The Fire Pit 6820 County Rd 373

Beverages

16 Oz. Sweet Tea

$2.95

16oz Tea

$2.95

20oz Coke

$2.95

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

20oz Sprite

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Water - Bottled

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Water - Free

Starters

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99Out of stock

GF-Large tender shrimp marinated then poached to tender perfection and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Firepit Triple Dip

$9.99

GF -Freshly fried corn tortilla chips served with our scratch made organic salsa, guacamole, and cheesy nacho sauce.

Homestyle Fried Pickles

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Classic crispy fried mozzarella sticks served with a homemade spicy marinara and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Roasted Garlic Hummus Platter

$9.99

Roasted garlic confit whipped into our homemade hummus, served with toasted garlic herbed pita points. Gluten Free Available

Shrimp and Corn Fritter

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Garden Fresh Salad

$8.99

Creamy Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Entrees

Firepit Smash Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Smoked BBQ Platter

$13.99

In-house slow smoked pork shoulder served with scratch made honey corn muffin, smoked baked beans and choice of side

Wildwood Shrimp & Grits

$11.99Out of stock

Shrimp Boil Dinner

$14.99

Ribs Platter

$13.99

Solo Sides

Fries

$3.99

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Seasonal Sautee Vegetables

$3.99

Smoked Baked Beans

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Thick sliced artisan white bread with melted American and cheddar cheese served with choice of small side

Junior Burger Meal

$7.99

4oz portion of our local certified angus beef cooked fresh smash burger style with your choice of cheese and a small side

Kids Baked Mac N’ Cheese

$6.99

Small bowl of our creamy homemade baked macaroni and cheese

Kids Chicken Platter

$7.99

3 crispy chicken strips served with homemade ranch and choice of small side

Desserts

Homestyle Mini Cobbler

$7.99

Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.99

Spiced Peach Cheesecake

$7.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Ice Cream w/Chocolate Drizzle

$2.99

Ice Cream Plain

$2.99

Carrott Cake

$6.99

Beer

Blue Moon Can

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Cayman Jack

$4.50

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Jacks Lemonade

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

Natural Light

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Wine

Cab Santa Julia Bottle

$25.00

Cab Santa Julia Glass

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Freakshow Bottle

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Freakshow Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay 19 Crimes Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay Freakshow Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Freakshow Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Jacob's Creek Bottle

$20.00

Chardonnay Jacob's Creek Glass

$5.00

Chardonnay Kendall Glass

$9.00

Kendall Riesling Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Malbec Argento Bottle

$30.00

Malbec Argento Glass

$9.00

Malbec Crane Lake Bottle

$20.00

Malbec Crane Lake Glass

$5.00

Malbec Santa Julia Bottle

$25.00

Malbec Santa Julia Glass

$7.00

Merlot Kendall Glass

$9.00

Moscato Jacob's Creek Bottle

$20.00

Moscato Jacob's Creek Glass

$5.00

Moscato Provincia Di Pavia Bottle

$40.00

Moscato Provincia Di Pavia Glass

$9.00

Moscato Sand Point Bottle

$25.00

Moscato Sand Point Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Crane Lake Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Crane Lake Glass

$5.00

Pinot Grigio Magnolia Grove Glass

$5.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Julia Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Julia Glass

$7.00

Pinot Gris Kendall Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Crane Lake Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir Crane Lake Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir Line 39 Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Line 39 Glass

$7.00

Sangria Ruby Red Glass

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc Cupcake Bottle

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc Cupcake Glass

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc Lindeman's Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Lindeman's Glass

$5.00

White Zinfandel Freakshow Bottle

$35.00

White Zinfandel Freakshow Glass

$9.00

White Zinfandel Vista Point Bottle

$20.00

White Zinfandel Vista Point Glass

$5.00

KJ Chard

$30.00

Kids Drinks Free

Unsweet Tea Kids

Sweet Tea Kids

Orange Juice Kids

Apple Juice Kids

Cran-Apple Kids

Sprite Kids

Dr. Pepper Kids

Diet Dr. Pepper Kids

Pepsi Kids

Diet Pepsi Kids

Root Beer Kids

Coke Kids

Diet Coke Kids

Mountain Dew Kids

Strawberry Lemonade Kids

Water Kids

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6820 County Rd 373, Eucha, OK 74342

Directions

