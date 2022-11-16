Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

review star

No reviews yet

441 Joe B Hall

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Popular Items

3 pc Cod Fish Dinner
5 pc Cod Fish Dinner
Fried Roll

Ala Cart

Cat Fish One Piece

$3.99

Catfish Nuggets

$7.99

Clam Strips

$5.99

Cod 3oz One Piece

$3.99

Cod 5oz One Piece

$5.99Out of stock

Crab Cake One Piece

$3.49

Flounder One Piece

$5.99

Frog Leg One Piece

$1.99

Grouper One Piece

$5.99Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp One Piece

$1.99

Mahi Mahi One Piece

$6.99

Oyster One Piece

$3.29Out of stock

Perch One Piece

$3.49

Pink Salmon One Piece

$5.99

Red Snapper One Piece

$6.99

Scallops One Piece

$3.99

Talapia One Piece

$3.49

1 Pc Chicken Tender Fried

$2.00

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$16.99

12 Pc Boneless Buffalo Wings Appetizer

$12.99

12 Pc Bone In Buffalo Wings App

$12.99

Calamari Appetizer

$8.99

10 Pc Glazed Sweet & Chili Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$8.99

12 Pc Fried Shrimp

$10.99

10 Pc Hush Puppies App

$6.99

6 Pc Jalapeno Bites Appetizer

$7.49

6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer

$7.99

1 Lb Mussels

$11.99

10 Pc Mushrooms App

$6.99

Okra App

$6.99

10 Pc Onion Rings Appetizer

$7.99

Raw Oysters 6pc Appetizer

$18.99Out of stock

Seafood Platter

$25.99

6 Pc Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$9.99

6 Pc Tempura Shrimp

$8.99

Combos

4 Wings, 3 Fish Combo

$16.49

4 Wings, 10 pc Shrimp

$15.49

10 Pc Cod W/fries And 4 Slaw

$25.99

20 Pc COD

$49.99

10 pc Catfish Filet Fries And 4 Slaw

$25.99

3 Cod 6 Jumbo

$21.99

25 pc Fish

$59.99

2 Pc Catfish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

3 Pc Cod, 6 Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

10 Pc Tilapia Fries 4 Slaw

$25.99

10 Pc Perch Fries & 4 Slaw

$25.99

Fried Fish Dinners

8 pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

14 pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

15 pc Medium Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

25 pc Medium Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

2 pc Catfish Dinner

$10.99

3 pc Catfish Dinner

$14.99

2 pc Flounder Dinner

$12.99

2 pc Grouper Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

2 pc Red Snapper Dinner

$15.99

2 Pc Talapia Dinner

$9.99

4 Pc Talapia Dinner

$15.99

3 pc Crab Cake Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

3 pc Cod Fish Dinner

$10.99

5 pc Cod Fish Dinner

$14.99

5pc Oysters Dinner

$16.99

5 Pc Perch Dinner

$13.99

Catfish Nuggets Dinner

$11.99

Clam Strips Dinner

$10.99

8 Pc Frog Leg Dinner

$15.99

Grill Menu

10 Pc Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99

15 pc Grilled Medium Shrimp

$14.99

2 pc Grilled Grouper

$16.99Out of stock

2 pc Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.99

2 pc Grilled Snapper

$18.99

3 pc Grilled Pink Salmon

$19.99

3 pc Grilled Tilapia

$16.49

8pc Grilled scallops

$18.49

6 Pc Grilled Shrimp & 5 Pc Scallops

$18.49

2 Pc Pink Salmon & 6 Pc Shrimp

$19.99

Half Wings

12 Half Wings W/ Fries

$12.99

25 Half Wings

$31.99

50 Half Wings

$49.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids 6 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids 2 Pc Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Fish Sticks

$4.99

Kids Hamburger No Cheese

$4.99

Pizza Puff

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.49

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$13.49Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Gyro Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$3.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.49

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Gyro Burger

$10.99

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Gyro Sandwich

$9.49

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Hamburger No Cheese

$8.99

Lobster Roll

$13.99

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Philly Shrimp

$12.99

Sides

15 pc Tator Tot

$3.29

Aspargus

$3.29

Broccoli

$3.29

Coleslaw

$1.89

Corn on the Cob

$1.99

Fried Mushrooms

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Small Fries

$2.39

Soups

Gumbo

$5.99

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99

Sauce & Dressing & Extras

A1

$0.25

Bbq

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail

$0.25

Eel Sauce

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.25

Ginger

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Horseradish

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.10

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Melted Butter

$0.50

Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Tarter

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.75

Wasabi Sauce

$0.75

Wasabi

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Aju Sauce

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.25

Hot Peppers

$0.75

1 Pita Bread

$1.00

1 White Bread

$0.25

1 Wheat Bread

$0.25

1 Rye Bread

$0.25

1 Bun

$0.75

Steaks

10oz Ribeye

$19.99

Surf & Turf ( 5 Oz Filet & 4 Jumbo Shrimp)

$25.99Out of stock

Steams & Boils

Artic Bay

$38.99Out of stock

Cajun Steam Pot

$39.99Out of stock

Crawdad

$18.99

Fisher Boil

$24.99

Shrimp Boil

$16.99

Snow Crab

$35.99

1 LB SNOW CRAB CLUSTER

$25.99

Tenders

5 Pc Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Grill Menu 2

Shrimp & Chicken Kobob

$18.99

Sushi

Alaska Roll

$15.99

Allstars Roll

$13.99

Brooke Roll

$12.99

California Roll

$11.99

Creamy Roll

$12.99

Crunch Munch

$14.99

Derby Roll

$15.99

Fish House Special Roll

$12.49

Fried Roll

$12.99

Philadelphia Roll

$12.99

Rainbow Roll

$18.99

Red Dragon Roll

$16.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.99

Yum Yum Roll

$15.99Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$12.99

Sushi Bowl

$12.99

Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$3.99

Draft Bud Light

$2.99

Space Dust Elysian IPA

$3.99

Draft Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Draft Miller Lite

$2.99

Bells Two Hearted Pale Ale

$4.99

Draft Sam Adams Winter Lagar

$3.99

Draft West Six IPA

$4.99

Draft Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.99

Draft Blue Moon Tall

$4.99

Draft Bud Light Tall

$3.99

Draft Space Dust Tall

$4.99

Draft Mich Ultra Tall

$3.99

Draft Miller Lite Tall

$3.99

Draft Bells Two Hearted Tall

$4.99

Draft West Six Tall

$4.99

Draft Yuengling Tall

$4.99

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.25

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Bottle

$2.75

Budweiser Bottle

$2.75

Guiness

$3.49

Busch Light Can

$1.50

Coors Light Bottle

$2.75

Corona Bottle

$3.25

Heineken Bottle

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.25

Sam Adams OctoberFest

$3.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.75

Modelo Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Odouls bottle

$2.99

Stella Bottle

$3.25

White Claw Black Cherry Can

$3.49

White Claw Grapefruit Can

$3.49

White Claw Raspberry

$3.49Out of stock

white Claw Lime Can

$3.49

Yuengling Bottle

$3.25

Smiroff Ice

$3.00

Budlight Seltzer Lemonade

$3.49

Dos XX

$3.99

Woodchuck

$3.49

Nutrl Lemonade

$3.49

Nutrl Blackberry Lemonade

$3.49

Nutrl Peach Lemonade

$3.49

Nutrl Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock

Bucket Angry Orchard

$15.99

Bucket Blue Moon

$15.99

Bucket Bud Light

$12.99

Bucket Budweiser

$12.99

Busch Light Bucket

$7.99

Bucket Coors

$12.99

Bucket Corona

$15.99

Bucket Heineken

$15.99

Bucket Mich Ultra

$12.99

Bucket Miller Lite

$12.99

Bucket Mixture Domestic

$13.99

Bucket Mixture Import

$16.99

Bucket Modelo

$15.99Out of stock

Bucket Sam Adams

$15.99

Bucket Ultra Gold

$12.99Out of stock

Dont Make Domestic Bucket

$13.99

Dont Make Import Bucket

$16.99

Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.99

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.99

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$9.99

Miller Lite Pitcher

$9.99

Sam Adams Pitcher

$13.99

West 6 Pitcher

$13.99

Yuengling Pitcher

$13.99

Liquor

1792 Full Proof

$10.00

1792 Bottled Bond

$15.00Out of stock

1792

$7.99

American Honey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Baileys

$4.99

BarterHouse Orphan Barell 20yr

$20.00

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Basil Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00

Blantons

$14.00

Orphan Barell 25 Yr Muckety Muck

$22.00

Bombergers

$15.00

Bookers

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bullitt

$7.50

Bulleit Bourb 10 Yrs

$12.00

Coopers Craft

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Cream Of Kentucky 12.3 Yrs

$30.00

E.H. Taylor

$10.00

E H Taylor Single Barrel

$14.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Elijah Barrel Proof

$14.00

Fireball

$4.25

Four Roses

$5.00

Four Roses Sm Batch

$7.50

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$5.99

Jack

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jefferson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Fire

$5.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.50

John Bowman

$7.50

Kentucky Owl Rye

$25.00

Kentucky Owl

$25.00

Knob Creek !00 Proof Small Batch

$8.50

Knob Creek Single Barrel 120 Pr

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye 100 Proof

$9.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$10.00

Knob Creek Twice Barrelled Rye

$10.00

Makers

$7.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Michter’s Small Batch

$9.00

Michter’s Sour Mash

$10.00

Old Forester

$5.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$30.00Out of stock

Pappy 10yr

$75.00

Pappy 12yr

$100.00

Pappy 15yr

$75.00Out of stock

Pappy 23yr

$125.00Out of stock

Rock Hill

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Stagg Jr.

$18.00

Tarr Sm Batch 7 Yrs

$9.00

Weller

$7.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller Collection Antiq 107

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford

$7.50

Woodford Four Grain

$12.50

Paul Masson

$4.50

E J Vsop

$4.00

Hennessey

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Monkey

$18.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Barton

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Flor De Cana 25yr

$40.00

Malibu

$5.00

Malibu Banana

$5.00Out of stock

Malibu Lime

$5.00

Malibu Mango

$5.00

Malibu Passion

$5.00

Malibu Pineapple

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.50

Glenlivet

$10.00

Johnnie Walker

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnny Walker Double Black

$11.00

1800

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Don Julio Real

$50.00

Patron

$9.00

Montezuma

$3.75

Don Julio

$10.99

Absolut

$6.00

Ciroc

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

Well Vodka Barton

$3.75

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Wheatleys

$6.50

Smirnoff

$3.99

Well Vodka

$3.75

Well Bourbon

$3.75

Well Rum

$3.75

Well Tequila

$3.75

Well Gin

$3.75

jager

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Bliss On The Beach

$8.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Captain Hook

$9.49

Long Island Tea

$8.99

Mermaid Lady

$9.49

Muddy Waters

$8.99

Sailors Warning

$9.99

The Fish-A-Rita

$9.99

The Fisher's Wife

$9.49

Vodka & Cranberry DRINK

$5.99

NA Bev

Coffee

$1.79

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Fanta Orange

$2.29

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.29

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.29

Mello Yellow

$2.29

Mr. Pibb

$2.29

Red Bull

$2.99

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweetened Tea

$2.29

Half And Half Tea

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Wine By The Glass

Canyon Road Cabernet

$4.99

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.99

Canyon Road Merlot

$4.99

Canyon Road Moscato

$4.99

Canyon Road Pino Grigio

$4.99

Canyon Road Pino Noir

$4.99Out of stock

Canyon Road Sauvignon blanc

$4.99

Canyon Road White Zin

$4.99

Forrest Edge Berrylicious

$7.49

Forrest Edge Blueberry

$7.49

Forrest Edge BlueGrass Blend Sweet White

$7.49

Forrest Edge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.49

Forrest Edge Chardonnay

$7.49

Forrest Edge Merlot

$7.49

Forrest Edge Peach Moscato

$7.49

Forrest Edge Riesling

$7.49

Forrest Edge Sauvignon Blanc

$7.49Out of stock

Forrest Edge Semi Sweet Zoey Rose

$7.49

Forrest Edge Strawberry

$7.49

Forrest Edge Summer Daze Sweet Concord

$7.49

Forrest Edge Triple Berry

$7.49

Wine Bottles

Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$15.99Out of stock

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road Pino Grigio Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road Pino Noir Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$15.99

Canyon Road White Zin Bottle

$15.99

Forrest Edge Berrylicious Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Blueberry Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Bluegrass Blend Sweet White Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Cab Sauv Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Chardonnay Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Merlot Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Peach Moscato Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Riesling Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.99Out of stock

Forrest Edge Semi Zoey Sweet Rose Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Strawberry Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Summer Daze Sweet Concord Bottle

$22.99

Forrest Edge Tripple Berry Bottle

$22.99

Barefoot Chardonnay Bottle

$15.99

Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$8.49

Cakes

Honey Bun Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Triple Cake

$4.99

Wedding Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Cake Pop

$5.00

Cookies Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Funfetti

$4.99Out of stock

Nilla Banana Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

Party Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Apple Butter Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Cakes

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Straw Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Cookies

Choc Chunk

$2.99

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.29

Gifts

Bottle Opener

$7.99Out of stock

Hats

$15.99Out of stock

Long Sleeve Shirts

$16.99Out of stock

Mug

$9.99

Shot Glass