Pizza

The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky Bowling Green

review star

No reviews yet

1703 Us 31W Byp

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Popular Items

14" Large 2 top $10
14" Large CHZ ONLY $7
Reg Cheesestix

Pocket Pizzas

Cheese Pocket Pizza

$6.00

Haw Burbon Chicken Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Cheese Addiction Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Supreme Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Meat Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Hawaiian Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Chicken Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Steak Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Vegetarian Pizza Pocket

$8.00

Cheeseburger Pizza Pocket

$8.00

8" Mini Pizzas

8" Mini Cheese Pizza

$5.00

8" Mini Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Cheese Addiction Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Supreme Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Meat Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Chicken Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Steak Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Vegetarian Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.00

8" Half & Half

$5.00

10" Small Pizzas

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

10" Small Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Cheese Addiction Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Supreme Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Meat Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Chicken Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Steak Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Vegetarian Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00

10" Half and Half

$8.00

12" Med Pizzas

12" Med Cheese Pizza

$9.00

12" Med Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Cheese Addiction Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Supreme Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Meat Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Chicken Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Steak Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Half and Half

$9.00

14" Large Pizzas

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$11.00

14" Large Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Cheese Addiction Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00
14" Large Meat Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Steak Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Half and Half

$11.00

14" Large B.L.T Pizza

$18.00

18" Party Pizzas

18" Party Cheese Pizza

$14.00

18" Party Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Cheese Addiction Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Supreme Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Meat Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Chicken Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Steak Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Vegetarian Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Half and Half

$14.00

28" Chief Pizzas

28" Chief Cheese Pizza

$34.00

28" Chief Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief CheeseAddiction Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Supreme Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Meat Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Hawaiian Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Chicken Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Steak Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Vegetarian Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Cheeseburger Pizza

$54.00

28" Half and Half

$34.00

Sandwiches

Eric Sandwich

$7.50

Wife Sandwich

$7.50

Greg’s Sandwich

$7.50

B.L.T.

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Russian

$6.50

Stromboli

$7.50

Jeff Samwich

$7.50

Enzo Sandwich

$7.50

Mom’s Italian

$7.00
Pepperoni Sandwich

$6.50

Honey Chick

$6.50

Kickin’ Chicken

$7.50

Daughter SANDWICH

$7.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Morgantown Hot Chicken

$7.50

B C B .L.T

$7.50

Grilled Chez

$7.50

Grippos

$1.00

Lays

$0.75

Wings & Strips

1/2 Dz Wings

$6.00

1 Dz Wings

$12.00

2 Dz Wings

$24.00

4 Dz Wings

$48.00

1/2 Dz Boneless Wings

$6.00

1 Dz Boneless Wings

$12.00

2 Dz Boneless Wings

$24.00

4 Dz Boneless Wings

$48.00

5 Chicken Strips

$5.00

5 Buffalo Strips

$5.00

5 B-B-Q Strips

$5.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Salads

Half Chef Salad

$3.50

Half Garden Salad

$3.50

Half Hawaiian Salad

$3.50

Half Chicken Salad

$4.00

Half B.L.T. Salad

$4.00

Half Steak Salad

$4.00

Chef Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Basic Salad Lettuce Tomato Carrot Dressing

Hawaiian Salad

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$8.00

B.L.T. Salad

$8.00

Steak Salad

$8.00

Sticks & Bread

1/2 Breadstix

$2.50
1/2 Cheesestix

$3.00

Reg Breadstix

$4.50

Reg Cheesestix

$5.50

Reg Garlic Bread

$4.50

Reg Cheese Bread

$5.00

Family Breadstix

$9.00

Family Cheesestix

$11.00

1/2 Craigstix

$3.75

Reg Craigstix

$6.00

Pastas

Spaghetti W/ Breadstix

$6.50

Spaghetti W/ Cheesestix

$7.50

Spaghetti W/ Garlic Bread

$8.50
Steak Fries

$4.00

Lasagna W/ Breadstix

$7.50

Lasagna W/ Cheesestix

$8.50
Lasagna W/ Garlic Bread

$9.50
Firehouse Fries

$5.50

Sides

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.95

Side of Ranch

$0.95

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.95

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.95

Side of Golden Italian

$0.95

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.95

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.95

Side of Thousand Island

$0.95

Side of French

$0.95

Side of B-B-Q

$0.95

Side of Steak Sauce

$0.95

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.95

Side of Hot Bacon

$0.95

Side of Avacado Ranch

$0.95

Side of Pepper Rings

$0.95

Side of Jalapenos

$0.95

Side of Peppercini

$1.25

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$0.95

Side of Parm

$0.95

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.95

Side of Icing

$0.95

Side of Mozz

$0.95

Side of Hot Ranch

$0.95

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.95

Side of Mustard

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.95

Fries

Curly Fries

$1.50

Firehouse Fries

$5.50

Steak Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix 1/2

$3.75

Cinnamon Stix Regular

$5.75

Cinnamon Stix Family

$11.50

8 ” Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

20 oz Cokes

20 Oz Pepsi

$1.75

20 Oz Mt Dew

$1.75

20 Oz Sierria Mist

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

2 LT SODA

2 Ltr Pepsi

$2.75

2 Ltr Mt Dew

$2.75

2 Ltr Sierria Mist

$2.75

Online Specials

LG 2 TOP Cheese Stix $15

$15.00

Mini 3 TOP & Drink

$5.00

14" Large 2 top $10

$10.00

14" Large CHZ ONLY $7

$7.00

This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA! No toppings can be added!!!

$22 deal

$22.00

The $22 deal lLarge 2 topping ,cheesesticks with sauce, 8' cookie and 2 liter!

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
1703 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101

