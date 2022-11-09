  • Home
  • /
  • Elizabethtown
  • /
  • The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown 532 W. Dixie Ave. Elizabethtown, KY 42701 270-506-3849

453 Reviews

$$

532 W Dixie Ave

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner
Fish & Chips Dinner
Catfish Nuggets Dinner

Drinks

16 oz. Small

$1.89

20 oz. Medium

$1.99

24 oz. Large

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.29

Fish Dinners

Fish dinners come with french fries, cole slaw and 2 slices of white bread.
Catfish Nuggets Dinner

Catfish Nuggets Dinner

$13.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$10.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Clam Strips Dinner

Clam Strips Dinner

$10.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Fish & Chips Dinner

Fish & Chips Dinner

$11.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Flounder Dinner

Flounder Dinner

$12.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Grouper Dinner

Grouper Dinner

$14.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Jack Salmon Dinner

Jack Salmon Dinner

$10.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Mahi Mahi Dinner

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$16.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Ocean Perch Dinner

Ocean Perch Dinner

$12.49+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Red Snapper Dinner

Red Snapper Dinner

$16.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Scallop Dinner

Scallop Dinner

$17.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Tilapia Dinner

Tilapia Dinner

$11.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

(3pc) Crab Cakes Dinner

(3pc) Crab Cakes Dinner

$10.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

(3pc) Grilled Pink Salmon Dinner

(3pc) Grilled Pink Salmon Dinner

$18.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

(8pc) Frog Leg Dinner

(8pc) Frog Leg Dinner

$16.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

(5pc) Oyster Dinner

(5pc) Oyster Dinner

$15.99

Served with fries and cole slaw.

2 Pc. Grilled Trout Dinner

2 Pc. Grilled Trout Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp Dinners

Served with fries and cole slaw.
Medium Shrimp Dinners

Medium Shrimp Dinners

$12.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinners

Jumbo Shrimp Dinners

$14.99+

Served with fries and cole slaw.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$1.99+

Crispy French Fries

Rice

Rice

$2.39+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.99+
TATER TOTS (15PC)

TATER TOTS (15PC)

$3.99Out of stock
HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$0.99+
MUSHROOMS

MUSHROOMS

$3.99
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.99
CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$6.99

Calamari Rings

OKRA

OKRA

$3.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6PC)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6PC)

$5.99
SIDE 10 PC MEDIUM SHRIMP

SIDE 10 PC MEDIUM SHRIMP

$5.99
JALAPENO CHEESE (6PC)

JALAPENO CHEESE (6PC)

$5.99
SIDE CLAMS

SIDE CLAMS

$4.99
SIDE GIZZARDS

SIDE GIZZARDS

$3.99
CORN ON COB

CORN ON COB

$1.99

Sandwiches

Combo's include a 16 oz. Beverage and a side of your choice.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99+

Our cheeseburgers are dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, mayo and cheese. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Hamburger

$4.69+

Our hamburgers are dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Our chicken sandwiches are dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Fish sandwiches come dressed with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Chicago Style Italian Beef topped with Giardiniera hot peppers and dipped in spicy Au Jus sauce. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

Our Phillys come loaded with green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Two Fish Tacos

Two Fish Tacos

$8.99

Our Fish Tacos come dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce. Includes a side of cole slaw. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Our Buffalo chicken sandwich is smothered in Buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch.

2 Baja Tacos

$9.99

GYRO SANDWICHES

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro Sandwich is lamb and beef mixture, dressed with onions, tomatoes and taziki sauce. Add fries & a drink for $2.50

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$7.99

Gyro burger is a cheese burger topped with gyro meat. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo and taziki sauce.

GYRO PLATE

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Gryo plate comes with 2 pita bread, onions, tomatoes, taziki sauce and fries.

By The Piece

PC FROG LEGS

PC FROG LEGS

$2.19

One leg

PC CRAB CAKE

PC CRAB CAKE

$2.99

one cake

PC OYSTER

PC OYSTER

$2.99

One Oyster

PC CATFISH

PC CATFISH

$3.99

One fillet

PC COD FISH

PC COD FISH

$3.99

One cod loin

PC FLOUNDER

PC FLOUNDER

$4.99

One piece of flounder fillet

PC GROUPER

$5.99
PC PINK SALMON

PC PINK SALMON

$4.99

One piece grilled pink salmon

PC JUMBO SHRIMP

PC JUMBO SHRIMP

$1.99

One jumbo shrimp

PC OCEAN PERCH

PC OCEAN PERCH

$3.99

One piece of perch

PC JACK SALMON

PC JACK SALMON

$4.99

1 Piece Fried Jack Salmon (Whiting)

PC MAHI MAHI

PC MAHI MAHI

One piece mahi mahi, fried or grilled

PC RED SNAPPER

PC RED SNAPPER

1 Piece Fried or Grilled Red Snapper

PC TILAPIA

PC TILAPIA

One piece fried tilapia

HAMBURGER PATTY

HAMBURGER PATTY

$2.00

One beef patty

PC CHICKEN TENDER

PC CHICKEN TENDER

One fried chicken tender

SNOW LEG CLUSTER

SNOW LEG CLUSTER

$14.99

1 Boiled Snow Crab Leg Cluster

BABY POTATOES (5 PC)

BABY POTATOES (5 PC)

$1.99

5 Boiled baby potatoes

SAUSAGE (5 PC)

SAUSAGE (5 PC)

$1.99

5 Pieces of Boiled Sausage

PC WHOLE WING

PC WHOLE WING

$1.99Out of stock

1 Piece Whole Wing

PC PIZZA PUFF

$2.99

Shrimp Boil

Our Sensational 12 pound Shrimp Boil includes 12 pieces of Jumbo Shrimp, 5 Whole Baby Potatoes, 5 pieces of Polish Sausage & 2 Half Ears of Corn. Spiced with our choice of Cajun seasoning or Lemon Pepper!
SHRIMP BOIL

SHRIMP BOIL

$16.00

Our Sensational 1/2 pound Shrimp Boil includes 12 pieces of Jumbo Shrimp, 5 Whole Baby Potatoes, 5 pieces of Turkey Sausage & 2 Half Ears of Corn. Spiced with your choice of Cajun seasoning or Lemon Pepper!

12 BOILED SHRIMP

$12.99

Snow Boil

SNOW BOIL

SNOW BOIL

$38.00

Snow Crab, turkey sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob and shrimp.

Fisher Boil

FISHER BOIL

FISHER BOIL

$25.00

12 clams, 12 mussels, 6 shrimp, 6 sausages, 1 half ear of corn with garlic seasoning.

Cajun Steampot

Our Cajun Steam Pot includes Snow Crab legs, lobster claws, Shrimp, Mussels, Turkey Sausage, Corn on Cob, Potatoes and topped with Cajun or Lemon Pepper Seasoning.
CAJUN STEAM POT

CAJUN STEAM POT

$40.00

Our Cajun Steam Pot includes Snow Crab legs, lobster claws, Shrimp, Mussels, Turkey Sausage, Corn on Cob, Potatoes and topped with Cajun or Lemon Pepper Seasoning.

Arctic Bay

ARCTIC BAY

ARCTIC BAY

$40.00

Shrimp boil for 2

SHRIMP BOIL FOR TWO

SHRIMP BOIL FOR TWO

$27.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, spring mix, onion, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Croutons by request.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, spring mix, onions and mozzarella cheese. Croutons by request.

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Gyro meat, lettuce, spring mix, onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Croutons by request. Lamb & Beef mix

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, spring mix, onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Croutons by request.

Combos

3 Wing, 3 Fish Combo

$15.99
3 Wing, 10 Shrimp Combo

3 Wing, 10 Shrimp Combo

$14.99

3 whole wings, 10 fried medium shrimp. Includes fries and bread.

2 Catfish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$21.99

GRILLED, 1 Fish & 6 Shrimp Combo

$19.99
GRILLED, 6 Shrimp & 5 Scallops Combo

GRILLED, 6 Shrimp & 5 Scallops Combo

$21.99

Grilled shrimp and scallops seasoned with cajun or lemon pepper.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Dressed with ketchup, mustard and pickles. Includes fries

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

Topped with ketchup, mustard and pickles, Includes fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

Includes fries

Kids 2pc Tenders

Kids 2pc Tenders

$3.99

Includes fries

Kids Pizza Puff

Kids Pizza Puff

$3.99

Includes fries

Kids 10pc Medium Shrimp

$6.99

Kids 2pc Cod

$6.99

Desserts

We offer a large variety of cakes and pies.
Cake

Cake

$3.99

Large variety of cake slices.

Chicago Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

SAUCE PACKETS

Tartar packets

Mustard packets

Ketchup packets

Lemon juice packets

Malt vinegar packets

Mayo packets

BBQ 2 oz. Cup

$0.25

Hot Sauce 2 oz. Cup

$0.25

Cocktail sauce 2 oz. Cup

$0.25

Ranch 2 oz. Cup

$0.25

Marinara sauce 2 oz. Cup

$0.25

A1 packets

$0.25

Regular Butter

$0.15

Garlic butter cup

$0.25

CUPS OF SAUCE

Cup of Tartar (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Cocktail (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Buffalo (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of BBQ (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Ranch (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Tzatziki (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Mayo (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Cheese Sauce (4 oz.)

$1.00

Cup of Au Jus (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Hot Peppers (4 oz.)

$0.75

Cup of Pickles (4 oz.)

$0.75

SALAD DRESSING

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Creamy French Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50

EXTRAS

Garlic Butter Cup

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.25

One cup

A1 Packet

A1 Packet

$0.25
Hamburger Patty

Hamburger Patty

$2.00

One beef patty

Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$2.00

5 Gyro strips

Crab Leg Cluster

Crab Leg Cluster

$14.99

1 Snow Crab Leg Cluster

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.50

One pita bread

Large Bun

Large Bun

$0.50
PC White Bread

PC White Bread

$0.15
Small Bun

Small Bun

$0.25
Italian Bread

Italian Bread

$0.99
Hoagie Bun

Hoagie Bun

$0.99
Whole Lemon

Whole Lemon

$1.00

1 Whole Lemon

2 Lemon Wedges

$0.50

Fish

10 Piece Catfish Filet

$30.99

10 Pieces of Catfish Fillets fried to perfection.

25 Piece Fish

$59.99

Catfish, Cod, Tilapia or Ocean Perch.

10 Pc Tilapia

$29.99

10 Pc Flounder

$40.99Out of stock

FISH

FAMILY 10 PC FISH

$36.99

FAMILY 10 PC FISH MIX

$36.99

FAMILY 25 PC FISH

$68.99

WINGS

FAMILY 25 WHOLE WINGS

$38.99Out of stock

FAMILY 50 HALF WINGS

$48.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elizabethtown, Kentucky Seafood, Chicken, Gyros & more!

Location

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
J.R. Neighbors
orange starNo Reviews
75 Public Square Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mavens - Elizabethtown, KY
orange starNo Reviews
2957 Leitchfield Rd Cecilia, KY 42724
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
4021 North Dixie Highway Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
World Famous Pizza - 120 Logan st
orange starNo Reviews
120 Logan Street Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elizabethtown

The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Sam's Gyros
orange star4.4 • 79
1704 N Dixie Hwy Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elizabethtown
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston