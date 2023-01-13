  • Home
The Fish Grill Update 75 North Federal Highway

No reviews yet

75 North Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Starters

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Tender calamari, soaked in butter milk, then lightly dusted with tempura & cracker meal and lightly fried.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

6 large Gulf shrimp, served chilled with lemon and our own house-made cocktail sauce.

Ahi Tuna

$15.95

Served cold) Pan seared with blackened seasoning, served with seaweed and a ponzu sauce.

Caprese

$13.95

Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil and a balsamic drizzle.

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.95

Fresh wings lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, honey garlic or lemon pepper. Also accompanied with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Steamers

$15.95Out of stock

Fresh Florida middle neck clams sautéed in olive oil, garlic and white wine.

Clams Casino (5)

$14.95

Middle neck clams freshly shucked then stuffed with a combination of green peppers, scallions, bacon, sherry and seasoned bread crumbs.

Fried Clams (With bellies)

$16.95

Fresh Ipswich clams shucked and lightly breaded. Nothing better anywhere.

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.95

A combination of smoked mahi and wahoo made into a creamy dip served fresh red onions tomato and lemon.

Oysters Rockefeller (5)

$15.95

Fresh Apalachicola Oysters from Florida combined with a creamed spinach and pernod. Topped with a dollop of hallandaise sauce.

Crab Cakes (1)

$15.95

One of our delicious crab cakes full of lump crabmeat and select herbs.

Soft Shell Crabs (1)

$16.95

A Maryland soft shell crab cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color.

Mussels

$11.95

Fresh blackened blue mussels sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic with a splash of white wine.

Oysters Half Shell (6)

$12.95

Oysters Half Shell (12)

$21.95

Clams Half Shell (6)

$10.95

Clams Half Shell (12)

$18.95

Stone Crabs (each)

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy chicken tenders are lightly breaded and fried to perfection.

Fried Mozzarella

$12.95

Octopus

$17.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Salads & Soups

Tossed Gourmet Salad

$11.95

Arugula & romaine lettuce tossed with ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & raisins. Choice of blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crisp romaine leaves tossed with a mild caesar dressing with homemade croutons.

Greek Salad

$15.95

Chilled romaine lettuce, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Choice of greek dressing, blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.

Chef Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, swiss & american cheeses, ripe tomatoes and a hard boiled egg. Choice of blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.95

Clam Chowder Bowl

$5.95

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.95

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.95

Burgers

Fish Grill Burger

$14.95

10 oz. Ground Beef, char-broiled tender and juicy on a toasted brioche bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.95

10 oz. Ground Beef, char-broiled tender and juicy, topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.95

10 oz. Ground Beef, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.95

10 oz. Ground Beef with a cajun rub then char-broiled tender and juicy and topped with bleu cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Mahi Sandwich

$17.95

Fresh mahi fillet, grilled or blackened and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

A char-broiled marinated chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Thinly sliced sirloin steak, gilled with onions & peppers and melted cheese.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.95

A marinated chicken breast with avocado swiss cheese, roasted tomatoes, arugula aioli on a brioche bun, Incredible

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$16.95

A Maryland Soft Shell Crab, cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color with a crispy outer crust, lemon, tartar sauce and lettuce on a brioche bun.

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Solid white tuna fish with tomato & melted swiss on grilled rye.

Turkey & Swiss Wrap

$12.95

Roasted turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Breaded strips of tender chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.95

Honey baked ham & american cheese with lettuce & tomato and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.95

Generous tuna salad stuffed in a soft flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.

New York Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Aged choice Black Angus Beef, sliced and served with sautéed onions, lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked hoagie roll.

Entrees-Meat

Chop Sirloin Steak

$17.95

Ground beef, crafted and char-grilled with sautéed onions and topped with a brown gravy.

New York Black Angus Steak

$28.95

An aged cut of choice black angus sirloin. Char-grilled to your liking. Truly delicious.

Ribeye of Beef

$28.95

A most flavorful cut of choice beef, with the needed amount of marble for taste and tenderness.

1/2 Broiled Plump Chicken

$16.95

A plump farm fresh chicken, halved then slowly rotisserie broiled.

Chicken Francaise

$19.95

A tender boneless farm fresh chicken breast, lightly sautéed in a lemon butter sauce.

House Specialty

Encrusted Swordfish

$28.95

Fresh Swordfish encrusted with chopped pistachio nuts, then slowly broiled and topped with a citrus glaze. "Nothing like you've ever Eaten Before"

Snapper Souffle

$30.95

This unique combinations of egg whites, parmesan and tarragon to produce and incredible dish.

Entrees-Seafood

Fresh Scottish Salmon

$24.95

Imported Scottish Salmon with elevated fat and omega oil content.

Fish n Chips

$19.95

We use cod, a white mild flaky fish from the cold waters of New England. Beer battered and deep fried.

Shrimp

$23.95

Large gulf shrimp, plump and tender. Cooked to your preference.

Fried Clams w/ bellies

$25.95

Fresh Ipswich clams lightly breaded, then deep fried golden brown.

Fresh Red Snapper

$29.95

Fresh Gulf Snapper fillet cooked to your preference.

Soft Shell Crab (Large)

$23.95

A Maryland Soft Shell Crab, cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color with a crispy outer crust, lemon and tartar sauce.

Fresh Sea Scallops

$29.95

Extra large northern cold water fresh sea scallops, tender and succulent.

Fresh Mahi Mahi

$24.95

A warm water fish indigenous to Florida and the Caribbean. Mild and flavorful.

Maryland Crab Cakes

$27.95

Two delicious crab cakes full of fresh lump crab meat, mixed with chopped red & green peppers, green onions, fresh parsley and additional seasonings to ensure a most enjoyable experience.

Fresh Broiled Cod

$22.95

A cold water New England Fish slowly broiled and topped with a Japanese bread crumb to retain the flavors and taste.

Surf n Turf

$34.95

Best of both worlds. A Black Angus N.Y. Sirloin Steak, accompanied with a Caribbean Lobster Tail. Truly a delightful pairing of steak and seafood.

Twin Lobster Tails

$41.95

Two 5 oz. lobster tails lightly broiled with drawn butter and lemon.

Maine Lobster

$34.95Out of stock

A live Maine Lobster, steamed and served with lemon and drawn butter, served with one side.

Stone Crabs

$58.95

Fresh Florida Stone Crabs. Caught, cooked and chilled in the same day for the ultimate in quality and flavor. Served with our own original mustard sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

FISH TACOS

$17.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Evening Special

$34.95

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Large Gulf Shrimp, sautéed with butter, garlic, parley and white wine. Served over linguine.

Penne ala Vodka

$20.95

Penne pasta sautéed with plum tomatoes, basil, vodka and cream.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a classic Alfredo sauce of heavy cream, aged romano cheese, butter, nutmeg and ground black pepper.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

A white chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried. Then topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and a plum tomato sauce. Served over linguine.

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Pasta Salad

$4.95

Vegetable Du Jour

$4.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$4.95Out of stock

Small ceasar salad

$4.95

Small Salad

$4.95

garlic bread 2pcs

$3.95

garlic bread 1pcs

$2.95

Kids

Spaghetti

$11.95

Mini Burgers (2) w/ fries

$11.95

Chicken Fingers w/ fries

$11.95

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$11.95

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.95

Evian Water

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Dessert

cheese cake

$5.95

key lime pie

$5.95

brownie al la mode

$5.95

vanilla ice cream

$5.95

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.95

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.95

Smirnoff Vodka

$7.95

Absolute Vodka

$7.95

Titos Vodka

$7.95

Ketel One Vodka

$8.95

Gray Goose Vodka

$8.95

Stoli Vodka

$8.95

Absolute Citron

$7.95

Absolute Apeach

$7.95

Absolute Raspberry

$7.95

House Gin

$6.95

Beefeater Gin

$7.95

Bombay Saphire

$7.95

Tanqueray Gin

$7.95

House Rum

$6.95

Bacardi Rum

$7.95

Bacardi Anejo

$7.95

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.95

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.95

Mount Gay Rum

$7.95

Myers Dark Rum

$7.95

Goslings Dark Rum

$7.95

House Tequila

$6.95

Milagro Tequila

$7.95

Milagro Respondo

$7.95

Cuervo Gold Tequila

$7.95

1800 Tequila

$7.95

Patron Tequila

$8.95

House Whiskey

$6.95

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Seagrams VO

$7.95

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

$8.95

Crown Royal Whiskey

$7.95

Crown Apple Whiskey

$7.95

Crown Vanilla Whiskey

$7.95

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.95

Southern Comfort

$7.95

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.95

House Scotch

$6.95

Dewars White Label Scotch

$7.95

Johnny Walker Black 12 yr.

$9.95

Chivas Regal Scotch

$9.95

Macallan Scotch 12 yr.

$10.95

GlenDronach 12 yr.

$10.95

Kahlua

$8.95

Frangelico

$9.95

St. Germain

$8.95

Tuaca

$8.95

Parmagranat liqueur

$9.95

Grand Mariner

$10.95

Godiva Chocolate

$9.95

Jagarmeister

$8.95

Fireball

$7.95

Baileys

$8.95

Ameretto

$6.95

Annisette

$6.95

Sambuca Romana

$9.95

Rumple Mints

$7.95

Rum Chata

$7.95

House Bourbon

$6.95

Makers Mark

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.95

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.95

Jim Beam

$7.95

Bermuda Breeze

$10.95

Peach on the Beach

$10.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Bahama Mama

$10.95

Planters Punch

$10.95

Pina Colada

$10.95

Rum Runner

$9.95

Mojito

$7.95

Cosmopolitan

$8.95

Red Head Slut

$7.95

Southern Slut

$7.95

Sex on the Beach

$7.95

Water Moccasin

$8.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.95

Baby Guiness

$8.95

Mosco Mule

Hennessy Cognac

$9.95

Courvosier Cognac

$9.95

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.95

Paul Mason Brandy

$7.95

Blackberry Brandy

$6.95

Martini Vodka

$8.95

Martini Gin

$8.95

Long Island Ice Tea House

$8.95

Long Island Ice Tea Call

$10.95

Margherita's

$8.95

Strawberry Diaquiri

$8.95

Chocolate Martini

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Jager Bomb

$7.95

Sour Apple Martini

$8.95

Black Russian

$8.95

White Russian

$8.95

Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin

$5.95

Watermelon Margarita

$10.95

Espresso Martini

$8.95

Cocktails

Long Island Ice Tea House

$8.95

Long Island Ice Tea Call

$10.95

Margherita's

$8.95

Watermelon Margarita

$10.95

Strawberry Diaquiri

$8.95

Chocolate Martini

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Jager Bomb

$7.95

White Russian

$8.95

Sour Apple Martini

$8.95

Black Russian

$8.95

Espresso Martini

$8.95

Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin

$5.95

Bottle Beer

Budweiseer

$4.95

Budweiser Light

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Miller Lite

$4.95

Corona

$5.95

Corona Light

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Mich Ultra

$4.95

Modello Especial

$5.95

Modello Negro

$5.95

Budweiser Light Lime

$4.95

O'Doules

$3.95

Angry Orchard

$4.95

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$4.95

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$4.95

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Juice Small

$2.25

Orange Juice Lg

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Apple Juice Small

$2.25

Apple Juice Lg

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

D'Caf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.95

Evian Water

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.75

Expresso

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Draft Beer

Draft Bud Light

$4.95

Draft Budweiser

$4.95

Draft Stella

$5.95

Draft Bleu Moon

$6.95

Draft Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.95

Draft Guinness

$7.75

Draft Goose Island`IPA

$6.95

Draft Yuengling

$4.95

La Rubia

$4.95

Funky Buddha Hot Gun IPA

$5.95

specialty drinks

Bermuda Breeze

$10.95

Peach on the Beach

$10.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Watermelon Margarita

$10.95

Bahama Mama

$10.95

Planters Punch

$10.95

Pina Colada

$10.95

pomegranate cosmo

$10.95

Cabernet Sauvignon

House Cab Gls

$5.95

House Cab 1/2 Caraf

$12.95

House Cab Caraf

$22.95

Mondavi CAB Gls

$7.95

Mondavi CAB BTL

$24.95

Josh Cellars CAB Gls

$8.95

Josh Cellars CAB BTL

$27.95

Coppola Diamond, CAB BTL

$32.95

Sterling Vintners Col Cab Sauvignon

$24.95

Merlot

Mondavi Merlot Gls

$7.95

Mondavi Merlot BTl

$24.95

House Merlot Glass

$5.95

House Merlot 1/2 Caraf

$12.95

House Merlot Caraf

$22.95

Sterling Vintners Col Merlot

$24.95

Coppola Diamond Merlot

$32.95

Pinot Noir

Hess Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.95Out of stock

Greg Norman pino noir btl

$30.95

House Pinot Noir Glass

$5.95

House Pinot Noir 1/2 Caraf

$12.95

House Pinot Noir Caraf

$22.95

La Crema, Monterey, Cal

$29.95

Sangria Blackberry

Blackberry Sangria Glass

$7.95

Blackberry Sangria 1/2 Caraf

$18.95

Blackberry Sangria Caraf

$32.95

Chardonnay

House Chardonnay Glass

$5.95

House Chardonnay 1/2 Caraf

$12.95

House Chardonnay Caraf

$22.95

Chateau Saint Michelle Washington, Glass

$7.95

Chateau Saint Michelle Washington, Bottle

$23.95

Kendall Jackson, California Glass

$9.95

Kendall Jackson, California Bottle

$28.95

Rodney Strong, Chalk Hill, California Bottle

$29.95

Hess Shirttail, Napa Valley

$29.95

Coppola Diamond, Monterey

$32.95

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Pinot Grigio

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.95

House Pinot Grigio 1/2 Caraf

$12.95

House Pinot Grigio Caraf

$22.95

Cavit, Veneto, Italy Glass

$7.95

Cavit, Veneto, Italy Bottle

$20.95

Eco-Domani, Veneto, Italy Bottle

$19.95

Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige, Italy Bottle

$35.95

Hess Select Pinot Gris

$29.95

Coppola Diamond Cal. Pinot Grigio

$32.95

Brancott Pinot Grigio

$28.95

Brancott Pinot Glass

$8.95

Santa Cristina Glass

$7.95

Santa Cristina Bottle

$21.95

Sauvignon Blanc

Brancott, Marlborough, New Zealand Glass

$7.95

Brancott, Marlborough, New Zealand Bottle

$23.95

Groth Napa Valley, California Bottle

$35.95

Reisling

Chateau St. Michelle, Washington Bottle

$26.95

Moscato

Stella Rosa Moscato, Italy Split

$7.95

Prosecco

Cavit Lunetta Prosecco, Veneto, Italy Split

$7.95

Gloria Ferrer Brut

Goria Ferrer Brut, Sonoma County

$39.95

Mimosa

Mimosa Glass

$8.95

Happy Hour Bites

H.H. Fried Shrimp

$4.99

H.H. Coconut Shrimp

$4.99

H.H. Chicken Parmesan

$4.99

H.H. Calamari

$4.99

H.H. Sirloin Burger

$4.99

H.H. Bottle Beer

HH Budweiser

$3.75

HH Budweiser Light

$3.75

HH Coors Light

$3.75

HH Miller Lite

$3.75

HH Mich Ultra

$3.75

HH Corona

$4.75

HH Corona Light

$4.75

HH Heineken

$4.75

HH Modelo Especial

$4.75

HH Modelo Negro

$4.75

HH Budweiser Light Lime

$3.75

HH O'Doules

$3.50

HH Angry Orchard

$4.50

H.H. Draft Beer

HH Draft Budweiser

$4.25

HHj Draft Budweiser Light

$4.25

HH Draft Stella

$5.95

HH Draft Blue Moon

$5.95

HH Sam Adams

$5.95

HH Guiness

$5.95

HH Goose Island IPA

$5.95

HH Yuengling

$4.25

HH Hop Gun IPA

$5.95

HH LaRubia

$4.95

H.H. Red Wine

HH House Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.95

HH House Merlot

$4.95

HH House Sangria

$4.95

HH Pinot Noir

$4.95

H.H. White Wine

HH Chardonnay

$4.95

HH Pinot Grigio

$4.95

HH Cavit Pinot Grigio

$5.95

HH White Zinfandel

$4.95

H.H. Cocktails

BOURBON

$4.95

VODKA

$4.95

GIN

$4.95

TEQUILA

$4.95

SCOTCH

$4.95

RUM

$4.95

WHISKEY

$4.95

Jagermiezter

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 North Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Directions

Main pic

