The Fifth: Fireside Patio & Bar 2701 Custer Parkway

Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of Canyon Creek, The Fifth is a recent culinary addition to the neighborhood that feels like an instant classic. Featuring chef-driven seasonal dishes and inspired craft cocktails, The Fifth provides daily happy hour, nightly cocktail and entrée specials in a welcoming and airy space where family and friends can gather for any occasion. With a focus on fresh and “from-scratch” offerings, the curated menu offers New American and regional favorites like Texas Shrimp & Grits and Smoked Short Rib, along with standout seafood and pasta, salads, and elevated classic comfort food. The Fifth’s executive chef is also known for his twist on different pastas, capturing the delicious flavors of the season.