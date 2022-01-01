Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Fin 1000 Frankford Ave #1

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Frankford Ave #1

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Dinner Menu

Dinner Courses

Seafood Boil

Your choice of seafood selections, seasoning, and spice level. Served with two ears of corn and two potatoes.

Seafood Boil

$70.00

Your choice of three seafood selections, seasoning, and spice level. Served with two ears of corn and two potatoes.

Bar Menu

Salade Noir

$15.00

Salade Blanche

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$20.00

Calamari

$20.00

Bucatini

$20.00

Shrimp & Gtits

$20.00

Bison Strip

$32.00

Snapper

$32.00

Pork Belly

$32.00

Cobia

$32.00

Sorbetto

$12.00

Baked Cake

$12.00

Schokoladen

$12.00

Sardine

$8.00

Ramen

$5.00

Bison Burger

$29.00

Rum Ham

$17.00

Fire Fries

$9.00

Fries

$9.00

Clams Garlic

$17.00

Clams Red

$17.00

Mussels Garlic

$17.00

Mussels Red

$17.00

Caviar Special

$125.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Brisk Lemonade

$4.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$4.00

Brisk Lemon Tea

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.89

Pineapple Juice

$3.89

OJ

$3.89

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coffee

$10.00

Decaff Coffee

$10.00

Hot Tea

$8.00

Bottled Water

Aqua Panna

$5.00

San Pelagrino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A true Surf & Turf location, contemporary casual

Location

1000 Frankford Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19125

