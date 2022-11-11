Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Chicken

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff

984 Reviews

$

200 N Dixie Blvd

Radcliff, KY 40160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Sandwich
Kids Chicken Tenders (2pc)
(3pc) Crab Cake Dinner

Beverages

16 oz Small

$1.89

20 oz Medium

$1.99

24 oz Large

$2.29

Water Bottle

$1.00

Bottle Drinks

$2.25

Body Armor

$2.99

Kids Juice

$0.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Water Cup

Fish Dinners

Catfish Nuggets

$12.99

Cat Fish Dinners

$10.99+

Clam Strips Dinner

$10.99

Cod

$11.99+

Flounder Dinners

$12.99+

Jack Salmon Dinners

$10.49+

Mahi Mahi Dinners

$16.99+

Ocean Perch Dinners

$12.49+

Red Snapper Dinners

$16.99+

Scallop Dinners

$21.99+

Tilapia Dinners

$11.99+

(3pc) Crab Cake Dinner

$10.99

(8pc) Frog Leg Dinner

$15.99

(3pc) Grilled Pink Salmon Dinner

$18.99

(2pc) Grouper Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp & Scallops

$21.99

6 Grilled Shrimp, 1 fish

$19.99

Shrimp Dinners

Medium Shrimp Dinners

$12.99+

Jumbo Shrimp Dinners

$14.99+

Sides

Fries

$1.89+

Rice

$2.39+

Cole Slaw

$1.89+

15pc Tator Tots

$3.29

Hush Puppies

$3.29

Mushrooms

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.29

Okra

$3.29

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites (6pc)

$5.99

Calamari

$6.99

Side of Gizzards

$3.99

4 oz. Clams

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$1.99

10 pc. Medium Shrimp

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Sandwiches

Angus Beef Burger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Chicken Sandwiches

$7.99

Fish Sandwiches

$7.99

Gyro Burger

$7.99

Gyro Sandwich

$8.49

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Sandwich

Two Fish Tacos

$8.99

Two Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$8.99

Shrimp Boil & Cocktail

Shrimp Boil

$15.99

Fisher Boil

$24.99

Cajun Steam Pot

$39.99

Arctic Bay

$39.99

Snow

$36.99

Desserts

Slice Of Cake

$3.99

Cookies

$3.99

Turtle

$5.99

Cookie Cake

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.49

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Half Wings

6 Half Wings

$7.99

10 Half Wings

$9.99

25 Half Wings

$19.99

50 Half Wings

$39.99

Combos

3 Wings, 3 Fish Combo

$15.99

3 Wings, 10 pc Shrimp

$13.99

2 Fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

(10 pc) Catfish Filet

$29.99

(25 pc) Fish

$59.99

By The Piece

Pc Crab Cake

$2.99

Piece of Catfish

$3.99

Piece of Cod

$3.49

Piece of Flounder

$4.99

Piece of Grouper

$5.99

Piece of Perch

$3.49

Piece of Pink Salmon

$5.99

Piece of Red Snapper

$5.99

Piece of Tilapia

$3.49

Piece Of Jack

$3.49

Piece Of Fried Mahimahi

$5.99

Crab Leg Cluster

$14.99

Lobster Claw

$4.99

1pc Whole Wing

$1.89

1pc Jumbo Shrimp

$1.89

One Pc Tender

$2.99

10 Pc Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$3.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (2pc)

$3.99

Pizza Puff

$3.99

Fish Sticks (6pc)

$3.99

Whole Wings & Tenders

(5pc) Chicken Tenders

$10.99

4 Whole Wings

$7.99

6 Whole Wings

$9.99

9 Whole Wings

$12.99

Chicken Gizzards Dinner

$7.99

25 Whole Wings

$31.99

50 Whole Wings

$54.99

Sauces & Extras

Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00

Cup of Buffalo

$0.75

Cup of BBQ

$0.75

Cup Of Tzaiki

$1.00

Cup Of Hot Peppers

$0.75

Cup Of Jalepenos

$0.75

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Onion

$0.50

Cup Of Pickles

$0.75

Bun

$0.75

Pita Bread

$0.75

Whole Cake

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 N Dixie Blvd, Radcliff, KY 40160

Directions

Gallery
The Fish House & Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
orange starNo Reviews
441 Joe B Hall Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Shepherdsville
orange star4.3 • 721
544 Conestoga Pkwy Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View restaurantnext
Khalil's
orange star4.3 • 717
10966 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40272
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville KY (Hillview/Preston)
orange star4.1 • 786
11324 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40229
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - New Cut Rd
orange star4.6 • 328
5439 new cut rd louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Radcliff
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston