Pizza

The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky - Morgantown

review star

No reviews yet

107 East Ohio Street

Morgantown, KY 42261

Popular Items

14" Large CHEZ ONLY $7
Reg Cheesestix
8" Mini Pizza

Pocket Pizzas

Pocket Pizza

$7.00

Haw Burbon Chicken Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Cheese Addiction Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Supreme Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Meat Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Hawaiian Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Chicken Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Steak Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Vegetarian Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Cheeseburger Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Eric Pizza Pocket

$9.00

Chicken & Spinach

$9.00

8" Mini Pizzas

8" Mini Pizza

$5.00

8" Mini Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Cheese Addiction Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Supreme Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Meat Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Chicken Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Steak Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Vegetarian Pizza

$7.00

8" Mini Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.00

8" Half & Half

$5.00

10" Small Pizzas

10" Small Pizza

$8.00

10" Small Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Cheese Addiction Pizza

$12.00
10" Small Supreme Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Meat Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Chicken Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Steak Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Vegetarian Pizza

$12.00

10" Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00

10" Half and Half

$8.00

12" Med Pizzas

12" Medium Pizza

$9.00

12" Med Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Cheese Addiction Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Supreme Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Meat Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Chicken Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Steak Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

12" Med Half and Half

$9.00

14" Large Pizzas

14" Large Pizza

$11.00

14" Large Haw Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Cheese Addiction Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00
14" Large Meat Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Steak Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

14" Large Half and Half

$11.00

14" Large B.L.T Pizza

$18.00

18" Party Pizzas

18" Party Pizza

$14.00

18" Party Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Cheese Addiction Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Supreme Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Meat Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Chicken Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Steak Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Vegetarian Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.00

18" Party Half and Half

$14.00

28" Chief Pizzas

28" Chief Pizza

$34.00

28" Chief Hawaiian Bourbon Chicken Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Sweet Bacon Sriracha Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Cheese Addiction Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Supreme Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Meat Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Hawaiian Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Chicken Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Steak Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Vegetarian Pizza

$54.00

28" Chief Cheeseburger Pizza

$54.00

28" Half and Half

$34.00

Firehouse Frozen

14" Firehouse Frozen Pizza

$9.99

Testing Pizza

28" Pizza

$0.00+

28" Testing

Sandwiches

Nothing

Eric Sandwich

$8.50

Wife Sandwich

$8.50

Greg’s Sandwich

$8.50

B.L.T.

$8.00

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Russian

$7.50

Stromboli

$8.50

Jeff Samwich

$8.50

Enzo Sandwich

$8.50

Mom’s Italian

$8.00
Pepperoni Sandwich

$7.50

Honey Chick

$7.50

Kickin’ Chicken

$8.50

Daughter SANDWICH

$8.50

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Morgantown Hot Chicken

$8.00

B C B .L.T

$8.50

Funky Chicken

$8.50

Sweet Bacon Sand

$8.50
Grilled Chez

$6.99

Vodoo

$8.50

Haw Burbon Ck Sand

$8.50

Hot Ranch Chicken Sand

$8.00

Bbq Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.00

Lil Piggy Sandwich

$8.00

Bag Of Grippos

$1.25

Bbq Chips On Side

$0.50

Plain Chips On Side

$0.50

Fries

Curly Fries

$4.00

Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Crinkle Firehouse Fries

$6.50

Curly Firehouse Fries

$6.50

Sara Fries

$7.50
Firehouse Fries

$6.50
Steak Fries

$4.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Wings & Strips

Traditional Wings

$1.00

Boneless Wings

$1.00

5 Chicken Strips

$5.99
3 Strips & Curly Fries

$5.99

Side Of Grilled Chick

$3.50

Salads

Half Chef Salad

$4.50

Half Garden Salad

$4.00

Half Hawaiian Salad

$5.00

Half Chicken Salad

$5.00

Half B.L.T. Salad

$5.00

Half Steak Salad

$5.50

Chef Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Basic Salad Lettuce Tomato Carrot Dressing

Hawaiian Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

B.L.T. Salad

$9.00

Steak Salad

$9.50
Judge Salad (Full Size Only)

$9.50

Hawaiian Burbon Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chezburger Salad

$9.50

Sticks & Bread

1/2 Breadstix

$2.50
1/2 Cheesestix

$3.00

Reg Breadstix

$4.50

Reg Cheesestix

$5.50

Reg Garlic Bread

$4.50

Reg Cheese Bread

$5.00

Family Breadstix

$9.00

Family Cheesestix

$11.00

1/2 Craigstix

$3.75

Reg Craigstix

$6.00

Family Craigstix

$12.00

Becky Bread

$11.00

Garlic Knotts W/Spaghetti Sauce

$6.00

1\2 Garlic Knotts No Sauce

$3.00

Pastas

Spaghetti

$6.50

Lasagna

$7.50

Alfredo

$7.50

Sides

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.95

Side of Ranch

$0.95

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.95

Side Of Plain Chips

$0.50

Side Of Bbq Chips

$0.50

Bag Of Grippos

$1.25

Side of Pepper Rings

$0.95

Side of Parm

$0.95

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.95

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$0.95

Side of Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Of Kethup

$0.95

Side of Hot Ranch

$0.95

Side of Icing

$0.95

Side of Peppercini

$1.25

Side of Golden Italian

$0.95

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.95

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.95

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.95

Side of Thousand Island

$0.95

Side of French

$0.95

Side of Hot Bacon

$0.95

Side Of Hot Honey

$0.95

Side Of Burbon Bbq

$0.95

Side of B-B-Q

$0.95

Side of Steak Sauce

$0.95

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.95

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.95

Side of Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Pickles

$0.95

Side of Mozz

$0.95

Plates

$1.00

Napkins

$0.50

Cups

$1.00

Side Of Awesomeness

$0.25

ICE CREAM

Single Scoop

$2.75

Double Scoop

$4.00

Triple Scoop

$5.00

Banana Split

$6.50

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.75

3 Scoop Sundae

$6.50

Signature Sundae

$8.50

Milk Shake

$5.00

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Float 1 Scoop

$3.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.99

100 Calorie Strawberryvife Cream Cup

$1.00

Ice Cream Pint

$5.50

Glass Bottle Float

$4.75

Cookie & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

$2.50

Orange Push Pop

$1.50

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.50

Cherry Delight

$4.00

Desserts

1\2 Cinnamon Stix 0 Icing

$3.75

Cinnamon Stix Regular & 1 Icing

$5.75

Cinnamon Stix Family & 2 Icing

$11.50

Side Of Icing

$0.95

6 Almond Joy Cookies

$4.00

6 Snickerdoodle

$4.00

6 White Choc Carmel Cookies

$4.00

6 Sugar Cookies

$4.00

6 Choc Chip Cookies

$4.00

1\2 Orange Bread

$4.00

1\2 Banna Nut Bread

$4.00

Loaf Orange Bread

$8.00

Loaf Banna Nut Bread

$8.00

8 ” Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.50

Choc Cake

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

M. Yellow

$2.25

24oz Root Beer

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Blue Powerade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Water

$0.50

No Drink

2 LT SODA

2-L Coke

$3.00

2-L Dr.pepper

$3.00

2-L Sprite

$3.00

2-L.Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled/Can Drinks

Ghost Energy

$3.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

Glass 8oz Coke

$2.00

Glass 12oz Coke

$2.00

Glass 12oz Sprite

$2.00

Glass 12oz Fanta

$2.00

Glass Six Pack 8oz Coke

$10.00

Glass Ale8

$2.00

Glass Ale8 Zero

$2.00

Glass Ale8 Orange Cream

$2.00

Blue Frostie

$2.00

Six Pack Glass Ale8

$10.00

Glass Ale8 Cherry

$2.00

Glass Ale8 Blackberry

$2.00

Online Specials

FAMILY MEAL DEAL

$29.99

Family Chez stix Regular Garden Salad Ranch Large Pepperoni & 2 Liter Coke Zero substitutions or changes can be made.

14" Large CHEZ ONLY $7

$7.00

This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA! No toppings can be added!!!

W. A. P.

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 East Ohio Street, Morgantown, KY 42261

Directions

Gallery
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky image
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky image
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky image

