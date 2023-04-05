Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fill Station

127 S. Parking Pl

Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Combos

1 Meat Plate

$14.00

2 Meat Plate

$15.00

3 Meat Plate

$18.00

Short Plate

$12.00

True Texan

$22.00

4 Veggie

$8.00

Small Eats & Snack

Frito Pie

$10.00

Mister B's Fold over

$5.00

Sausage on a Stick

$5.00

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Bowl-B-Q

$10.00

PB&J

$3.00

Sausage Platter

$10.00

Chips and Queso

$5.00+

Mom's Texas Trash

$5.00+

Sandwiches & Potatoes

Loaded Potato

$6.00

1 Meat Sandwich

$8.00

2 Meat Sandwich

$11.00

Double Down

$12.00

The Duke

$12.00

Bernie Mac

$12.00

Cheat Day

$12.00

Cerberus

$12.00

CB Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Sweets

Pecan Pie

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Special Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Rice Crispie

$2.00Out of stock

Icebox Desserts

$50.00Out of stock

Extras

Chips

Sliced Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Sliced Jalapeno Cheese

$1.00

Pico Topper

$0.50

Queso Topper

$0.75

4oz Queso

$3.50

8oz Queso

$5.00

Pickles

$0.65+

Onions

$0.65+

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.65+

Sliced Bread

$0.15

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Hamburger Bun

$0.40

Plates & Party Packs

$0.60

DSU

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Delivery Fee

Pickled Veggies

$0.75

Sides

Corn

Mac-n-cheese

Pinto Beans

Green Beans

Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

Sauce

Meat by the Pound

Meats

Chicken

$4.00+Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Water

$0.46

Topo Chico

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Fresh BBQ, homemade sides and desserts, uniquely crafted cocktails, a wall of whiskey, and friendly staff make The Fill Station a great place for everyone!

127 S. Parking Pl, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

