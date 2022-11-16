- Home
- Shepherdsville
- Seafood
- The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
Seafood
Sandwiches
The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
441 Joe B Hall
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Popular Items
Ala Cart
Cat Fish One Piece
$3.99
Catfish Nuggets
$7.99
Clam Strips
$5.99
Cod 3oz One Piece
$3.99
Cod 5oz One Piece
$5.99Out of stock
Crab Cake One Piece
$3.49
Flounder One Piece
$5.99
Frog Leg One Piece
$1.99
Grouper One Piece
$5.99Out of stock
Jumbo Shrimp One Piece
$1.99
Mahi Mahi One Piece
$6.99
Oyster One Piece
$3.29Out of stock
Perch One Piece
$3.49
Pink Salmon One Piece
$5.99
Red Snapper One Piece
$6.99
Scallops One Piece
$3.99
Talapia One Piece
$3.49
1 Pc Chicken Tender Fried
$2.00
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
$16.99
12 Pc Boneless Buffalo Wings Appetizer
$12.99
12 Pc Bone In Buffalo Wings App
$12.99
Calamari Appetizer
$8.99
10 Pc Glazed Sweet & Chili Fried Shrimp Appetizer
$8.99
12 Pc Fried Shrimp
$10.99
10 Pc Hush Puppies App
$6.99
6 Pc Jalapeno Bites Appetizer
$7.49
6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer
$7.99
1 Lb Mussels
$11.99
10 Pc Mushrooms App
$6.99
Okra App
$6.99
10 Pc Onion Rings Appetizer
$7.99
Raw Oysters 6pc Appetizer
$18.99Out of stock
Seafood Platter
$25.99
6 Pc Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer
$9.99
6 Pc Tempura Shrimp
$8.99
Combos
4 Wings, 3 Fish Combo
$16.49
4 Wings, 10 pc Shrimp
$15.49
10 Pc Cod W/fries And 4 Slaw
$25.99
20 Pc COD
$49.99
10 pc Catfish Filet Fries And 4 Slaw
$25.99
3 Cod 6 Jumbo
$21.99
25 pc Fish
$59.99
2 Pc Catfish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp
$21.99
3 Pc Cod, 6 Jumbo Shrimp
$21.99
10 Pc Tilapia Fries 4 Slaw
$25.99
10 Pc Perch Fries & 4 Slaw
$25.99
Fried Fish Dinners
8 pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
$13.99
14 pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
$23.99
15 pc Medium Shrimp Dinner
$12.99
25 pc Medium Shrimp Dinner
$20.99
2 pc Catfish Dinner
$10.99
3 pc Catfish Dinner
$14.99
2 pc Flounder Dinner
$12.99
2 pc Grouper Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
2 pc Red Snapper Dinner
$15.99
2 Pc Talapia Dinner
$9.99
4 Pc Talapia Dinner
$15.99
3 pc Crab Cake Dinner
$10.99Out of stock
3 pc Cod Fish Dinner
$10.99
5 pc Cod Fish Dinner
$14.99
5pc Oysters Dinner
$16.99
5 Pc Perch Dinner
$13.99
Catfish Nuggets Dinner
$11.99
Clam Strips Dinner
$10.99
8 Pc Frog Leg Dinner
$15.99
Grill Menu
10 Pc Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
$18.99
15 pc Grilled Medium Shrimp
$14.99
2 pc Grilled Grouper
$16.99Out of stock
2 pc Grilled Mahi Mahi
$18.99
2 pc Grilled Snapper
$18.99
3 pc Grilled Pink Salmon
$19.99
3 pc Grilled Tilapia
$16.49
8pc Grilled scallops
$18.49
6 Pc Grilled Shrimp & 5 Pc Scallops
$18.49
2 Pc Pink Salmon & 6 Pc Shrimp
$19.99
Kids Menu
Pasta
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
$9.49
Fish Sandwich
$8.99
Fish Tacos (2)
$10.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$8.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.49
Gyro Burger
$10.99
Gyro Plate
$14.99
Gyro Sandwich
$9.49
Italian Beef Sandwich
$8.99
Hamburger No Cheese
$8.99
Lobster Roll
$13.99
Philly Chicken Sandwich
$9.49
Philly Steak Sandwich
$9.49
Grilled Philly Shrimp
$12.99
Sides
Sauce & Dressing & Extras
A1
$0.25
Bbq
$0.25
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Buffalo
$0.25
Cheese Sauce
$1.00
Cocktail
$0.25
Eel Sauce
$0.75
French Dressing
$0.75
Garlic Butter
$0.25
Ginger
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75
Horseradish
$0.25
Ketchup
$0.10
Malt Vinegar
$0.25
Marinara
$0.25
Mayo
$0.25
Melted Butter
$0.50
Mustard
$0.25
Ranch
$0.75
Soy Sauce
$0.75
Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.75
Tarter
$0.25
Tzatziki
$0.75
Wasabi Sauce
$0.75
Wasabi
$1.00
Yum Yum Sauce
$0.75
Spicy Mayo
$0.75
Aju Sauce
$0.50
1000 Island
$0.25
Hot Peppers
$0.75
1 Pita Bread
$1.00
1 White Bread
$0.25
1 Wheat Bread
$0.25
1 Rye Bread
$0.25
1 Bun
$0.75
Steams & Boils
Tenders
Grill Menu 2
Sushi
Alaska Roll
$15.99
Allstars Roll
$13.99
Brooke Roll
$12.99
California Roll
$11.99
Creamy Roll
$12.99
Crunch Munch
$14.99
Derby Roll
$15.99
Fish House Special Roll
$12.49
Fried Roll
$12.99
Philadelphia Roll
$12.99
Rainbow Roll
$18.99
Red Dragon Roll
$16.99
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.99
Yum Yum Roll
$15.99Out of stock
Veggie Roll
$12.99
Sushi Bowl
$12.99
Beer
Draft Blue Moon
$3.99
Draft Bud Light
$2.99
Space Dust Elysian IPA
$3.99
Draft Michelob Ultra
$2.99
Draft Miller Lite
$2.99
Bells Two Hearted Pale Ale
$4.99
Draft Sam Adams Winter Lagar
$3.99
Draft West Six IPA
$4.99
Draft Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
$4.99
Draft Blue Moon Tall
$4.99
Draft Bud Light Tall
$3.99
Draft Space Dust Tall
$4.99
Draft Mich Ultra Tall
$3.99
Draft Miller Lite Tall
$3.99
Draft Bells Two Hearted Tall
$4.99
Draft West Six Tall
$4.99
Draft Yuengling Tall
$4.99
Angry Orchard Bottle
$3.25
Blue Moon Bottle
$3.25
Bud Light Bottle
$2.75
Budweiser Bottle
$2.75
Guiness
$3.49
Busch Light Can
$1.50
Coors Light Bottle
$2.75
Corona Bottle
$3.25
Heineken Bottle
$3.00
Sam Adams
$3.25
Sam Adams OctoberFest
$3.25
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$2.75
Miller Lite Bottle
$2.75
Modelo Bottle
$3.25Out of stock
Odouls bottle
$2.99
Stella Bottle
$3.25
White Claw Black Cherry Can
$3.49
White Claw Grapefruit Can
$3.49
White Claw Raspberry
$3.49Out of stock
white Claw Lime Can
$3.49
Yuengling Bottle
$3.25
Smiroff Ice
$3.00
Budlight Seltzer Lemonade
$3.49
Dos XX
$3.99
Woodchuck
$3.49
Nutrl Lemonade
$3.49
Nutrl Blackberry Lemonade
$3.49
Nutrl Peach Lemonade
$3.49
Nutrl Strawberry Lemonade
$3.49Out of stock
Bucket Angry Orchard
$15.99
Bucket Blue Moon
$15.99
Bucket Bud Light
$12.99
Bucket Budweiser
$12.99
Busch Light Bucket
$7.99
Bucket Coors
$12.99
Bucket Corona
$15.99
Bucket Heineken
$15.99
Bucket Mich Ultra
$12.99
Bucket Miller Lite
$12.99
Bucket Mixture Domestic
$13.99
Bucket Mixture Import
$16.99
Bucket Modelo
$15.99Out of stock
Bucket Sam Adams
$15.99
Bucket Ultra Gold
$12.99Out of stock
Dont Make Domestic Bucket
$13.99
Dont Make Import Bucket
$16.99
Blue Moon Pitcher
$13.99
Bud Light Pitcher
$9.99
Mich Ultra Pitcher
$9.99
Miller Lite Pitcher
$9.99
Sam Adams Pitcher
$13.99
West 6 Pitcher
$13.99
Yuengling Pitcher
$13.99
Liquor
1792 Full Proof
$10.00
1792 Bottled Bond
$15.00Out of stock
1792
$7.99
American Honey
$7.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Baileys
$4.99
BarterHouse Orphan Barell 20yr
$20.00
Bakers
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Basil Rye
$10.00
Basil Hayden Toast
$10.00
Blantons
$14.00
Orphan Barell 25 Yr Muckety Muck
$22.00
Bombergers
$15.00
Bookers
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Bullitt
$7.50
Bulleit Bourb 10 Yrs
$12.00
Coopers Craft
$8.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Cream Of Kentucky 12.3 Yrs
$30.00
E.H. Taylor
$10.00
E H Taylor Single Barrel
$14.00Out of stock
Eagle Rare
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$10.00
Elijah Barrel Proof
$14.00
Fireball
$4.25
Four Roses
$5.00
Four Roses Sm Batch
$7.50
Gentleman Jack
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$5.99
Jack
$7.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jefferson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00
Jim Beam Black
$6.00
Jim Beam Fire
$5.00
Jim Beam Honey
$5.00
Jim Beam Vanilla
$5.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$5.50
John Bowman
$7.50
Kentucky Owl Rye
$25.00
Kentucky Owl
$25.00
Knob Creek !00 Proof Small Batch
$8.50
Knob Creek Single Barrel 120 Pr
$16.00
Knob Creek Rye 100 Proof
$9.00
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
$10.00
Knob Creek Twice Barrelled Rye
$10.00
Makers
$7.00
Michters Barrel Strength Rye
$15.00Out of stock
Michter’s Small Batch
$9.00
Michter’s Sour Mash
$10.00
Old Forester
$5.00
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
$30.00Out of stock
Pappy 10yr
$75.00
Pappy 12yr
$100.00
Pappy 15yr
$75.00Out of stock
Pappy 23yr
$125.00Out of stock
Rock Hill
$18.00
Sazerac Rye
$12.00
Seagram 7
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Stagg Jr.
$18.00
Tarr Sm Batch 7 Yrs
$9.00
Weller
$7.00
Weller 12
$25.00
Weller Collection Antiq 107
$20.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Woodford
$7.50
Woodford Four Grain
$12.50
Paul Masson
$4.50
E J Vsop
$4.00
Hennessey
$8.50
Bombay Saphire
$7.00
Hendricks
$15.00
Monkey
$18.00
Tanqueray
$6.50
Barton
$3.75
Bacardi
$4.50
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Flor De Cana 25yr
$40.00
Malibu
$5.00
Malibu Banana
$5.00Out of stock
Malibu Lime
$5.00
Malibu Mango
$5.00
Malibu Passion
$5.00
Malibu Pineapple
$5.00
Sailor Jerry
$5.50
Glenlivet
$10.00
Johnnie Walker
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.50
Johnny Walker Double Black
$11.00
1800
$7.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Hornitos
$6.00
Don Julio Real
$50.00
Patron
$9.00
Montezuma
$3.75
Don Julio
$10.99
Absolut
$6.00
Ciroc
$9.00Out of stock
Grey Goose
$8.00
Tito's
$6.00
Well Vodka Barton
$3.75
Smirnoff Citrus
$5.00
Wheatleys
$6.50
Smirnoff
$3.99
Well Vodka
$3.75
Well Bourbon
$3.75
Well Rum
$3.75
Well Tequila
$3.75
Well Gin
$3.75
jager
$5.00
Mixed Drinks
NA Bev
Wine By The Glass
Canyon Road Cabernet
$4.99
Barefoot Chardonnay
$4.99
Canyon Road Merlot
$4.99
Canyon Road Moscato
$4.99
Canyon Road Pino Grigio
$4.99
Canyon Road Pino Noir
$4.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Sauvignon blanc
$4.99
Canyon Road White Zin
$4.99
Forrest Edge Berrylicious
$7.49
Forrest Edge Blueberry
$7.49
Forrest Edge BlueGrass Blend Sweet White
$7.49
Forrest Edge Cabernet Sauvignon
$7.49
Forrest Edge Chardonnay
$7.49
Forrest Edge Merlot
$7.49
Forrest Edge Peach Moscato
$7.49
Forrest Edge Riesling
$7.49
Forrest Edge Sauvignon Blanc
$7.49Out of stock
Forrest Edge Semi Sweet Zoey Rose
$7.49
Forrest Edge Strawberry
$7.49
Forrest Edge Summer Daze Sweet Concord
$7.49
Forrest Edge Triple Berry
$7.49
Wine Bottles
Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle
$15.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Merlot Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road Moscato Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road Pino Grigio Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road Pino Noir Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$15.99
Canyon Road White Zin Bottle
$15.99
Forrest Edge Berrylicious Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Blueberry Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Bluegrass Blend Sweet White Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Cab Sauv Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Chardonnay Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Merlot Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Peach Moscato Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Riesling Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$22.99Out of stock
Forrest Edge Semi Zoey Sweet Rose Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Strawberry Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Summer Daze Sweet Concord Bottle
$22.99
Forrest Edge Tripple Berry Bottle
$22.99
Barefoot Chardonnay Bottle
$15.99