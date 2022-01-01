Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fillin' Station

review star

No reviews yet

100 N Crockett St

Granbury, TX 76048

Order Again

STARTERS

Basket of fries

$6.59

Basket Sweet potato

$6.99

Fries with chili & cheese

$7.59

Sweet fries with chili & cheese

$7.99

Cheese nachos & salsa

$7.99

COIL SPRING

$7.99

HALF & HALF

$7.99

FRIED JALAPENOS

$7.99

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

Basket ONION RINGS

$7.99

CHEESE & SAUSAGE PLATTER

$10.79
EGG CHICKEN SALAD

$10.79

EGG CHICKEN SALAD

$10.79

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$11.49

WING BITES

$11.49

STEAK FINGERS BASKET

$11.79

FRIED SHRIMP

$11.99

KIDS MENU

HOTDOG

$6.49

KIDS BURGER

$8.59

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

KIDS MAC AND Fries

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.19

KIDS CHEESE NACHOS

$6.19

HOUSE SPECIALITY

SPARK PLUGS

$13.99
CATFISH

CATFISH

$13.89

THE CADILLAC STEAK

$13.99
CHICKEN WOK

CHICKEN WOK

$12.59

SHRIMP WOK

$13.89

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.59

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

SOUPS

TOMATO CUP

$4.99

TOMATO BOWL

$8.19

SANDWICHS

MERCEDES

MERCEDES

$11.99

BLT

$11.99

THUNDERBIRD

$11.99

SINGLE PIPE

$7.59

DUAL PIPES

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.49

CLUB COUPE

$11.99

ASSEMBLY LINE

$11.99

MONTERREY

$11.99

FIREBIRD

$11.99

DIPSTICK

$11.99

DEUCE COUPE

$11.79

TORPEDO

$11.99

BURGERS

CADILLAC

$12.99

BEL AIR

$10.99

HARLEY D

$12.89

VOLVO

$12.89

MODAL A

$11.89

EL CAMINO

$12.89

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.79

PULL PORK

$12.29

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$5.99

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

HOMEMADE FRUIT COBBLER

$5.89

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.69

MILK SHAKES

$5.99

FUNNEL CAKE

$5.99

CHEESE CAKE

$4.99

SIDES

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.25

JALAPENOS

$1.25

AVOCADO

$1.99

GRILL MUSHROOMS

$1.25

SAURKRAUT

$1.25

AMERICAN

$1.25

PEPPER JACK

$1.25

SWISS

$1.25

CHEDDAR

$1.25

ADD STRAWBERRIES

$1.00

GRILLED PINEAPPLE

$1.00

MAC & CHEESE

$1.99

FRIED EGG

$1.29

BACON

$1.29

CHILI

$1.29

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE

$1.29

CUP CHEESE SAUCE

$2.49

POTATO CHIPS

$1.25

DOUBLE MEAT SANDWICH

$4.00

EXTRA PATTY

$3.50

ADD TURKEY

$3.00

ADD HAM

$3.00

MARINATED CHICKEN

$3.99

CHICKEN STRIP

$1.00

SHRIMP EACH

$1.25

SPLIT PLATE

$1.00

$1 ITEM

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

CAPS

$15.00Out of stock

T SHIRT S-XL

$15.00

TSHIRTS 2XL

$18.00

EMPLOYEE T SHIRT

$10.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE SALE

DISCOUNTS CHECK

MISC

BEVERAGE & SODA

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

DR.PEPPER

$2.99

Bot Water

$1.90

SPRITE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

FRESH BREWED COFFEE

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.50

BEERS

BTL COORS LIGHT

$4.99

BTL BUD LIGHT

$4.99

BTL BUD

$4.99

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.99

BTL MILLER LITE

$4.99

BTL LANDSHARK

$5.19

BTL CORONA

$5.19

BTL DOS XX

$5.19

COORS LIGHT

$6.29+

MILLER LIGHT

$6.29+

SHINER BOCK

$6.29+

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.29+

REVOLVER BREWING

$6.49+

WINES

CHARDONNAY

$7.99

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.99

PINOT NOIR

$7.99

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.99

MERLOT

$7.99

CABERNET

$7.99

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$7.99

MOSCATO

$7.99

A BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$7.99

SPIKED SELTZER

$7.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 N Crockett St, Granbury, TX 76048

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

