philosophies based on quality, and freshness, as a green restaurant operation. The implications of a green restaurant/ coffee shop penetrate every working aspect of our restaurant; literally from the floor to the food. We strive to minimize the length of time between the cultivation of our food production to your mouth’s enjoyment because let’s face it, fresh is where it's at. Not only does that mean that we end up supporting our local growers and creating a community spirit, but also the longevity of Mother Earth.

Website

Location

2601 Minnesota Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

