The Fish Grill Update 75 North Federal Highway
75 North Federal Highway
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Starters
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari, soaked in butter milk, then lightly dusted with tempura & cracker meal and lightly fried.
Shrimp Cocktail
6 large Gulf shrimp, served chilled with lemon and our own house-made cocktail sauce.
Ahi Tuna
Served cold) Pan seared with blackened seasoning, served with seaweed and a ponzu sauce.
Caprese
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil and a balsamic drizzle.
Chicken Wings (10)
Fresh wings lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, honey garlic or lemon pepper. Also accompanied with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Steamers
Fresh Florida middle neck clams sautéed in olive oil, garlic and white wine.
Clams Casino (5)
Middle neck clams freshly shucked then stuffed with a combination of green peppers, scallions, bacon, sherry and seasoned bread crumbs.
Fried Clams (With bellies)
Fresh Ipswich clams shucked and lightly breaded. Nothing better anywhere.
Smoked Fish Dip
A combination of smoked mahi and wahoo made into a creamy dip served fresh red onions tomato and lemon.
Oysters Rockefeller (5)
Fresh Apalachicola Oysters from Florida combined with a creamed spinach and pernod. Topped with a dollop of hallandaise sauce.
Crab Cakes (1)
One of our delicious crab cakes full of lump crabmeat and select herbs.
Soft Shell Crabs (1)
A Maryland soft shell crab cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color.
Mussels
Fresh blackened blue mussels sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic with a splash of white wine.
Oysters Half Shell (6)
Oysters Half Shell (12)
Clams Half Shell (6)
Clams Half Shell (12)
Stone Crabs (each)
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders are lightly breaded and fried to perfection.
Fried Mozzarella
Octopus
Bang Bang Shrimp
Salads & Soups
Tossed Gourmet Salad
Arugula & romaine lettuce tossed with ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & raisins. Choice of blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine leaves tossed with a mild caesar dressing with homemade croutons.
Greek Salad
Chilled romaine lettuce, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Choice of greek dressing, blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, swiss & american cheeses, ripe tomatoes and a hard boiled egg. Choice of blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinegarette, raspberry walnut or thousand island dressings.
Clam Chowder Cup
Clam Chowder Bowl
Soup du Jour Cup
Soup du Jour Bowl
Burgers
Fish Grill Burger
10 oz. Ground Beef, char-broiled tender and juicy on a toasted brioche bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
10 oz. Ground Beef, char-broiled tender and juicy, topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
10 oz. Ground Beef, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Black & Bleu Burger
10 oz. Ground Beef with a cajun rub then char-broiled tender and juicy and topped with bleu cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Sandwiches
Mahi Sandwich
Fresh mahi fillet, grilled or blackened and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A char-broiled marinated chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced sirloin steak, gilled with onions & peppers and melted cheese.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
A marinated chicken breast with avocado swiss cheese, roasted tomatoes, arugula aioli on a brioche bun, Incredible
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
A Maryland Soft Shell Crab, cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color with a crispy outer crust, lemon, tartar sauce and lettuce on a brioche bun.
Tuna Melt
Solid white tuna fish with tomato & melted swiss on grilled rye.
Turkey & Swiss Wrap
Roasted turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Ranch Wrap
Breaded strips of tender chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Honey baked ham & american cheese with lettuce & tomato and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Generous tuna salad stuffed in a soft flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.
New York Strip Steak Sandwich
Aged choice Black Angus Beef, sliced and served with sautéed onions, lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked hoagie roll.
Entrees-Meat
Chop Sirloin Steak
Ground beef, crafted and char-grilled with sautéed onions and topped with a brown gravy.
New York Black Angus Steak
An aged cut of choice black angus sirloin. Char-grilled to your liking. Truly delicious.
Ribeye of Beef
A most flavorful cut of choice beef, with the needed amount of marble for taste and tenderness.
1/2 Broiled Plump Chicken
A plump farm fresh chicken, halved then slowly rotisserie broiled.
Chicken Francaise
A tender boneless farm fresh chicken breast, lightly sautéed in a lemon butter sauce.
House Specialty
Entrees-Seafood
Fresh Scottish Salmon
Imported Scottish Salmon with elevated fat and omega oil content.
Fish n Chips
We use cod, a white mild flaky fish from the cold waters of New England. Beer battered and deep fried.
Shrimp
Large gulf shrimp, plump and tender. Cooked to your preference.
Fried Clams w/ bellies
Fresh Ipswich clams lightly breaded, then deep fried golden brown.
Fresh Red Snapper
Fresh Gulf Snapper fillet cooked to your preference.
Soft Shell Crab (Large)
A Maryland Soft Shell Crab, cleaned and dusted with a tempura batter. Then lightly fried to a golden color with a crispy outer crust, lemon and tartar sauce.
Fresh Sea Scallops
Extra large northern cold water fresh sea scallops, tender and succulent.
Fresh Mahi Mahi
A warm water fish indigenous to Florida and the Caribbean. Mild and flavorful.
Maryland Crab Cakes
Two delicious crab cakes full of fresh lump crab meat, mixed with chopped red & green peppers, green onions, fresh parsley and additional seasonings to ensure a most enjoyable experience.
Fresh Broiled Cod
A cold water New England Fish slowly broiled and topped with a Japanese bread crumb to retain the flavors and taste.
Surf n Turf
Best of both worlds. A Black Angus N.Y. Sirloin Steak, accompanied with a Caribbean Lobster Tail. Truly a delightful pairing of steak and seafood.
Twin Lobster Tails
Two 5 oz. lobster tails lightly broiled with drawn butter and lemon.
Maine Lobster
A live Maine Lobster, steamed and served with lemon and drawn butter, served with one side.
Stone Crabs
Fresh Florida Stone Crabs. Caught, cooked and chilled in the same day for the ultimate in quality and flavor. Served with our own original mustard sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
FISH TACOS
Shrimp Scampi
Evening Special
Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Large Gulf Shrimp, sautéed with butter, garlic, parley and white wine. Served over linguine.
Penne ala Vodka
Penne pasta sautéed with plum tomatoes, basil, vodka and cream.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a classic Alfredo sauce of heavy cream, aged romano cheese, butter, nutmeg and ground black pepper.
Chicken Parmesan
A white chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried. Then topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and a plum tomato sauce. Served over linguine.
Sides
Kids
NA Beverages
Liquor
House Vodka
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Vodka
Absolute Vodka
Titos Vodka
Ketel One Vodka
Gray Goose Vodka
Stoli Vodka
Absolute Citron
Absolute Apeach
Absolute Raspberry
House Gin
Beefeater Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray Gin
House Rum
Bacardi Rum
Bacardi Anejo
Captain Morgan Rum
Malibu Coconut Rum
Mount Gay Rum
Myers Dark Rum
Goslings Dark Rum
House Tequila
Milagro Tequila
Milagro Respondo
Cuervo Gold Tequila
1800 Tequila
Patron Tequila
House Whiskey
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Gentleman Jack Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Crown Apple Whiskey
Crown Vanilla Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
House Scotch
Dewars White Label Scotch
Johnny Walker Black 12 yr.
Chivas Regal Scotch
Macallan Scotch 12 yr.
GlenDronach 12 yr.
Kahlua
Frangelico
St. Germain
Tuaca
Parmagranat liqueur
Grand Mariner
Godiva Chocolate
Jagarmeister
Fireball
Baileys
Ameretto
Annisette
Sambuca Romana
Rumple Mints
Rum Chata
House Bourbon
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jim Beam
Bermuda Breeze
Peach on the Beach
Mai Tai
Bahama Mama
Planters Punch
Pina Colada
Rum Runner
Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Red Head Slut
Southern Slut
Sex on the Beach
Water Moccasin
Virgin Pina Colada
Baby Guiness
Mosco Mule
Hennessy Cognac
Courvosier Cognac
Remy Martin VSOP
Paul Mason Brandy
Blackberry Brandy
Martini Vodka
Martini Gin
Long Island Ice Tea House
Long Island Ice Tea Call
Margherita's
Strawberry Diaquiri
Chocolate Martini
Bloody Mary
Jager Bomb
Sour Apple Martini
Black Russian
White Russian
Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin
Watermelon Margarita
Espresso Martini
Cocktails
Bottle Beer
NA Beverages
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Sprite
Club Soda
Orange Juice Small
Orange Juice Lg
Lemonade
Apple Juice Small
Apple Juice Lg
Iced Tea
Coffee
D'Caf Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Evian Water
Cappuccino
Expresso
Red Bull
Draft Beer
specialty drinks
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Sangria Blackberry
Chardonnay
House Chardonnay Glass
House Chardonnay 1/2 Caraf
House Chardonnay Caraf
Chateau Saint Michelle Washington, Glass
Chateau Saint Michelle Washington, Bottle
Kendall Jackson, California Glass
Kendall Jackson, California Bottle
Rodney Strong, Chalk Hill, California Bottle
Hess Shirttail, Napa Valley
Coppola Diamond, Monterey
Corkage Fee
Pinot Grigio
House Pinot Grigio Glass
House Pinot Grigio 1/2 Caraf
House Pinot Grigio Caraf
Cavit, Veneto, Italy Glass
Cavit, Veneto, Italy Bottle
Eco-Domani, Veneto, Italy Bottle
Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige, Italy Bottle
Hess Select Pinot Gris
Coppola Diamond Cal. Pinot Grigio
Brancott Pinot Grigio
Brancott Pinot Glass
Santa Cristina Glass
Santa Cristina Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc
Gloria Ferrer Brut
Mimosa
Happy Hour Bites
H.H. Bottle Beer
H.H. Draft Beer
H.H. Red Wine
H.H. White Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
75 North Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004