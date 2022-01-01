The Fig Tree Cafe imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Fig Tree Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd

Birmingham, AL 35243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner ToGo

Summer Salad

$11.95

Romaine Salad

$12.95

Tuna Ceviche

$15.95

Chef's Treat's Chicken Oysters

$13.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

A la Carte Collards

$3.95

A la Carte French Fries

$3.95

A la Carte Fried Okra

$3.95

A la Carte Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

A la Carte Truffle Fries

$5.95

Apps

Bread Service

$4.95

Crawfish Etoufee

$18.95

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Truffle Fries

$11.95

Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

Mains

Chili Cheese Dogs

$12.95

Meatloaf

$14.95

Nashville hot Chicken

$12.95

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Crab Cake

$24.95

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Squash Casserole

$7.95

Collards

$6.95

Butter Beans

$7.95

Summer Salad

$10.95

AM Curbside (Copy)

Cornbread

$4.95

Truffle Fries

$11.95

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Crispy Brussels

$13.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Crawfish Etoufee

$18.95

Chili Cheese Dogs

$12.95

Farm-raised Meatloaf

$14.95

Red Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.95

Crab Cake

$24.95

Macaroni Side

$7.95

Squash Casserole Side

$7.95

Collard Greens Side

$6.95

Summer Field Peas Side

$7.95

Artisanal Salad

$10.95

Southern Potato Salad

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243

Directions

Gallery
The Fig Tree Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Abhi Eatery and Bar - Summit
orange starNo Reviews
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104 Birmingham, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Mudtown Eat & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Green Valley Rd Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Daniel George - 2837 Culver Road
orange starNo Reviews
2837 Culver Road Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Abhi Eatery and bar
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Cahaba Rd. Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Billy's Sports Grill - Liberty Park
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Overton Rd Birmingham, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Vestavia Hills, AL
orange star4.4 • 2,311
1919 Kentucky Ave Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston