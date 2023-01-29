Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN NA

review star

No reviews yet

1518 Washington Avenue

Racine, WI 53403

Appetizers

Chicken Wings App (6)

$10.00

Chicken wings (10)

$13.00

Chicken wings (20)

$22.00

Alcohol

Casa

$10.00

Henny

$10.00

1738

$10.00

Vsop Remy

$10.00

Dusse

$10.00

Don

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Jose

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Gin

$4.00

1800

$5.00

Crown

$7.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Malibu (short)

$7.00

Malibu (tall)

$9.00

Can sodas

Can soda

$1.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Red bull

$5.00

Bottled beers

Modela

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Millers

$3.00

Bud Weiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Reds Apple

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Drink Specials

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Long Islands

$6.00

VSOP Remy

$7.00

1738

$7.00

Dusse

$7.00

All casamigos

$7.00

Don

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Henn

Top shelf mix drink

$7.00

Bottom shelf mix drink

$6.00

Wrist brand special

All you can drink wrist band

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The 1518 serves and caters the finest variety of American Culture foods from burgers to steaks from seafood to mexican and soul. Everything you want and nothing you don't! Come in and enjoy!

Location

1518 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Directions

