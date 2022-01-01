Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Filling Station - Sunnyland 716 Alabama Street

No reviews yet

716 Alabama Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Thunderbird
Shakes
Combo #1

Jump Starts

Full Service

$20.00

choose any 3 Jump Starts

Botts' Dots

Botts' Dots

$9.00

Four house-made falafel wheels, fresh cucumber on a bed of arugula, served with house tzatziki.

Grill-Cheese

Grill-Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

parmesan-crusted sourdough, cheddar, provolone

Hub Caps

Hub Caps

$9.00

House-breaded, fried pickle chips served with house ranch dressing.

O-Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded onion rings served with our house Station sauce and house-made tartar sauce.

Rumble Strips

Rumble Strips

$9.00

Three house-breaded southern-fried chicken strips served with ranch and bbq sauce.

Coleslaw

$4.00

House-made, it's better that way...

Classic Fries

$4.00

Thin-cut, straight fries. Think Golden Arches. Gluten-less.

Station Fries

$4.00

Our house fries are breaded, thick-cut curly fries.

Specialty Burgers

Thunderbird

Thunderbird

$12.95

1/3 lb of grass-fed Oregon beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun served with Station Fries.

Wrangler

Wrangler

$15.50

1/3 lb of grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun served with Station Fries.

Mustang

Mustang

$15.50

1/3 lb of grass-fed beef, Swiss cheese, local Cascadia mushrooms, caramelized onions, sesame seed bun served with Station Fries

Jaguar

Jaguar

$15.95

1/3 lb of grass-fed Oregon beef, bleu cheese, arugula, bacon onion jam, roasted garlic aoli, on a salt-n-pepa potato bun. Served with Station Fries.

Chuckwagon

Chuckwagon

$15.50

1/3 lb grass-fed Oregon beef, Swiss cheese, onion straws, roasted garlic aoli, ciabatta bun, & house au jus. Served with Station Fries.

El Camino

El Camino

$15.50

1/3 lb of grass-fed Oregon beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, & a sesame seed bun. Served with Station Fries.

Chicken Sandwiches

BSA

BSA

$15.75

fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.

Ferrari

Ferrari

$16.50

grilled chicken, provolone, avocado, arugula, tomato, basil balsamic, parmesan-crusted rosemary ciabatta bun, Station Fries

Mama Mia

$15.95

Blackened chicken, feta, tzatziki, Greek relish (kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lemon oil), arugula, on a ciabatta bun, served with station fries

Triumph

Triumph

$15.75

fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, slaw, pickles, onion straws, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries

Station Burgers

Please, no mods beyond what is listed below. Thanks!

Station Burger (no side)

$6.00

1/6 lb grass-fed beef, American cheese, Station Sauce, diced onions, lettuce, toasted bun

Combo #1

$8.00

Station burger, side of fries

Combo #2

$10.00

Station burger, fries, soda

Combo #3

$12.00

Station Burger, fries, shake

Fish

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$15.95

Line-caught & house battered Alaskan Cod served with classic fries, cole slaw, tartar, & lemon

Wet Nellie

Wet Nellie

$16.50

Grilled wild Alaskan Salmon, avocado, tomato, slaw, lemon dill aoli, salt-n-pepa potato bun. Served with Station Fries.

Salads/Bowls

House Salad

$10.00

Our simple house salad with mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, and croutons. Pick your favorite dressing and add protein, or not...

Ranchero

$16.95

blackened chicken, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, mixed greens, tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija, zesty pepper aoli, cilantro, lime seasoning

Rhodes

Rhodes

$15.95

greek grilled chicken, brown rice, quinoa, mixed greens, green onion, parsley, cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon mint viniagrette

Supra Bowl

$16.95Out of stock

Our PNW inspired bowl featuring grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon, grains, mixed greens, edamame, carrot, cucumber, green onion, sesame seeds, miso sesame ginger dressing

Volt

Volt

$17.50

mixed greens, grilled chicken, goat cheese, beets, onions, hazelnutes, dried cranberries, basil balsamic viniagrette

Side Caesar

$4.00

Kiddos

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

sourdough, american and cheddar cheeses

Kids Rumble

$7.00

2 fried chicken strips, classic fries, ranch

Kids Burger

$6.00

American cheese, pickles, sesame seed bun

Extra Sauce

Station Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Lemon Dill

$0.75

Zesty Pepper

$0.75

Basil Balsamic

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

BBQ Aoli

$0.75

Roasted Garlic Aoli

$0.75

Tzatziki

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Shakes

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.00

Dad's Root Beer

$3.00

Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Dry Libations

Honey Highball

$5.00

Oat-Chata

$5.00

Don't Call Me Shirley

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome!! Scan the code with phone camera to pull up our menu and order your food and drinks. If you have any questions we'll be around to help ya. Thank you!!

Location

716 Alabama Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

