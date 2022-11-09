- Home
Pizza
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky - Morgantown
No reviews yet
107 East Ohio Street
Morgantown, KY 42261
Popular Items
Pocket Pizzas
Pocket Pizza
$7.00
Haw Burbon Chicken Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Cheese Addiction Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Supreme Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Meat Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Hawaiian Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Chicken Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Steak Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Vegetarian Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Cheeseburger Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Eric Pizza Pocket
$9.00
Chicken & Spinach
$9.00
8" Mini Pizzas
8" Mini Pizza
$5.00
8" Mini Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Cheese Addiction Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Supreme Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Meat Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Hawaiian Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Chicken Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Steak Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Vegetarian Pizza
$7.00
8" Mini Cheeseburger Pizza
$7.00
8" Half & Half
$5.00
10" Small Pizzas
10" Small Pizza
$8.00
10" Small Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Cheese Addiction Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Supreme Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Meat Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Hawaiian Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Chicken Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Steak Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Vegetarian Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Cheeseburger Pizza
$12.00
10" Half and Half
$8.00
12" Med Pizzas
12" Medium Pizza
$9.00
12" Med Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Cheese Addiction Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Supreme Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Meat Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Hawaiian Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Chicken Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Steak Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Vegetarian Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Cheeseburger Pizza
$14.00
12" Med Half and Half
$9.00
14" Large Pizzas
14" Large Pizza
$11.00
14" Large Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Cheese Addiction Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Supreme Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Meat Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Hawaiian Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Chicken Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Steak Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Vegetarian Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Cheeseburger Pizza
$18.00
14" Large Half and Half
$11.00
14" Large B.L.T Pizza
$18.00
18" Party Pizzas
18" Party Pizza
$14.00
18" Party Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Cheese Addiction Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Supreme Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Meat Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Hawaiian Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Chicken Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Steak Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Vegetarian Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Cheeseburger Pizza
$24.00
18" Party Half and Half
$14.00
28" Chief Pizzas
28" Chief Pizza
$34.00
28" Chief Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Cheese Addiction Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Supreme Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Meat Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Hawaiian Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Chicken Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Steak Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Vegetarian Pizza
$54.00
28" Chief Cheeseburger Pizza
$54.00
28" Half and Half
$34.00
Firehouse Frozen
Testing Pizza
Sandwiches
Nothing
Eric Sandwich
$8.50
Wife Sandwich
$8.50
Greg’s Sandwich
$8.50
B.L.T.
$8.00
Steak Sandwich
$8.00
Hot Ham & Cheese
$7.50
Russian
$7.50
Stromboli
$8.50
Jeff Samwich
$8.50
Enzo Sandwich
$8.50
Mom’s Italian
$8.00
Pepperoni Sandwich
$7.50
Honey Chick
$7.50
Kickin’ Chicken
$8.50
Daughter SANDWICH
$8.50
Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Morgantown Hot Chicken
$8.00
B C B .L.T
$8.50
Funky Chicken
$8.50
Sweet Bacon Sand
$8.50
Grilled Chez
$6.99
Vodoo
$8.50
Haw Burbon Ck Sand
$8.50
Hot Ranch Chicken Sand
$8.00
Bbq Grilled Chicken Sand
$8.00
Lil Piggy Sandwich
$8.00
Bag Of Grippos
$1.25
Bbq Chips On Side
$0.50
Plain Chips On Side
$0.50
Fries
Wings & Strips
Salads
Half Chef Salad
$4.50
Half Garden Salad
$4.00
Half Hawaiian Salad
$5.00
Half Chicken Salad
$5.00
Half B.L.T. Salad
$5.00
Half Steak Salad
$5.50
Chef Salad
$8.00
Garden Salad
$7.00
Basic Salad Lettuce Tomato Carrot Dressing
Hawaiian Salad
$9.00
Chicken Salad
$9.00
B.L.T. Salad
$9.00
Steak Salad
$9.50
Judge Salad (Full Size Only)
$9.50
Hawaiian Burbon Chicken Salad
$9.50
Chezburger Salad
$9.50
Sticks & Bread
1/2 Breadstix
$2.50
1/2 Cheesestix
$3.00
Reg Breadstix
$4.50
Reg Cheesestix
$5.50
Reg Garlic Bread
$4.50
Reg Cheese Bread
$5.00
Family Breadstix
$9.00
Family Cheesestix
$11.00
1/2 Craigstix
$3.75
Reg Craigstix
$6.00
Family Craigstix
$12.00
Becky Bread
$11.00
Garlic Knotts W/Spaghetti Sauce
$6.00
1\2 Garlic Knotts No Sauce
$3.00
Sides
Side of Pizza Sauce
$0.95
Side of Garlic Butter
$0.95
Side of Ranch
$0.95
Side of Cheddar Cheese
$0.95
Side Of Plain Chips
$0.50
Side Of Bbq Chips
$0.50
Bag Of Grippos
$1.25
Side of Pepper Rings
$0.95
Side of Parm
$0.95
Side of Crushed Red Pepper
$0.95
Side of Spaghetti Sauce
$0.95
Side of Jalapenos
$0.95
Side Of Kethup
$0.95
Side of Hot Ranch
$0.95
Side of Icing
$0.95
Side of Peppercini
$1.25
Side of Golden Italian
$0.95
Side of Blue Cheese
$0.95
Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.95
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.95
Side of Thousand Island
$0.95
Side of French
$0.95
Side of Hot Bacon
$0.95
Side Of Hot Honey
$0.95
Side Of Burbon Bbq
$0.95
Side of B-B-Q
$0.95
Side of Steak Sauce
$0.95
Side of Hot Sauce
$0.95
Side of Secret Sauce
$0.95
Side of Mustard
$0.75
Side Of Pickles
$0.95
Side of Mozz
$0.95
Plates
$1.00
Napkins
$0.50
Cups
$1.00
Side Of Awesomeness
$0.25Out of stock
ICE CREAM
Single Scoop
$2.75
Double Scoop
$4.00
Triple Scoop
$5.00
Banana Split
$6.50
1 Scoop Sundae
$3.75
3 Scoop Sundae
$6.50
Signature Sundae
$8.50
Milk Shake
$5.00
Coffee Shake
$6.00
Float 1 Scoop
$3.75
Hot Fudge Sundae
$2.99
100 Calorie Strawberryvife Cream Cup
$1.00
Ice Cream Pint
$5.50
Glass Bottle Float
$4.75
Cookie & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
$2.50
Orange Push Pop
$1.50
Strawberry Shortcake Bar
$2.50
Cherry Delight
$4.00Out of stock
Desserts
1\2 Cinnamon Stix 0 Icing
$3.75
Cinnamon Stix Regular & 1 Icing
$5.75
Cinnamon Stix Family & 2 Icing
$11.50
Side Of Icing
$0.95
6 Almond Joy Cookies
$4.00Out of stock
6 Snickerdoodle
$4.00Out of stock
6 White Choc Carmel Cookies
$4.00Out of stock
6 Sugar Cookies
$4.00Out of stock
6 Choc Chip Cookies
$4.00Out of stock
1\2 Orange Bread
$4.00Out of stock
1\2 Banna Nut Bread
$4.00Out of stock
Loaf Orange Bread
$8.00Out of stock
Loaf Banna Nut Bread
$8.00Out of stock
8 ” Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$5.50Out of stock
Choc Cake
$4.00Out of stock
SOFT DRINKS
Bottled/Can Drinks
Ghost Energy
$3.00
Cup Of Ice
$0.25
Glass 8oz Coke
$2.00Out of stock
Glass 12oz Coke
$2.00
Glass 12oz Sprite
$2.00
Glass 12oz Fanta
$2.00
Glass Six Pack 8oz Coke
$10.00
Glass Ale8
$2.00
Glass Ale8 Zero
$2.00
Glass Ale8 Orange Cream
$2.00
Blue Frostie
$2.00
Six Pack Glass Ale8
$10.00
Glass Ale8 Cherry
$2.00
Glass Ale8 Blackberry
$2.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
107 East Ohio Street, Morgantown, KY 42261
Gallery
