The Fifth: Fireside Patio & Bar 2701 Custer Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

2701 Custer Parkway

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

NA Beverages

COLA

$3.00

DIET COLA

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITZ

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

DR. DOCTOR

$3.00

EILAND COFFEE

$5.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

Black Berry Bramble Mocktail

$5.00

Basil Cucumber Mocktail

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

RICHARD'S SPARKLING

$4.00

LUNCH STARTERS

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

rotating selection of inspirational flavors

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$12.00

jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, garlic, fresh tortilla chips

HUMMUS BOARD

$14.00

roasted garlic & edamame hummus, grilled pita, fresh veggies

CALAMARI

$16.00

bean sprouts, cilantro, watermelon radish, tear drop peppers, sweet thai chili

DIP TRIO

$10.00

pimento cheese, roasted red pepper dip, house ricotta, grilled focaccia

CRISPY BRUSSELS & BACON

$10.00

tear drop peppers, pickled red onion, peanut chili glaze

FLATBREADS

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$12.00

broccoli rabe, roasted mushrooms, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, house ricotta

THE MARCO

$16.00

San Marzano tomato, fennel salami, spicy pepperoni, hot coppa, mozzarella, smoked scamorza

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, white sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto

LIGHTER FARE

WEDGE SALAD

$8.00

butter lettuce, tomato, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing & crumble

BEET SALAD

$12.00

spinach & arugula, red & candy-striped beets, tangerine, blood orange, basil, goat cheese, honey lime vin

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

crisp butter lettuce, focaccia croutons, parmesan vin

AHI TUNA POKE

$22.00Out of stock

seaweed, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, wontons, rice, sesame seeds, wasabi cream, sesame soy vin

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

spinach & arugula, broccoli rabe, crispy chickpeas, herb tomatoes, fregola, champagne vin

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD 

$16.00

mixed greens, grilled okra, tomatoes, roasted corn, cheddar, boiled egg, honey Dijon

STEAK SALAD

$22.00

spinach & arugula, blue cheese crumbles, pickled Fresno, red onion, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, chimichurri

SANDWICHES & SUCH

PIMENTO BLT

$12.00

candied bacon, arugula & spinach, pickled chow chow, country white bread

CORNED BEEF MELT

$16.00

CAB brisket, house slaw, louie dressing, provolone, seeded sourdough

SALMON TACOS

$16.00

roasted corn & bell peppers, poblano aioli, chimichurri, charred lemon, corn tortilla

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

provolone, house slaw, pickles, tomato, honey dijon, basil pesto, brioche bun

MEATBALL SUB

$14.00

pork & beef blend, San Marzano tomato, basil pesto, mozzarella, focaccia bread

BACON BLUE BURGER

$18.00

CAB patty, candied bacon, blue cheese mousse, LTO, valentina, brioche bun

MUFFULETTA

$16.00

salami, spicy pepperoni, mortadella, smoked scamorza, olive spread, shaved lettuce, hot peppers, aioli, focaccia

MAINS

CHICKEN TIKKA SKEWERS

$18.00

onion, mushroom, bell peppers, tomato, crema, black lentil dal

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, grilled focaccia

PAN SEARED SALMON (LUNCH)

$22.00Out of stock

seared green beans, garlic, shallots, roasted red peppers, mint salsa verde

LUNCH SIDES

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00

HERB FRIES

$6.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$6.00

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

CORLEONE

$7.00

CREME BRULEE BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SPECIAL SCOOP

$4.00

VANILLA SCOOP

$3.00

DINNER STARTERS

BARBACOA AREPAS

$16.00

corn cakes, Wagyu beef cheek, black bean, guacamole, roasted corn & bell pepper, chimichurri, crema, cilantro

BLUE CHEESE FONDUE

$12.00

roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, candied bacon, evoo, rosemary, focaccia

C&C BOARD

$22.00

selection of artisanal meats, cheeses & accoutrements

CALAMARI

$16.00

bean sprouts, cilantro, watermelon radish, tear drop peppers, sweet thai chili

CRISPY BRUSSELS & BACON

$10.00

tear drop peppers, pickled red onion, peanut chili glaze

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

rotating selection of inspirational flavors

HALF MOONS

$12.00

fried provolone, San Marzano tomato, basil pesto, parmesan

HUMMUS BOARD

$14.00

roasted garlic & edamame hummus, grilled pita, fresh veggies

MEATBALLS

$16.00

choice of marinara & basil or pepper mushroom aioli & red wine gravy

TUNA NACHOS

$22.00Out of stock

ponzu glaze, wasabi cream, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, fried wontons

Extra Pita

$3.00

Extra Foccacia

$3.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

LIGHTER FARE

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

WEDGE SALAD

$8.00

butter lettuce, tomato, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing & crumble

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

crisp butter lettuce, focaccia croutons, parmesan vin

BEET SALAD

$12.00

spinach & arugula, red & candy-striped beets, tangerine, blood orange, basil, goat cheese, honey lime vin

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD 

$16.00

mixed greens, grilled okra, tomatoes, roasted corn, cheddar, boiled egg, honey Dijon

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

spinach & arugula, broccoli rabe, crispy chickpeas, herb tomatoes, fregola, champagne vin

AHI TUNA POKE

$22.00Out of stock

seaweed, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, wontons, rice, sesame seeds, wasabi cream, sesame soy vin

STEAK SALAD

$22.00

spinach & arugula, blue cheese crumbles, pickled Fresno, red onion, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, chimichurri

SANDWICHES & SUCH

CORNED BEEF MELT

$16.00

CAB brisket, house slaw, louie dressing, provolone, seeded sourdough

BACON BLUE BURGER

$18.00

CAB patty, candied bacon, blue cheese mousse, LTO, valentina, brioche bun

G5 RANCH WAGYU BURGER

$22.00

herb goat cheese, caramelized onions, pepper aioli, brioche bun, truffle fries

MUFFULETTA

$16.00

salami, spicy pepperoni, mortadella, smoked scamorza, olive spread, shaved lettuce, hot peppers, aioli, focaccia

MAINS

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, grilled focaccia

ROTATING PASTA

$28.00

ask your server about our pasta of the day

SHRIMP N’ GRITS

$22.00

poblano & cheddar grits, cajun pan sauce, pickled chow chow

PAN SEARED SALMON

$28.00

butternut squash, fregola, garlic, shallots, roasted red pepper, mint salsa verde

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$36.00

bone in, black lentils, crispy spinach, pickled okra & calabrese peppers

HIGH PLANES FILET

$40.00

8 oz filet, au gratin potatoes, garlic green beans, herb mix

ROSEWOOD WAGYU SHORT RIB

$30.00Out of stock

braised beef, whipped potatoes, bourbon glazed carrots, pickled onions

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

beer battered and fried, whipped potatoes, cream corn, bacon gravy

‘CATCH OF THE DAY’

$36.00

ask your server about the daily fish special

SIDES

HERB FRIES

$6.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

POBLANO CHEDDAR GRITS

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$6.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$6.00

CORN BRULEE

$6.00

SPINACH

$6.00

BLACK LENTILS

$6.00

FREGOLA AND SQUASH

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

CORLEONE

$7.00

CREME BRULEE BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SPECIAL SCOOP

$4.00

VANILLA SCOOP

$3.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

NEW YORK I LOVE YOU

$12.00

RED WHEAT GLIDER

$16.00

GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA

$11.00

HIBISCO SUAVE

$16.00

MR. BURNS

$18.00

QUEEN’S PARK SWIZZLE

$16.00

CLOUD 9

$11.00

LBC

$12.00

RUBY ROUGE

$12.00

BLACKBERRY LEMON DROP

$10.00

DRAFT BEER

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

SHINER

$6.00

FIRESTONE WALKER 805 LAGER

$7.00

BOTTLE BEER

REVOLVER BLOOD & HONEY

$8.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

DEEP ELLUM DALLAS BLONDE

$6.00

DEEP ELLUM IPA

$7.00

FOUR CORNERS LOCAL BUZZ

$7.00

COMMUNITY CITRA SLICE

$7.00

ATHLETIC BREWING CO NA BEER

$6.00

TEXAS SELECT NA BEER

$5.00

RED

DREAMING TREE CABERNET North Coast, California

$10.00

CONCANNON CABERNET Paso Robles, California

$13.00

MAGGIO ESTATES CABERNET Lodi, California

$18.00

HANG TIME PINOT NOIR California

$12.00

JUGGERNAUT PINOT NOIR Russain River Valley, California

$15.00

WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR Willamette Valley, Oregon

$17.00

OLD SOUL ZINFANDEL Lodi California

$10.00

BOSCO DEL MERLOT Pravisdomini

$12.00

SUSANA BALBO MALBEC Mendoza, Argentina

$12.00

TRES PICOS GARNACHA Aragon, Spain

$16.00

JASCI MONTEPULCIANO Terre di Chieti, Italy

$12.00

IL MONTICELLO ‘RUPESTRO’ ROSSO IGT Liguria, Italy

$15.00

HH Red

$7.00

DREAMING TREE CABERNET North Coast, California

$38.00

CONCANNON CABERNET Paso Robles, California

$50.00

MAGGIO ESTATES CABERNET Lodi, California

$70.00

HANG TIME PINOT NOIR California

$46.00

JUGGERNAUT PINOT NOIR Russain River Valley, California

$58.00

WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR Willamette Valley, Oregon

$66.00

OLD SOUL ZINFANDEL Lodi California

$38.00

BOSCO DEL MERLOT Pravisdomini

$46.00

SUSANA BALBO MALBEC Mendoza, Argentina

$46.00

TRES PICOS GARNACHA Aragon, Spain

$62.00

JASCI MONTEPULCIANO Terre di Chieti, Italy

$46.00

IL MONTICELLO ‘RUPESTRO’ ROSSO IGT Liguria, Italy

$58.00

WHITE

3 GIRLS CHARDONNAY Lodi, California

$10.00

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY Sonoma, California

$13.00

MAGGIO ESTATES CHARDONNAY Lodi, California

$18.00

Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc California

$11.00

DRY CREEK CHENIN BLANC Central Coast, California

$12.00

JASCI PECORINO Terre di Chieti, Italy

$11.00

SYDNEY ANN PINOT GRIGIO Veneto, Italy

$11.00

HH White

$7.00

3 GIRLS CHARDONNAY Lodi, California

$38.00

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY Sonoma, California

$50.00

MAGGIO ESTATES CHARDONNAY Lodi, California

$70.00

KENDALL JACKSON SAUVIGNON BLANC California

$42.00

DRY CREEK CHENIN BLANC Central Coast, California

$46.00

JASCI PECORINO Terre di Chieti, Italy

$42.00

SYDNEY ANN PINOT GRIGIO Veneto, Italy

$42.00

ROSE & SPARKLING

OZV ROSE Lodi, California

$10.00

MONTELVINI TULLIA BRUT ROSE Veneto, Italy

$13.00

LOXAREL AMALTEA CAVA BRUT Penedes, Spain

$14.00

BTL OZV ROSE Lodi, California

$38.00

BTL MONTELVINI TULLIA BRUT ROSE Veneto, Italy

$50.00

BTL LOXAREL AMALTEA CAVA BRUT Penedes, Spain

$54.00

Kids

Kids Cheesburger

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese w/ Fries

$8.00

Starters

GRANOLA PARFAIT

$8.00

house granola, seasonal berries, greek yogurt, local honey

CHEF'S DEVILED EGGS

$7.00

(six) rotating selection of inspirational flavors

LOX AND BAGELS

$16.00

sesame seed bagel, house made lox, herbed cream cheese

Mains

PANCAKES

$10.00

buttermilk pancakes, blueberry compote, whipped cream 10

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.00

belgian waffle, crispy chicken, smoked hollandaise, bacon gravy, eggs

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$12.00

sunny eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheddar biscuits, candied bacon, fruit

GOAT CHEESE FRITATTA

$12.00

egg whites, spinach, red onion, cherry tomato, roasted peppers, garlic

BRUNCH BURGER

$16.00

american and swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper aioli, sunny egg, hollandaise, bagel

SHORTRIB BENNY

$16.00

sunny eggs, hollandaise, buttermilk biscuit, breakfast potatoes, fruit

CORN BEEF HASH

$16.00

CAB brisket, crispy potatoes, caramelized onion, sunny eggs, louie dressing

HUEVOS RACHEROS

$12.00

crispy tortilla, house ranchero sauce, sunny egg, cotija cheese

STEAK & EGGS

$22.00

5 oz filet, roasted red pepper butter, sunny egg, cheddar biscuits, breakfast potatoes

Sides

EGGS (2)

$4.00

FRUIT

$4.00

BACON (3)

$4.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$5.00

POBLANO & CHEDDAR GRITS

$6.00

One Pancake

$4.00

One Waffle

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

MIMOSA GL

$6.00

MIMOSA BTL

$24.00

SOMETHING ABOUT MARY

$10.00

RED, RED WINE

$10.00

GOOD MORNING BEAUTIFUL

$12.00

Sweets

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

CORLEONE

$7.00

CREME BRULEE BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SPECIAL SCOOP

$4.00

VANILLA SCOOP

$3.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Nestled in the heart of Canyon Creek, The Fifth is a recent culinary addition to the neighborhood that feels like an instant classic. Featuring chef-driven seasonal dishes and inspired craft cocktails, The Fifth provides daily happy hour, nightly cocktail and entrée specials in a welcoming and airy space where family and friends can gather for any occasion. With a focus on fresh and "from-scratch" offerings, the curated menu offers New American and regional favorites like Texas Shrimp & Grits and Smoked Short Rib, along with standout seafood and pasta, salads, and elevated classic comfort food. The Fifth's executive chef is also known for his twist on different pastas, capturing the delicious flavors of the season.

2701 Custer Parkway, Richardson, TX 75080

