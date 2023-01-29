THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN NA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The 1518 serves and caters the finest variety of American Culture foods from burgers to steaks from seafood to mexican and soul. Everything you want and nothing you don't! Come in and enjoy!
Location
1518 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Corner House on the Lake - 207 Gas Light Circle
4.2 • 380
207 Gas Light Cir Racine, WI 53403
View restaurant