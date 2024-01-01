The Firefly Taco Cantina 609 Osborne Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
St.Marys' newest Family hangout. Tacos, Beer, Margaritas, fun and games.
609 Osborne Street, St. Marys, GA 31558
