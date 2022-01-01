Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fire Truck 405 SW A Street

review star

No reviews yet

405 SW A Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chorizo Eggroll
Classic Slider
Monte Cristo

Main Bites

Monte Cristo

$5.00

Ham and swiss served on a sweet roll with house made raspberry jalapeño jam and stoneground mustard aioli.

Classic Slider

$5.00

Ground steak patty, topped with caramelized onions, American cheese & our spicy aioli

Chorizo Eggroll

$5.00

House made Spicy Chorizo with marinated cabbage and fresh corn served with a cilantro lime crema.

Brussel Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Stone Mill sourdough bread toasted, pimento cheese, and fried brussel sprouts

Pimento Cheese Slider

$5.00

Ground Steak patty, topped with our house made pimento cheese, spicy aioli and a Wickles Pickle.

BLOTSand

$5.00

Sourdough Bread, with Grilled Onions, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and a Stone Ground Mustard Aoli

Side Bites

Edamame and Parmesan Hummus

$3.00

Our take on the creamy Middle Eastern dip served with pita and veggie crudité

Fried Brussels

$3.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed and roasted in a Honey Balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free

Salt & Vinegar Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Boiled red potatoes in vinegar and tossed in salt. Served with housemade garlic and dill aioli. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free

Loaded Potatoes

$5.00

Crispy Potatoes Bites smothered with a Cilantro Lime Crema, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Jalapeños and Grilled Onions

Specials

Soup Du Jour

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper soup infused with Black Apple's new Mulled Cherry Cider, topped with toasted breadcrumbs, chopped parsley and a drizzle of heavy cream.

Winter Frost Salad

$5.00

Fresh Mixed Greens and Green Leaf Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onions and a Balsamic Honey Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.00Out of stock

Combo including our seasonal salad and soup de jour.

Meatball Sub

$5.00

House made meatballs topped with a robust tomato sauce, provolone cheese and chiffonade basil.

Sweet Bites

Gingerbread Churros

$4.00

Coated in a gingerbread spice sugar served with whipped eggnog dip.

Add-On

Extra Pita

$0.50

Extra Veg

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Ham

$1.00

Tomatoes

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.75

Pimento Cheese

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Kids Drink

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 SW A Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
The Fire Truck image
The Fire Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wrights BBQ - Bentonville
orange star5.0 • 40
208 NE 3rd st Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
BlakeSt F&B
orange starNo Reviews
301 NE Blake St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Oven & Tap
orange star4.5 • 1,620
215 S. Main Street Suite 3 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Superfine
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. Main Street Suite 2 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The First Seat Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 276
106 SW 2nd St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Pressroom
orange star3.8 • 694
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bentonville

The Preacher's Son
orange star4.6 • 2,035
201 NW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Oven & Tap
orange star4.5 • 1,620
215 S. Main Street Suite 3 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Scotch & Soda - Bentonville
orange star4.3 • 372
121 W Central Ave Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The First Seat Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 276
106 SW 2nd St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
CO-OP Ramen
orange star4.3 • 184
801 SE 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bentonville
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston