Soup & Chili

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Served with bread and butter

Cup Turkey Chili

$4.99

Bowl Turkey Chili

$5.99

Topped with chives and served with grilled flour tortillas

Appetizers

Armadillo Eggs

$8.99

Stuffed jalapenos – choice of cream cheese, cheddar cheese or half & half

Basket Of Fries

$6.99

Very large order of fries.

Calamari

$11.99

Hand breaded & served with marinara sauce & lemon aioli

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with honey-mustard or ranch

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Served with home made salsa

Jumbo Shrimp App

$13.99

Wild caught shrimp hand breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Hand cut fries, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives & jalapenos

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips oven baked with cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos, sliced olives, Pico de gallo, sour cream, chives. Homemade salsa on the side.

Onion Loaf

$10.99

Breaded and fried onions served with our spicy dipping sauce. House specialty

Wings

$11.99

Served with raw veggies & Homemade blue cheese. Your choice of: Traditional (hot) Cayenne (hotter) Honey BBQ

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Served with raw veggies & Homemade blue cheese. Your choice of: Traditional (hot) Cayenne (hotter) Honey BBQ

Salads

57 Thunderbird Salad

$11.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, honey mesquite grilled chicken breast, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, egg, avocado & fresh pineapple

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, turkey, egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, bacon & egg

South West Salad

$11.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips & pepper jack cheese

Seafood Salad

$11.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, shrimp, krabmeat. egg, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber & onion

Small Side Salad

$5.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, , pepper & cucumber

Sandwiches

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$12.99

With lettuce, tomato and Tartar sauce on a gourmet bun

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on toast

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Hand breaded Islandic cod with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and tartar sauce

Jammin' Jalepeno

$12.99

Swiss Cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeno and blackberry Jam on grilled sourdough.

Filler Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

USDA Choice steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers with provolone cheese.

Hot Cheesy Stripper

$12.99

Crispy chicken strips coated with buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pork shoulder smoked in house with our homemade BBQ sauce served on a fresh gourmet bun.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with tomato, sour cream and homemade turkey chili.

Rocket 88

$13.99

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & our special sauce, grilled. No modifications please.

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

8oz USDA Choice, center cut NY strip served open faced with grilled onions and texas toast.

Texas BBQ Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Beef brisket smoked in house with our homemade BBQ sauce served on a gourmet bun

The Big Cheese

$9.99

Provolone, swiss & cheddar cheeses, tomato on grilled sourdough.

The Woody

$11.99

Provolone, swiss, cheddar cheeses, tomato, bacon & red onion on grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Tuna salad, cheddar and tomato on grilled rye bread.

Turkey Bacon Grinder

$12.99

With Provolone, Tomato and grinder salad.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

With Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Veggie Delight

$11.99

Provolone, swiss, cheddar cheeses, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper & mayo, Grilled

Burgers, Chicken Breast or Turkey Burger

The Big Fill

$12.99

Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato and a pickle, Add provolone, swiss. cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)

High Octane

$14.49

Provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper

Tune Up

$14.99

Bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms

Bacon Cheddar

$14.99

Whiskey Bacon

$15.49

Bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce

Patty Melt

$14.99

Cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Blue Horse

$14.99

Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps

The Inferno

$14.99

Fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, Bacon and cheddar

Chicken Big Fill

$12.99

8oz Chicken breast, Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato. Add provolone, swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)

Chicken Blue Horse

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps

Chicken High Octane

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper

Chicken Patty Melt

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, Cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Chicken The Inferno

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, Fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch

Chicken Tune Up

$14.99

8oz Chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms

Chicken Whiskey Bacon

$15.49

8oz Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce

Bacon Cheddar Turkey Burger

$14.99

Big Fill Turkey Burger

$12.99

Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato add provolone, swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)

Blue Horse Turkey Burger

$14.99

Ground turkey patty, Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps

High Octane Turkey Burger

$14.99

Ground turkey patty, provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper

Patty Melt Turkey Burger

$14.99

Ground turkey patty, cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread

The Inferno Turkey Burger

$14.99

Ground turkey patty, fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch.

Tune Up Turkey Burger

$14.99

Ground turkey patty, bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms

Whiskey Bacon Turkey Burger

$15.49

Ground turkey patty, bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce

Dinners

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Wild caught jumbo shrimp hand breaded & deep fried served with choice of side

Studebaker

$22.99

11 oz USDA Choice, center cut, New York Strip steak with Soup or Salad and Loaded Potato

Fish Fry

$15.99

Generous portion of our famous hand breaded Icelandic cod served with texas toast, coleslaw & french fries

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese

Steak Fajita

$16.99

Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese

Kids Menu

Little Fill Burger

$6.99

Corn Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Child Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kids Mac & Chz Bites

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey and Cheddar on white bread

Pizza Boat

$6.99

Child Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Quesadillas

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Potato Chips

$1.99
Potato Salad

$3.50
Cole Slaw

$3.50

Curly Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Ranch

$0.99

Spicy Avocado Ranch

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Balsomic Vinaigrette

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.99

Baked Potato (after 5pm)

$3.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Extra Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Fire Grilled Jalapenos

$1.99

Guacamole

$3.50

Hot Giadiniera

$0.99

Loaded Baked Potato (after 5pm)

$4.99
Pico De Gallo

$1.50

NA Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Juice Box

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Lipton Ice Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Virgin

$5.50

Desserts

Funnel Cake fries

$5.99

