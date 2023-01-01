- Home
- /
- West Wardsboro
- /
- The Fire Tower Restaurant & Tavern - 6E Village Square
The Fire Tower Restaurant & Tavern 6E Village Square
No reviews yet
6E Village Square
Stratton, VT 05360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
APPS
Soup Of The Day
$11.00
Chili
$11.00
Caesar Salad
$18.00
The Sunriser
$18.00
Summer Salad
$18.00
Ahi Nachos
$20.00
Korean BBQ Wings
$18.00
Roasted Cauliflower
$20.00
Coconut Shrimp
$19.00
Cornbread
$17.00
Jerk Wings
$18.00
Lobster Roll
$26.00
Pork Potstickers
$16.00
Artichoke Ravioli
$19.00Out of stock
Carne Tostada
$21.00
Fried Oysters
$19.00
PIZZA
ENTREES
SIDES
KIDS
Dessert
DRINKS
Beer
Fiddlehead IPA
$9.00
Focal Banger
$12.00
Green State Lager
$10.00
Harpoon UFO White
$9.00
Heady Topper
$12.00
Italian Pilsner
$10.00
Little Sip
$10.00
Elaborate Metaphor
$10.00
Sip Of Sunshine
$12.00
Switchback Ale
$9.00
Tips Up Cider
$10.00
Udder Joy
$10.00
Rotating
$10.00
$6 Can
$6.00
Open Beer
Budweiser
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Guinness
$9.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$5.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
White Claw
$6.00
Becks NA
$5.00
Run Wild IPA
$6.00
Upside Dawn
$6.00
Glass Wine
Gls Albarino
$14.00
Gls Alexander Valley
$16.00
Gls Barbaresco
$15.00
Gls Bubbles
$15.00
Gls Catena
$15.00
Gls Chalkhill SB
$16.00
Gls Conundrum
$14.00
Gls Cotes Rhone
$15.00
Gls Ferrari Chard
$16.00
Gls Hayes Valley
$13.00
Gls Imagery PN
$14.00
Gls Juan Gill
$15.00
Gls Kunde Merlot
$14.00
Gls Lucas Ries
$14.00
Gls La Petite
$14.00
Gls Masi
$14.00
Gls Pardu Chard
$13.00
Gls Rose
$15.00
Gls SonomaCutrer
$15.00
Gls Stafford PN
$16.00
Gls Zonin Rose
$15.00
Taste
Belle Glos PN
$16.00
Vodka
Bourbon/Rye
4 Roses
$14.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blanton's
$18.00
Booker's
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00
Colonel Taylor
$35.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Elijah 18
$35.00
High West Bourbon
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Jefferson Ocean
$20.00
Jefferson Reserve
$15.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$12.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Michter's 10 Year
$100.00
Michter's Toasted
$60.00
Weller 12 Year
$65.00
Weller Full Proof
$60.00
Woodford
$13.00
Angels Envy Rye
$15.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
High West Rye
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Whistlepig
$20.00
Woodford Rye
$13.00
$1 Up
$1.00
$2 Up
$2.00
$3 Up
$3.00
Tequila
Tequila
$11.00
Casamigo Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Patron Blanco
$12.00
Mezcal
$11.00
$1 Up
$1.00
Casamigos Reposado
$13.00
Don Julio Reposado
$13.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Illegal Mezcal
$12.00
$2 Up
$2.00
Casamigos Anejo
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Clase Azul
$50.00
$3 Up
$3.00
Don Julio 1942 Repo
$35.00
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$40.00
Specialty Cocktails
Bottle Red
Alexander Valley Cab
$62.00
Archery Summit Pinot Noir
$100.00
Barolo BTL
$75.00
Beaucastel Rhone
$80.00
Bedrock Syrah BTL
$75.00
Brunello BTL
$105.00
Cakebread Cab BTL
$110.00
Catena Malbec BTL
$58.00
Domaine Du Pere Rhone
$58.00
Elvio Tintero BTL
$75.00
Hayes Valley Cab
$50.00
Imagery Pinot Noir
$54.00
Jordan Cabernet
$105.00
Juan Gill Monastrel
$58.00
Kunde Merlot BTL
$54.00
Langhe Nebbiolo BTL
$58.00
Latour Bourdeaux BTL
$80.00
Prisoner Red BTL
$105.00
Red Schooner BTL
$105.00
Renwood Zinfandel
$54.00
Rose BTL
$58.00
Silver Oak Cab BTL
$120.00
Stafford Pinot BTL
$62.00
Stags Leap Cab BTL
$105.00
Tomaiolo Chianti BTL
$58.00
Trefethen Blend BTL
$80.00
Gin
Whiskey
Rum
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Appletini
$15.00
Bacon Old Fashioned
$17.00
Baybreeze
$12.00
Bees Knees
$16.00
Black Russian
$13.00
Chocolate Martini
$15.00
Dark N Stormy
$13.00
French 75
$15.00
French Martini
$15.00
Kir Royale
$15.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Negroni
$14.00
Pimm's Cup
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$15.00
Pom Martini
$15.00
Rusty Nail
$13.00
Seabreeze
$12.00
Sex On The Beach
$13.00
White Russian
$13.00
Bottle White
Albarino BTL
$54.00
Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc
$62.00
Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc
$80.00
Caymus Conundrum
$56.00
Ferrari Chardonnay
$62.00
Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
$120.00
La Petite Perriere
$54.00
Lucasholf Riesling
$54.00
Masi Pinot Grigio
$54.00
Montagny Blanc BTL
$62.00
Montelena Chardonnay
$105.00
Parducci Chardonnay
$50.00
Pouilly-Fuisse BTL
$80.00
Rose BTL
$58.00
Sancere BTL
$80.00
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay
$120.00
Zum Gruner BTL
$54.00
Vermentino
$56.00
Sparkling/Sherry
Scotch
Beverages
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Soda
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Roy Rogers
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Panna
$7.00
Coffee
$4.00
Decaf
$4.00
Tea
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$6.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Tomato
$4.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
VT Cola
$6.00
Mango Moonshine
$6.00
Maple Soda
$6.00
Root Beer
$6.00
Cordials
Amaretto
$11.00
Averna
$11.00
B&B
$14.00
Bailey's
$11.00
Butter Schnapps
$11.00
Campari
$11.00
Chambord
$11.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Colonel Taylor
$11.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$11.00
Frangelico
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Jaegermeister
$11.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Limoncello
$11.00
Pernod
$11.00
Pimm's
$11.00
Rumchata
$11.00
Sambucca
$11.00
St. Germain
$11.00
Tia Maria
$11.00
All hours
|Sunday
|3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat Well, Laugh Often, Adventure More
Location
6E Village Square, Stratton, VT 05360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burro Loco-Bar 802 - 8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort
No Reviews
8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort South Londonderr, VT 05155
View restaurant
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
No Reviews
2282 Depot Street Manchester Center, VT 05255
View restaurant
More near Stratton
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.