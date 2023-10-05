- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Filling Station Pub & Grill
The Filling Station Pub & Grill
No reviews yet
300 W Main St
Saint Charles, IL 60174
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ONLINE ORDERING MENU
Soup & Chili
Appetizers
Armadillo Eggs
Stuffed jalapenos – choice of cream cheese, cheddar cheese or half & half
Basket Of Fries
Very large order of fries.
Calamari
Hand breaded & served with marinara sauce & lemon aioli
Chicken Fingers
Served with honey-mustard or ranch
Chips & Salsa
Served with home made salsa
Jumbo Shrimp App
Wild caught shrimp hand breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce
Loaded Fries
Hand cut fries, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives & jalapenos
Mac and Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips oven baked with cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos, sliced olives, Pico de gallo, sour cream, chives. Homemade salsa on the side.
Onion Loaf
Breaded and fried onions served with our spicy dipping sauce. House specialty
Wings
Served with raw veggies & Homemade blue cheese. Your choice of: Traditional (hot) Cayenne (hotter) Honey BBQ
Boneless Wings
Served with raw veggies & Homemade blue cheese. Your choice of: Traditional (hot) Cayenne (hotter) Honey BBQ
Salads
57 Thunderbird Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, honey mesquite grilled chicken breast, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, egg, avocado & fresh pineapple
Cobb Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, turkey, egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, bacon & egg
South West Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips & pepper jack cheese
Seafood Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, shrimp, krabmeat. egg, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber & onion
Small Side Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, , pepper & cucumber
Sandwiches
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato and Tartar sauce on a gourmet bun
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on toast
Cod Sandwich
Hand breaded Islandic cod with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and tartar sauce
Jammin' Jalepeno
Swiss Cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeno and blackberry Jam on grilled sourdough.
Filler Philly Cheesesteak
USDA Choice steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers with provolone cheese.
Hot Cheesy Stripper
Crispy chicken strips coated with buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder smoked in house with our homemade BBQ sauce served on a fresh gourmet bun.
Quesadilla
Served with tomato, sour cream and homemade turkey chili.
Rocket 88
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & our special sauce, grilled. No modifications please.
Steak Sandwich
8oz USDA Choice, center cut NY strip served open faced with grilled onions and texas toast.
Texas BBQ Beef Sandwich
Beef brisket smoked in house with our homemade BBQ sauce served on a gourmet bun
The Big Cheese
Provolone, swiss & cheddar cheeses, tomato on grilled sourdough.
The Woody
Provolone, swiss, cheddar cheeses, tomato, bacon & red onion on grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, cheddar and tomato on grilled rye bread.
Turkey Bacon Grinder
With Provolone, Tomato and grinder salad.
Turkey Sandwich
With Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Veggie Delight
Provolone, swiss, cheddar cheeses, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper & mayo, Grilled
Burgers, Chicken Breast or Turkey Burger
The Big Fill
Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato and a pickle, Add provolone, swiss. cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)
High Octane
Provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper
Tune Up
Bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms
Bacon Cheddar
Whiskey Bacon
Bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce
Patty Melt
Cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Blue Horse
Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps
The Inferno
Fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch
Chicken Bacon Cheddar
8oz Chicken breast, Bacon and cheddar
Chicken Big Fill
8oz Chicken breast, Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato. Add provolone, swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)
Chicken Blue Horse
8oz Chicken breast, Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps
Chicken High Octane
8oz Chicken breast, provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper
Chicken Patty Melt
8oz Chicken breast, Cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Chicken The Inferno
8oz Chicken breast, Fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch
Chicken Tune Up
8oz Chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms
Chicken Whiskey Bacon
8oz Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce
Bacon Cheddar Turkey Burger
Big Fill Turkey Burger
Grilled onions, lettuce & tomato add provolone, swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese ($.99 extra)
Blue Horse Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, Creamy horseradish, blue cheese& topped with onion crisps
High Octane Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions & bell pepper
Patty Melt Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, cheddar cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread
The Inferno Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, fire grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & Spicy avocado ranch.
Tune Up Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, bacon, swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms
Whiskey Bacon Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, bacon, cheddar & grilled onion with a Kentucky bourbon sauce
Dinners
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Wild caught jumbo shrimp hand breaded & deep fried served with choice of side
Studebaker
11 oz USDA Choice, center cut, New York Strip steak with Soup or Salad and Loaded Potato
Fish Fry
Generous portion of our famous hand breaded Icelandic cod served with texas toast, coleslaw & french fries
Chicken Fajita
Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese
Steak Fajita
Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas are grilled with onion, mushrooms & bell peppers served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheddar cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
French Fries
Potato Chips
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Ranch
Spicy Avocado Ranch
1000 Island
Balsomic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Dressing
Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Baked Potato (after 5pm)
Cheese Sauce
Extra Flour Tortillas
Fire Grilled Jalapenos
Guacamole
Hot Giadiniera
Loaded Baked Potato (after 5pm)
Pico De Gallo
NA Beverages
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
300 W Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174