The Fish House - Murfreesboro

The Fish House specializes in 8 types of fish including whiting, catfish, tilapia, red snapper, new white and more. sandwiches and plates options along with featuring Kickin Chick N, Chicken with a Kick. The best chicken wings and Tenders in the area. We alo carry the best pork chops and hamburgers you can find. Come in, enjoy and relax in a soulful sports themed atmosphere!

