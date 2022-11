Avocado Toast

$7.95

Our avocado toast is served on a slice of Le Quartier's phenomenal honey wheat sourdough. Its base is a toasted layer of colby-jack cheese and a thick layer of chunky mashed avocado. And then we add red and green onion, a sliced boiled egg, and top with in-house oven-dried tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, and sunflower seeds.